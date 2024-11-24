07.11.2024, 15:06 1526
Large boulder kills three people in Uzbekistan
the road safety service of the Republic of Uzbekistan
A massive boulder fell from a mountain in southern Uzbekistan and smashed a passing Chevrolet Cobalt vehicle, killing three people inside, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the road safety service, the incident took place at the Takhtakaracha pass in Kashkadarya region on November 6.
Due to the incident that occurred at the 1138th km of the M-39 Tashkent-Termez highway at Takhtakaracha pass in the Kitob district of the Kashkadarya province and links Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions, traffic was temporarily halted," the road safety service stated.
Recall that a total 19,302 road accidents, affecting more than 26,703 individuals have been recorded in Kazakhstan over the course of nine months in 2024.
11.11.2024, 17:57 12946
Number of dead seals along Caspian coast rises to 850
Depositphotos
Another 115 carcasses of dead seals have been gathered on the Caspian Sea coast and delivered from the Aktau recreation area to the Kuryk Port, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Thus, the number of dead seals has already reached 850.
According to Andrey Rutskoy, acting chief of Mangistau region’s fishery inspection department, a working group consisting of inspectors, ecologists, local officials and representatives of public associations, is examining the beach. "Rocky beaches are hard to reach. The working group will go there on foot," he said.
He added that collecting samples from the last seals found is impossible, as the carcasses decomposed at the 3rd and 4th stages. The results of the samples taken at the end of October are not ready yet.
Recall that from October 24 to 28, 289 carcasses of dead seals were discovered by the employees of the Zhaiyk-Caspian Interregional Basin Fisheries Inspectorate together with the representatives of the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology. Over half of the dead female seals were pregnant, Assel Baimukanova, an operator at the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology, said.
In 2020, the Caspian seal was included in Kazakhstan’s Red Book of Endangered Species.
07.11.2024, 12:18 1571
Woman killed by tree in Pavlodar
Today, November 7, the incident took place in the vicinity of a residential property on Yestay Street in Pavlodar. A local Instagram account shared footage from the scene, showing a tree pinning a woman down and damaging two vehicles, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Gusty wind started to pound the Pavlodar region this morning, resulting in many reports of damage. A woman was among the casualties. As a result of the incident, she suffered injuries incompatible with life.
According to the emergency services, the call was received at 9.37 am. Rescuers arrived at the scene within 6 minutes. Born in 1957, the woman was quickly pulled from under the fallen tree, but, unfortunately, she died from her injuries.
Rescuers rapidly extracted the woman born in 1957 from beneath the fallen tree, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim suffered multiple injuries. Unfortunately, those injuries were not compatible with life," the Pavlodar regional ambulance station reported.
06.11.2024, 10:51 1631
Dead seals in Mangistau region: First expert conclusion published
The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced that an investigation has been launched into the composition of the water at the site where approximately 300 dead seals were discovered on the coast of the Caspian Sea, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A total of 289 сarcasses of dead seals were spotted washing ashore of the Caspian Sea in Tupkaraganskiy district. With the assistance of the local executive body, the carcasses were collected and transported to the landfill. In collaboration with the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology, toxicological and histological studies of the found seal carcasses were conducted. Samples of 112 seals were taken," the ministry stated.
The Department of Ecology in the Mangistau region collected water samples from the Caspian Sea coastline following the discovery of seal carcasses in the area. The results indicated no abnormal deviations.
We have taken samples of the coastal water from the location where the seal carcasses were discovered. The results will be available shortly, allowing us to determine the cause. Laboratory tests are currently underway," Yerlan Nyssanbayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, said.
Previously, it was reported that over 120 carcasses of Caspian seals were found washed up on the shore of the Caspian Sea in the Mangistau region.
Earlier, 121 dead seals were found on the shore of the Caspian Sea in Mangistau region. According to Andrei Rutskiy, head of the Fish Inspection for the Mangistau region, the preliminary conclusion of the tests will be ready only in 2-3 months.
05.11.2024, 10:23 1716
Earthquake hits Almaty
The citizens of Almaty felt an earthquake today, at around 10:00 am, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the national seismological center, the quake’s preliminary magnitude was 4.5, local emergencies authorities said.
The epicenter of the quake was 33 kilometers east of Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.261 north latitude, and 77.310 east longitude.
The earthquake was felt in the following settlements: Almaty - 3 points, Talgar - 4 points, Yessik - 4 points, Turgen village - 3 points, Otegen Batyr village - 3 points, Boralday village - 2 points, Malovodnoye village - 2 points, Kaiypov village - 2 points, Alatau (Zhetigen) - 2 points, and Karassai (Kaskelen) - 2 points.
08.10.2024, 18:24 37141
Wildfires in Pavlodar region extinguished, localized in Karaganda region
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The wildfire in Pavlodar region has been extinguished, Kazinform News Agency learned from the ministry of emergencies.
The wildfire in Pavlodar region has been extinguished. The area of the fire is being determined," a statement from the ministry reads.
As reported, on October 6, a steppe fire broke out in Karaganda region, which then spread to the territory of Pavlodar region. The fire covered an area of 3,000 hectares. At 02:20 the fire, which had already spread to an area of 10,000 hectares in the Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region, was localized.
18 residents of Zheltau village in Pavlodar region, including eight children, were evacuated to a safe area.
The wildfire in Karaganda region was localized. The area of the fire is being determined.
33-year-old firefighter from Saran town, Karaganda region, Khali Khairat, died during the steppe fire in Karkaraly district on Sunday, October 6. Another four firefighters got injuries and were hospitalized.
07.10.2024, 10:58 38581
One firefighter died, four injured in steppe fire in Karaganda region
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
33-year-old firefighter from Saran town, Karaganda region, died during the steppe fire in Karkaraly district on Sunday, October 6. Another four firefighters got injuries and were hospitalized, Kazinform News Agency learned from the local emergencies department.
Khali Khairat has served in the civil protection authorities since May 12, 2014. Governor of the region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev and Mayor of Saran Yerkin Baulikov visited his family and expressed their condolences. Local officials provided necessary assistance in the organization of the funeral.
The regional healthcare department revealed the condition of the four injured firefighters. All of them were taken to the Karkaraly Central Hospital, after which they were transported to the Makazhanov Multifunctional Clinic. Their condition is stable, health authorities said.
On October 6, a steppe fire broke out in the Karkaraly district of Karaganda region. To extinguish the fire, all services of the Ministry of Emergencies were involved, including 111 emergency response officers, law enforcement agencies, 27 units of various vehicles and equipment, and a fire extinguishing operations center was deployed. The governor of the region held a meeting with the operational headquarters at the scene of the incident.
13.09.2024, 11:04 56816
Passenger bus falls off bridge on a minivan in Almaty region
gov.kz
A passenger bus crashed through the guardrails on a bridge and fell on a minibus in Kaskelen, Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The video capturing the crash was shared on social media. A criminal case was initiated.
The Yutong Bus driver reportedly lost control turning on the bride, crashed through the guardrails, and plunged on the Mercedes Benz Sprinter minivan. No casualties were reported. The critically injured bus driver was rushed to the intensive care unit, the police department said in a statement.
The bus driver tested negative for alcohol.
For the past four years, nearly 1,000 road accidents involving public transport occurred in Almaty.
28.08.2024, 15:59 63476
3 killed, 3 more injured in head-on crash in Abai region
Three people died in a two-car collision in Abai region on August 28, Kazinform News Agency cites Polisia.kz.
The head-on collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and a Nissan Elgrand minivan occurred on the Semey-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway in Abai region. The accident resulted in the death of one of the drivers and two passengers. Another three were rushed to the local hospital with various injuries.
A pre-trial investigation has been initiated for violation of the road traffic rules by a person driving a car or driving a motor vehicle negligently, causing the death of one or more persons.
The Police Department of Abai region is investigating the fatal road accident. A forensic medical examination has been launched.
