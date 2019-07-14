Hundreds evacuated after fire at building in western Seoul

Photo: Yonhap

About 300 people were evacuated due to a blaze at a commercial building in western Seoul on Friday, authorities said, Yonhap reports.

The fire broke out at around 6 p.m. on an outer wall on the first floor of the 11-story building, they said. It was put out about 20 minutes later, with no casualties reported.

Authorities said the fire seems to have started in an outdoor air conditioning unit. They are investigating to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

