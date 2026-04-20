Road closed in N Kazakhstan after Esil River overflow

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QazAvtoZhol has announced traffic restrictions in the North Kazakhstan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Rising water levels in the Esil River have led to flooding over the roadway at km 28 of the Petropavlovsk bypass (150 meters wide and 30 cm deep), resulting in traffic restrictions for all vehicles along the km 25-30 section, from the Mamlyut interchange to the 20th microdistrict roundabout.





Alternative routes are available for drivers. Passenger vehicles can travel via the city of Petropavlovsk. Heavy vehicles are advised to use the Peterfeld-Arkhangelskoye-Novokamenka-Zhezkazgan-Arkalyk-Petropavlovsk road (km 0-30.519), the Zhezkazgan-Arkalyk-Petropavlovsk road (km 938-946), or the Astana-Kokshetau (bypass)-Petropavlovsk-Russian border route via the Zhana Zhol checkpoint (km 473-481).





Additional information is available 24/7 via the call center at 1403.