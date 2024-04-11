10.04.2024, 12:31 6921
Floods in Kazakhstan: over 82,000 farm animals moved to safer places
96,472 people, including 31,640 children, were rescued since the outbreak of floods throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes senior officer of the civil defence and military units committee of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Yerassyl Saipash as saying.
2,823 people, including 865 kids, were airlifted from flood-hit regions. 7,605 people, including 3,474 children are staying at the temporary shelters. Over 82,500 farm animals were moved to safer places, he told a briefing.
167,935 kg of humanitarian aid was delivered to the flood-stricken regions.
Over 8.5 million tons of meltwater was pumped away, 1.3 million bags full of sand, and 1.1 million tons of internet materials were placed to reduce flood damage. Water was pumped out of 2,750 homes and 1,816 household plots.
24,295 people, 2,655 pieces of equipment, 469 motor pumps, 139 floating crafts, and 10 aircraft are deployed in flood relief operations.
As of now 3,444 homes, and 366 household plots in five regions, namely, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan are still flooded.
8 bridges and roads were washed away by floodwaters across Kazakhstan.
09.04.2024, 16:47 6836
Risk of flooding remains in 219 settlements in N Kazakhstan
The flood situation remains challenging in North Kazakhstan region, deputy governor Kanat Duzelbayev said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the regional authority, presently the Sergeevskiy dam is 182% full. There are no blockages on the floodplain of the Yessil River. The overflow at the dam stands at 425 centimeters.
The threat of flooding remains in three districts and the city of Petropavlovsk. The flood situation is under constant control. The region is still covered with snow by 30%. There is a threat of inundation in 219 settlements. 13 homes out of the 40 have been flooded. 286 people have been evacuated, 44 have returned home. 111 courtyards have been inundated, said Duzelbayev.
177 personnel, 27 vehicles, 10 vessels and 48 motor pumps of the emergency situations ministry were sent to the region from Turkestan, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions. An additional 313 personnel of the defense ministry arrived in the region.
59 overflows have been reported on roads of the region… Works are ongoing to pump away melt water. 181km of irrigation ditches have been cleaned, 105.7km of canals expanded and deepened, 80 thousand sand tars prepared and 41 thousand sack tares laid, said the deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region.
1,874 personnel, 1,154 volunteers, 286 vehicles, 146 motor pumps and 20 vessels are engaged in the flood control activities in the region. Life-support facilities run as usual in the region.
Work is ongoing to reinforce the protective embarkment around the city of Petropavlovsk and the settlements of Kyzylzhar district.
Earlier it was reported that decline in the level of water was observed on the hydroposts in North Kazakhstan region.
06.04.2024, 09:59 18646
About 11,000 people being evacuated in Russia's Urals for dam burst
A section of a dam in Orsk, a city in the Orenburg Region located south of the Urals, has burst, so the city’s residents are being evacuated, as more than 4,200 homes and almost 11,000 people may be affected by rising flood water, the regional government told TASS.
A part of the city’s embankment dam has burst its banks, so evacuation of the old part of the city is underway," the press service reported.
A protective dam collapsed in the Old City near Orenburgskaya Street. The population is being evacuated. A total of 4,258 houses and 10,987 people may find themselves in the flooded area," the city administration said.
According to the officials, the city has set up six temporary shelters for the evacuees. Bus service will be made available to anyone who is not able to evacuate on their own. According to the Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch, rescuers and municipal workers are shoring up the dam structure and grappling with the aftermath of its breach.
04.04.2024, 14:02 22676
8 Uzbek nationals die in road accident in Aktobe region
Eight people were killed in a horrific road tragedy in Aktobe region April 3, Kazinform News Agency learned from polisia.kz.
The accident involving Volvo truck and Toyota-Alphard minivan, occured on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Marzhanbulak village.
As a result of the accident, driver of the minivan, a national of Uzbekistan, and his seven passengers - also Uzbek nationals - died at the scene.
