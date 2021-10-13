During the investigation, a 32-year-old attraction instructor was identified who had violated safety rules. The suspect was detained under Article 128 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kazakhstan and placed in a temporary detention facility," Yerlan Fayzullin, head of the police department of the Karaganda region said.
Instructor detained following death of woman on bungee jump in Karaganda
