No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Iran earthquake and blasts - MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any information about Kazakhstani nationals injured as a result of earthquakes and a series of blasts in Iran, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the Iranian authorities, there are no Kazakhstani nationals among those injured. The Embassy has not received any information," official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov said at a press briefing today.
The magnitude 5.9 earthquake stroke northwestern part of Iran on Sunday. 16,500 houses were destroyed in Khoi city, two people died, hundreds were injured.
A series of blasts occurred in Iran’s military infrastructure facilities on January 29.
Earlier, it was reported, that the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tehran is functioning in a routine mode. The Kazakh side does not plan to take additional measures after the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.
