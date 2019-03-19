Japanese robbed in Shymkent

Shymkent. September 13. Kazakhstan Today - In Shymkent arrested two suspects in the robbery of a citizen of Japan, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs in South Kazakhstan, on September 8, a 72-year-old Japanese citizen submitted a statement to the duty of the police department of Al-Farabi district of Shymkent Interior Division. He said that about 4:00 p.m. near the city railway station, two unidentified persons robbed him, pulling his belt bag with money and fled in an unknown direction.



"During search operations, police officers of Al-Farabi district police arrested two suspects of 1980 and 1994 years of birth, residents of Aris and Shymkent cities. As evidence police seized a waist bag with money in the amount of more than 6.5 thousand Indian rupees, over 6 thousand Japanese yen, and about 100 thousand Indonesian dollars", the press service of DIA of South Kazakhstan informed.



According to this a criminal case under Article 178 (robbery) was initiated. The detainees remain in the detention center. The case is under investigation.



