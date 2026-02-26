25.02.2026, 14:00 3356
Fighter jet crashes, pilots eject safely in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region
Images | screenshot
Tell a friend
A Su-30Sm fighter jet crashed in Karaganda region during a routine training flight on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Defense Ministry.
The pilots onboard ejected safely, without suffering life-threatening injuries, the ministry said in a statement. They are under medical observation, it added.
The crash area has been cordoned off. Officials confirmed there is no threat to the population or infrastructure.
The Defense Ministry set up a special commission led by the head of the flight safety department to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident. It includes flight service specialists.
Based on the investigation results, a legal assessment will be given, and a procedural ruling will be issued, the ministry said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.02.2026, 15:10 37716
Quake hits 311 km southeast of Almaty city
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck 311 km southeast of the Kazakh city of Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research registered an earthquake at 2:09 p.m. local time on February 19, centered on the Kyrgyz-China boarder, sending tremors across nine settlements in Kazakhstan.
The epicenter was monitored at 42.176 degrees north latitude and 80.438 degrees east longitude", said a report issued by the Center.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2026, 15:40 47476
Earthquake recorded near Almaty
Tell a friend
No reports of casualties or damage have been received, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Response.
The seismic station network of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research recorded the earthquake at 3:11 PM Astana time (UTC+5) on Tuesday. The epicenter of the earthquake is located in Kazakhstan, 74 km east of Almaty.
Specialists are currently processing the data obtained.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 17:10 78516
Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured
Tell a friend
A road accident involving a passenger bus and a car has left one person dead and another injured in Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on the Asa-Akkol highway, when a driver of Van Hool bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with oncoming Volkswagen Golf car.
A criminal investigation has been launched.
Police have urged residents of the region, in view of worsening weather conditions, to avoid long-distance travel if possible, observe the established speed limits, maintain a safe distance, and closely follow official information.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.02.2026, 14:58 121336
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Underground tremors were registered on February 5 at 01:42 p.m. Astana time in Zhetysu region, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
The epicenter was located approximately 284 kilometers northeast of Almaty.
Estimated intensity in various parts of Zhetysu region ranged from 2 to 3 points.
Authorities reported no information about casualties or damage.
Residents of Almaty did not feel the tremors, and no public alerts were issued.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.01.2026, 17:50 216391
Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Over 450 workers were evacuated after a fire broke out at the Third Generation Plant (3GP) in the Zhylyoi district on Sunday morning. No injuries have been reported, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As Tengizchevroil (TCO) confirmed, two ignitions involving electric generators occurred. The fire was promptly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. TCO's operations are continuing in standard mode.
The safety of employees remains TCO's top priority. The company is conducting a root-cause assessment of the incident in accordance with the established procedures. Beyond this, TCO does not comment on specific details of its operational activities," the company stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.01.2026, 16:45 215866
Five missing in factory explosion in China's Baotou
Tell a friend
Preliminary checks indicated that five people remain unaccounted for, with no fatalities reported so far, after an explosion at a factory in western Baotou City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xinhua reports.
The explosion occurred at a plate plant of Baogang United Steel at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, said the city's emergency management bureau. The blast caused noticeable tremors in its surrounding areas.
The number of injured is still being determined.
Multiple injured people have been rescued earlier, as rescue forces from the autonomous region and the city have arrived at the scene.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.01.2026, 18:38 234031
Four bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Four passengers were killed in a road accident involving a passenger bus in Mangistau region, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.
The incident occurred at approximately 01:03 am on January 16, 2026, at the 383rd kilometer of the KZ-11 highway and involved a Yutong passenger bus registered to Caspian Trans Corporation LLP, which had passed a technical inspection on December 19, 2025.
Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus while traveling from Aktau toward Beyneu, causing it to overturn.
The crash killed four passengers at the scene and left three others with injuries of varying severity, who were taken to medical facilities. The bus was carrying 50 passengers at the time.
The crash occurred at night on a Category II section of the highway, which has an asphalt-concrete surface, a nine-meter-wide carriageway, and fully compliant road signage, with no defects reported in the road surface.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2026, 16:22 250851
Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its serious concern over the attacks carried out on January 13, 2026 by unmanned aerial vehicles against three tankers en route to the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in the Black Sea, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In this regard, during immediate meetings with ambassadors of several European countries, as well as with representatives of the United States and other international partners, we emphasized the urgent need to take effective measures to ensure the security of hydrocarbon transportation, including along maritime routes, in full compliance with international law.
We underscore that the Republic of Kazakhstan is not a party to any armed conflict, makes a significant contribution to global and European energy security, and ensures the uninterrupted supply of energy resources in full accordance with established international norms. Accordingly, we note that the aforementioned tankers possessed all the required permits and were equipped with the necessary identification systems.
The increasing frequency of such incidents highlights the growing risks to the functioning of international energy infrastructure. We therefore call upon our partners to engage in close cooperation to develop joint measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
25.02.2026, 15:50Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Prospects for Developing Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation 25.02.2026, 16:06Kazakhstan Presents Priorities at High-Level Segments of UN Human Rights Council and Conference on Disarmament14811Kazakhstan Presents Priorities at High-Level Segments of UN Human Rights Council and Conference on Disarmament 25.02.2026, 16:25The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons14501The Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented his credentials to the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons 25.02.2026, 15:4514141Support for the Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan was Expressed in Istanbul 25.02.2026, 20:03Joint Research and Talent Development at the Core of Dialogue between Kazakhstan and the University of Antwerp13791Joint Research and Talent Development at the Core of Dialogue between Kazakhstan and the University of Antwerp 19.02.2026, 14:56104486Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in Vienna 19.02.2026, 21:30101936Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Outline Paths to Strengthen Multilateral Partnership 20.02.2026, 22:09The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan97046The Issues Related to the Protection of Children’s Rights were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 20.02.2026, 19:5496996Kazakhstan and Armenia Discuss Prospects for Strategic Partnership and International Cooperation 20.02.2026, 17:2596796A meeting with representatives of the OSCE ODIHR took place at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 08.02.2026, 09:45137751Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 31.01.2026, 14:55137061Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 27.01.2026, 20:06135526Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights 30.01.2026, 18:35134446Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate 09.02.2026, 20:12131286Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event