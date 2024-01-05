Iran confirms 84 deaths in Kerman explosions

The explosions in Iran's Kerman province yesterday resulted in the loss of 84 lives, said Ahmad Vahidi, the head of the Iranian Interior Ministry, Trend reports via local media.
The number of casualties as a result of this incident has reached 84 people. Regrettably, some of the injured are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units and are in critical condition," he said.
Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman province on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.
2 bodies found at mining plant in Pavlodar region identified
Images
The search and rescue operation continues at the mining plant in Pavlodar region. The bodies of two rescuers were identified as Sarkyt Berlikan, 1999, and Oleg Tyshkevich, 1970, Kazinform News Agency quotes Pavlodar region governor Assain Baikhanov as saying. As earlier reported, he arrived at the site.
A special commission chaired by the industrial safety committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry will determine the cause of the accident.
73 people and 14 units of equipment are deployed in search and rescue efforts.
As earlier reported, a bus carrying four people fell under the ground in Pavlodar region in the territory of the Maikainzoloto JSC as a result of the rockfall. A couple of hours ago the bodies of two passengers were found.
According to the police department of Zhambyl region, a passenger bus no.56 heading across Tole bi Avenue crossed into the opposite lane and rammed into 10 parked vehicles at around 10:45 in Taraz as the driver, 33, lost control.
One of the 10 passengers, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to the city hospital with injuries as a result of the accident.
An investigation into the accident has been launched.
73 killed in Noto earthquake, search operations continue
At least 73 people were killed in the powerful earthquake that jolted the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day as rescuers raced against time to find and pull more survivors from collapsed buildings, amid chilling temperatures, Kyodo reports.
Two days have passed since the magnitude-7.6 quake caused extensive structural damage and fires in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, but the full extent of the disaster remains unknown.
Rain added to the difficulty of the rescue operations already impeded by debris and severed roads.
Japan's Self-Defense Forces were set to use helicopters to deliver supplies to cut-off areas, with local authorities asking the central government to send SDF personnel for a disaster relief mission.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference on Wednesday that the government had decided to increase the number of SDF members working in the stricken region from 1,000 at present to 2,000.
Kishida met the press a day after a Japan Airlines Co. plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft carrying relief goods collided at Tokyo's Haneda airport, fanning concern that the accident could hamper the swift delivery of supplies to the Noto Peninsula and its vicinity.
But Kishida said, "Overall, we believe that there is no impact from the accident. Transportation of relief supplies to the areas has been progressing steadily."
He later said 2,000 firefighters and 740 police officers will newly join the search and rescue efforts.
Municipal authorities, meanwhile, said they had received information about several cases of people being buried alive or trapped under collapsed homes in the quake-hit areas that have continued to experience strong earthquakes.
In Ishikawa alone, 33,000 people remained as evacuees and over 30,000 homes were without power. In Ishikawa and two neighboring prefectures of Toyama and Niigata, 110,000 homes were without water supply.
The New Year's Day earthquake was centered around 30 kilometers east-northeast of Wajima with a provisional depth of 16 km and registered the highest level of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale in the town of Shika, according to the agency. In Wajima, a seven-story building toppled over sideways.
A level-7 quake is described as rendering it impossible for people to remain standing. Such a temblor was last recorded in 2018 in Hokkaido, the weather agency said.
3 killed, 19 injured after bus plunges into ravine in Bolivia
At least three people were killed and 19 were injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine about 100 meters deep in northern La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, local authorities said Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The bus, owned by the Flota Yunguena company, fell Thursday morning on the highway from Caranavi to Alto Beni, Lieutenant Wilfredo Juarez, from the Caranavi province Traffic Department, told reporters.
The Search and Rescue Team and members of the Rural and Border Police rescued the injured, who were taken to a medical center in Caranavi.
Meanwhile, the Caranavi Traffic Department is investigating the causes of the accident.
Although there is still no official report on the accident, Juarez pointed out that the roads to the Yungas and northern La Paz have experienced landslides and that visibility was low due to weather conditions.
Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan has declared a state of emergency after a blast at an "explosives store" and "major destruction" caused by flooding, Xinhua reports.
Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage to the Providence Industrial area and the surrounding areas and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the President has declared a State of Emergency for today the 7th December," the Office of the President said in a statement on Thursday.
Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed," the statement said.
Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement. This is to allow the emergency services to carry out essential work," it added.
29 dead after bus plunges off cliff in central Philippines
At least 29 persons were killed on Tuesday when a passenger bus plunged off a cliff in Antique province in central Philippines, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.
The bus, carrying 53 passengers, was traveling west from Iloilo City to San Jose de Buenavista in Antique province when it crashed into a concrete road barrier before plunging into a ravine of 15-meter depth around 4:30 p.m. local time in Hamtic town.
Junlee Saylo, head of the antique provincial information office, told a radio interview that 25 died on the spot and four others died at a local hospital.
The deaths include the bus driver and his collector, local news web ABS-CBN reported.
Quoting the Antique provincial government, Panay News, a regional newspaper, reported that two critically wounded passengers, including a male from Kenya, were taken to a hospital in Iloilo City for treatment.
Emergency workers have been rescuing the survivors and retrieving the bodies of the people in the ravine.
9 Kazakhstanis, 4 foreigners killed in Almaty hostel fire
The Almaty city police department confirmed the identities of those killed in the hostel fire, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Nine of them are Kazakhstanis, two of them are nationals of Russia and two are nationals of Uzbekistan. A forensic medical exam has been arranged.
As earlier reported, 13 people were killed in the hostel fire in Almaty. As of 08:40 a.m., 59 people self-evacuated, three of them were rushed to the hospital. There were initially 72 people in the hostel. 56 are housed temporarily at one of the schools. Among those killed are the nationals of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia.
The governmental commission was set up to determine the cause of the fire.
A criminal investigation was launched into the hostel fire.
The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry launched a hotline as a fire ripped through the hostel in Almaty in the early hours of November 30. It can be reached by at 8 727 278 20 83 and 8 727 278 20 84.