Huge fire breaks out at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

Photo: EFE

A huge fire has engulfed the roof of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday, EFE reported.

Images on social media show thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the top of the Gothic church, which is one of the most popular sites in the French capital.

Flames could be seen billowing around the central spire, which was surrounded by scaffolding, and spreading along the roof.

It is believed the blaze may have been linked to renovation works being carried out on the 850-year-old cathedral, which is visited by thousands of people every day.

A large deployment of firefighters were trying to control the flames.

Police have cordoned off the surrounding area and evacuated tourists from inside the church.

Kaissia Rouan, who was in the park beside the monument, told Efe that "when the firefighters arrived there were already a lot of flames coming from the roof".

We have seen a lot of smoke, we thought it was because of the works they are doing, there were more and more, we went to the front and we were evicted to avoid being affected by the smoke, we saw the flames leave the cathedral. very sad," the tourist said.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.