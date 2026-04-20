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Road closed in N Kazakhstan after Esil River overflow
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Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region hit by another earthquake in a day
The epicenter of the earthquake was at 44.46 degrees north latitude and 79.69 degrees east longitude, said the Center.
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Quake jolts near Zharkent town in Zhetysu region
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Two teenagers with hypothermia found and saved in Almaty mountains
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Shakhtinsk gas explosion leaves 8 hurt, police officers among injured
Before the firefighters arrived, some of the residents had been evacuated by police officers, while the rest left the building on their own.
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