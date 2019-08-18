Fire at US day care center kills five children

Photo: China Daily

A fire at a day care center in the US state of Pennsylvania killed at least five children on Sunday, according to local authorities, China Daily reports.

The fire was reported early Sunday at a day care center in Erie, a lakeside town in northern Pennsylvania. According to Erie fire chief Guy Santone, multiple people were trapped inside the three-storey single family house, which abruptly caught fire, a witness said.

Santone said the victims ranged from eight months to seven years in age.

The owner of the day care center, an adult female, was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The day care center was certified by local authorities until March 2020, local media the Erie Times-News reported.

Erie has a population of about 100,000 and is the fourth largest city in the state.

