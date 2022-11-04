Governmental commission must impartially investigate into Lenin coalmine accident - PM

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the accident which occurred in Lenin coalmine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau today, in Shakhtinsk town of Karaganda region, the press service of Akorda reported.

I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the miners, who died as a result of the accident in the JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine. I wish speedy recovery to all those injured," the telegram reads.

The Government and the akimat of Karaganda region were commissioned to take measures to identify the cause of the accident and provide all required assistance to the families of victims and those injured.

106 employees were working in the Lenin coalmine when the accident occured. Of them, 101 were brought to the surface alive. Five people were left inside for ensuring operation of lifting cages. Four miners were found dead. Another four were rushed to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk.