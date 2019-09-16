Kazakh national died in Prague, Czech Republic. The company where the man worked will compensate for the transportation of his body to Kazakhstan.

As a result of negotiations held between Kazakh diplomats and the Czech company Wunderman where Mr. Alpysbaev worked, the company will bear all the expenses on transportation of the body to Kazakhstan," the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry informed.

The diplomats are now holding talks with an airline company on transportation of the body to Almaty in the nearest time.

