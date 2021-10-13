Instructor detained following death of woman on bungee jump in Karaganda

As it was reported on October 10, a 33-year-old woman jumped from a height of 25 meters from a bungee on the roof of the Sozvezdie hotel in Karaganda and hit a concrete structure on the ground at high speed, as a result of which she died.

An instructor was detained on the case of the death of a woman on a bungee jump in Karaganda.

Blast hit in school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region

A blast hit in a school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region, the press service of the Department of Emergency Situations said.



"Today at 8.15 am, the Crisis Management Department of the Emergency Situations Department of the Kyzylorda region received a message saying that solid fuel heating boiler exploded without fire, followed by partial destruction of walls and floors of the building on an area of 64 square meters," the report says.



Nobody has suffered in the accident, educational process has not been disturbed. Source: KazTAG

Poisoning of children in pool was presumably due to breakdown of the water chlorination system

Images | bashinform.ru Poisoning of children in the pool was presumably due to a breakdown of the water chlorination system, said Sadvakas Baigabulov, deputy head of department of sanitary epidemiological control. According to preliminary data of the investigation, according to a representative of the pool, a week ago, a new system for the chlorination of water was installed, which suddenly went out of order with the release of chlorine into the water of the pool. For laboratory research, water was taken from the pool for the content of residual chlorine and bacteriological research," he said. In his words, 14 children who visited the synchronized swimming group on September 23, 11 children choking and coughing were taken by to the toxicology department of the city children's clinical hospital. The children's health is satisfactory, they are getting symptomatic treatment.

Source: KazTAG



Soldier died after parachute jump in the Almaty region