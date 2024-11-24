Large boulder kills three people in Uzbekistan

Images | the road safety service of the Republic of Uzbekistan

A massive boulder fell from a mountain in southern Uzbekistan and smashed a passing Chevrolet Cobalt vehicle, killing three people inside, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to the road safety service, the incident took place at the Takhtakaracha pass in Kashkadarya region on November 6.





Due to the incident that occurred at the 1138th km of the M-39 Tashkent-Termez highway at Takhtakaracha pass in the Kitob district of the Kashkadarya province and links Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions, traffic was temporarily halted," the road safety service stated.





