Car hits group of preschoolers in Otsu, 2 dead

Photo: KYODO

A car hit 13 preschoolers on a pedestrian walk after colliding with another car on Wednesday in the western Japan city of Otsu, killing two of them, police said, KYODO reports.

The boy and girl killed were both two years old. The local police said 11 other children and three teachers who were with them were injured.

Of the 11 children taken to hospital, two were in critical condition but later regained consciousness, the police said. Two of the three teachers were also sent to the hospital.Fumiko Shintate, 52, and Michiko Shimomiya, 62, the drivers of the vehicles, were arrested at the scene. Their cars collided as one was trying to make a right turn and the other was coming from the opposite direction, according to the police.

The accident occurred at a crossing in a residential area around 10:15 a.m. when one of the cars spun into the children who were waiting with the three teachers for the traffic lights to change. The crossing is 200 meters away from their preschool, Leimond Nursery School.

According to local residents, preschoolers and their teachers were frequently seen taking a walk in the area. There is a lot of traffic on the road near the area, they said.

