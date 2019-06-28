Explosion seen at military unit depot in Arys

An explosion has occurred today at the depot of the military unit located in Arys town, Turkestan region.

52 members of armed personnel and 12 fire vehicles of the Emergency Situations Department of the region and 4 units of fire service machinery, one canine team and military personnel of Shymkent city rushed to the fire scene, the Emergency Situations Committee reports.

Evacuations are underway as firefighters work to put the blaze out. There are no reports on those suffered.

The investigation was launched to determine the probable cause and circumstances of the accident.

