One dead after gold mine collapse in Akmola region

A 40-year-old miner died and a 36-year-old miner was injured Thursday morning following a rock collapse inside the Zapadnaya shaft of Bestobe mine in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





Akmola region’s department of the State Labor Inspectorate said the incident involving two miners of the Bestobe Mine branch operated by Kazakhaltyn took place at 10:35am on March 19 2025 in Stepnogorsk town.





The miners were brought to the surface at 1:30pm. The lone survivor was provided medical assistance and taken to a hospital in Stepnogorsk. The body of another miner was brought out for a post-mortem examination, said the department.





According to the department’s head Amangeldy Smailov, a special commission was set up to investigate the causes of the incident.





The police department of Akmola region informed that a criminal investigation has been launched into the death of the miner.





