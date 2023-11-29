This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cargo ship sinks off Greek island, 13 missing
CPC suspends oil lifting from Marine Terminal
18 homes lost in devastating bushfire in Western Australia
7 killed in east China's factory fire
22-year-old dead after falling from 20th floor in Almaty
At least 50 killed by floods in Somalia as heavy rains continue
The floods in the country have killed 50 people and displaced more than half a million citizens," SoDMA Commissioner Mohamed Moalim told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Thursday evening.
Death toll rises to 26 in north China coal mine company building fire
Heavy rains in eastern Ethiopia displace 12,000 households: WFP
Incidences of flood events are expected to increase across many areas of the region while worsening the situation where they have already occurred. Of most concern are flood-prone areas in Somalia, south-southeast Ethiopia, pastoral areas of Kenya, and the Lake Victoria basin," the report warned.
Floods kill at least 15 in Kenya
Heavy rains with varying flood effects have been reported across the country. As of Sunday, 15,264 households have been affected, with 15 casualties reported and at least 1,067 livestock deaths. 241 acres of agricultural farmland have been destroyed due to flash floods," the Red Cross said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.
Heavy rains with various flood effects have been reported across the country," the Red Cross said, with most of the deaths and destruction being recorded in northern Kenya.
