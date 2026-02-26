Fighter jet crashes, pilots eject safely in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region

Images | screenshot

A Su-30Sm fighter jet crashed in Karaganda region during a routine training flight on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Defense Ministry.





The pilots onboard ejected safely, without suffering life-threatening injuries, the ministry said in a statement. They are under medical observation, it added.





The crash area has been cordoned off. Officials confirmed there is no threat to the population or infrastructure.





The Defense Ministry set up a special commission led by the head of the flight safety department to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident. It includes flight service specialists.





Based on the investigation results, a legal assessment will be given, and a procedural ruling will be issued, the ministry said.