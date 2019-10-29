Eight migrants found in UK-bound refrigerated truck in N. France

Eight migrants, including four children, were discovered in a refrigerated lorry in Calais in northern France, local media reported on Monday.





The smuggled migrants were about to cross over to Britain on a ferry from Calais. They were found early Sunday morning during a routine check at the French port, Le Parisien newspaper reported.The migrants, reportedly from Afghanistan, suffered from light hypothermia, it said.





The report added that the two drivers, both from Romania, have been arrested.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.