According to preliminary data, the truck had a tire blowout. The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove into oncoming lane and smashed into the minivan.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched.
03.04.2024, 09:24 26271
Evacuation ongoing in W Kazakhstan region due to floods
West Kazakhstan emergency authorities are evacuating citizens from flood-prone areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies.
Evacuation is underway in Samal and Vagonnik residential areas, located near the Chagan and Derkul rivers.
A door-to-door inspection is also being carried out. Safety rules have been explained to the population," the Ministry says.
On April 2, West Kazakhstan region announced state of emergency due to severe spring floods.
Deputy Governor Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov was tasked to focus on liquidation of the disaster consequences.
Meanwhile, Kazhydromet national weather service warns of water level rise in the region.
Water level may rise in the nearest time, by the end of the week," said Danara Alimbayeva, Director General of Kazhydromet, on the sidelines of the Government's weekly meeting today.
02.04.2024, 09:52 26081
Over 1,600 airlifted from flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan
Over 20 aircraft of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry, Defense Ministry, and National Guard of the Kazakh Interior Ministry were dispatched to help flood-hit areas, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazaviaspas.
Rescue operations are underway in Ulytau, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola and Abai regions.
1,669 people, including 425 children, were evacuated from flooded houses by helicopters. Crews were assigned to airlift over 30 tons of humanitarian assistance.
As earlier reported, 200 people from flood-affected villages in Karaganda region returned home.
28.03.2024, 16:06 37401
State of emergency declared in flood-hit districts in Kostanay region
The state of emergency was declared in the flood-hit Arkalyk town, Amangeldy and Dzhangeldy districts in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the emergency department.
Floods hit first the villages near the town of Arkalyk and Amangeldy village near Kostanay city. 37 people were rescued from flooding yesterday, 150 more over the night.
Governor Kumar Aksakalov said the authorities will provide cover for damage caused by flooding.
28.03.2024, 13:09 37221
River Sazdy running through Aktobe overflows its banks
River Sazdy which runs through the city of Aktobe overflowed its banks, Kazinform News Agency reports. Emergencies personnel, military, police, and representatives of local executive bodies are deployed in flood protection efforts.
Ice jams caused by chunks of ice on the river running through the city block its flow and make upstream water levels rise. 157 people and over 50 equipment units are deployed to break floating ice. The ice sickness is 40-50 cm.
Sandbags and inert materials are placed along the river coasts.
The Manshuk Mametova Street in Aktobe remains closed. Cars and public transport are rerouted.
28.03.2024, 09:28 34696
Military helicopters evacuate over 100 people from flood affected areas in Kazakhstan
In accordance with the order of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, the military personnel of thge Air Defense Forces military units left for Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan and Abay regions to assist in evacuation of local people from flood-affected areas, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Military crews of Mi-171Sh, Mi-17 and Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters are involved in the search and rescue operation.
In Kostanay region, the pilots have evacuated 102 people including 32 children from flood-hit Kyzylzhulduz, Yekidin villages and nearby wintering grounds. The flood victims are being transported to Arkalyk town. Flights are carried out over a distance of 130-150 km. The helicopters are flown by colonels Kairat Tugelov, Vladimir Semyonov, lieutenant colonel Mirshat Sagindikov, major Askhat Seilov and senior lieutenant Yerssyn Zhumanov.
The crew of the Mi-17 helicopter flown by major Yerlan Shinaliyev, lieutenant Ulan Kenesbayev and on-board engineer, captain Sergey Gribanov , is searching for missing residents along the Borly River, west of Ayagoz town in Abai region.
Mi-8 helicopter flown by colonel Amangeldy Makishev, majors Beibarys Ibrayev and Rustem Zhailybayev left from Aktobe to Uralsk to search for and evacuate the locals in flood-affected districts. The pilots have to fly over a distance of 400 kilometers in adverse weather conditions.
