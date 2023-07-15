This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Four killed in car crash in Atyrau rgn
Cane fire at Ile Balkhash nature reserve contained
Engulfing 830 ha wildfire in Atyrau region almost out
1 killed, 15 houses collapse amid heavy rains in Indian capital
Blast at chemical manufacturer in Russia’s Samara Region kills six
A blast occurred at the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, killing six people, with another two being injured," an emergency official said.
Car-truck collision kills 4 in Aktobe region
At least 26 killed after bus plunges off cliff in southern Mexico
Wall of sports complex collapses in Shubarkol village in Karaganda region
There were no victims among the employees of the enterprise or the contracting organization carrying out the reconstruction works. The cause of the collapse is being investigated," said the press service of Shubarkol komir JSC.
FlyArystan plane forced to land in Kyzylorda
The flight KC196 Atyrau-Almaty departing on July 1 at 07:00am had to make a forced landing in Kyzylorda, for a passenger’s health problems. He was handed over to a medical team in Kyzylorda. The plane has been refueled and is ready for departure to Almaty," the press service of FlyArystan reported.
