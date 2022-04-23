Система Orphus

School burning in Pavlodar

21.04.2022, 12:20 2411
Images | Kazpravda.kz
School No. 28 has been on fire in Pavlodar for more than two hours. The fire completely engulfed the roof of the two-story building - 1,200 square meters were damaged, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
The message about the fire was received on control panel 101 at 8:04 am - according to preliminary data, the fire broke out in the chemistry room. Firefighters with special equipment immediately went to the place, but it was not possible to quickly cope with the situation. If at first it was reported about the burning of the roof on an area of ??200 meters, then, after an hour and a half, the fire area increased by 6 times.
 
Before the arrival of firefighters, 576 people, including 551 children, evacuated on their own. However, the teacher, born in 1975, suffered, who was hospitalized in the first city hospital of Pavlodar with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning and an acute reaction to stress. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.
 
The Department of Emergency Situations said that extinguishing the fire was complicated for several reasons.
 
"Due to the fact that the fire has spread strongly, there is a combustible load, heavy smoke, the fire was discovered late, so extinguishing became more difficult. They reported it late, most likely because they tried to eliminate a minor fire themselves," explained the deputy head of the regional department for emergency situations Kairat Shaimardenov.
 
70 people are fighting the flames, 13 units of equipment have been involved. Local executive bodies provided three water carriers.
 
Akim of the region Abylkair Skakov also went to the place of the emergency, he announced that the regional headquarters for emergency situations would be assembled today, where the fire safety sphere would be considered in detail.
 
It should be noted that this is the second fire in a week in the educational institutions of Pavlodar. On April 15, on the third floor of school No. 1, furniture and books were on fire in the book depository. Then the fire area was 15 square meters, three children were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning, two more were treated and released home. The DES called the preliminary cause of the first emergency - arson, but nothing is known about the details.
 
By the way, both of these buildings were renovated under the Zamanaui Mektep program: the first school - last year, school No. 28 - in 2020.
 
Criminal case initiated on the fact of a fire at a school in Pavlodar

22.04.2022, 22:13 1246
Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
The head of the state fire control department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turegeldiyev announced the preliminary cause of the fire in Pavlodar school No. 28, which could not be extinguished for more than two hours, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

Regarding yesterday's fire, the materials on this fact are being investigated. The preliminary reason is a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of electrical appliances, that is, non-standard electrical extension cords. A criminal case has been initiated," Yerlan Turegeldiyev said.

 
Meanwhile, unscheduled inspections of educational facilities due to this incident are not planned. According to him, schools and kindergartens in the country are inspected in accordance with risk assessment criteria from February to May.
 

Currently, inspections of all educational facilities are being carried out as planned, regardless of the area, number of storeys. About 8 thousand objects are planned for the first half of the year, more than half of them have already been checked. We can say that by the end of May - beginning of June, the results of all inspections will be summarized and reported to the public," the speaker added.

 
Recall that the day before in Pavlodar, school No. 28 was on fire for more than two hours. The roof of the two-story building was completely engulfed in fire - 1200 square meters were damaged.
 
Police Major General Nurlan Massimov put on the wanted list

22.04.2022, 11:55 1111
Images | gov.kz
The Anti-Corruption Service of Pavlodar region launched a pre-trial investigation against the former head of the police department of Pavlodar region, police major-general N.M. Massimov, who is suspected of taking a bribe on an especially large scale (under article 366 of part 4 of the Criminal Code), Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
On this fact, his actions were qualified in absentia and the investigating court sanctioned a measure of restraint in the form of "detention", Anti- Corruption Service noted.
 

At present, Massimov N.M. has been put on the wanted list, a set of necessary operational-search measures are being taken to establish his whereabouts and other investigative actions aimed at clarifying all the circumstances of the case. Based on the results of the investigation, an appropriate procedural decision will be made," the statement says.

 
Other information is not subject to disclosure in accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the press service added.
 
Nurlan Massimov is the cousin of the former chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov. He served as head of the Pavlodar region PD since November 2019, and was removed from his post on January 15, 2022 after the riots in the country.
 
Well-known Kazakhstani archeologist passes away

20.04.2022, 10:55 4931
Images | Kazinform
 Doctor of Science (History), professor of archeology, member of the Academy of Social Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, world-renowned scientist Viktor Zaibert passed away at the age of 75, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Viktor Zaibert authored monographies and numerous articles dedicated to archeology and ancient history of Kazakhstan. His biggest discovery ever happened in 1980 as he familiarized the world with the Botai culture.
 
Born in 1947 in North Kazakhstan region, Viktor Zaibert was a graduate of the Petropavlovsk Pedagogic Institute. In 1969 he started working at the archeology department of the North Kazakhstan regional historical and local history museum.
 
He began exploring archeological monuments of northern Kazakhstan in 1967 and dedicated his entire life to archeological research.
 
Caspian Pipeline Consortium damage costs KZT 100-150 bln, Kazakh Ministry

19.04.2022, 12:00 6276
Images | cpc.ru
"The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) damage cost is estimated at KZT 100-150 bln," Kazakh Deputy PM-Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said.
 

There are no precise damage cost estimates yet as all depends on the length of repair works and whether there will be any sanctions or not. The damage caused by the failure at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to Kazakhstan is estimated between KZT 100-150 bln," the Minister told journalists following the Government meeting.

 
As earlier reported, loading facilities at the Novorossiysk sea terminal had been damaged as a result of the storm halting Kazakhstan’s CPC oil exports. Commenting on the situation the Kazakh Minister announced the worst-case scenario.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
January riots: $20 to $100 per person paid for participating in pogroms

19.04.2022, 11:40 6181
Images | СЦК
Citizens who financed the participants in the January riots were identified in the Almaty region. This was announced by Deputy Head of the 1st Service of the Prosecutor General's Office Yeldos Kilymzhanov at a briefing in the CCS, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The investigation is actively underway to identify and bring to justice the organizers and participants of the January events. Thus, in the Almaty region, two citizens were identified who financed the rioters in Taldykorgan, and also contributed to causing damage to the property of citizens and seizing state facilities. From 20 to 100 US dollars per person were paid for participation in pogroms," Kilymzhanov said.

 
According to him, these facts were established during the investigation and are confirmed by interrogations of persons suspected of participating in the riots. 
 
Teacher died during test in Almaty

14.04.2022, 14:35 8096
In Almaty, a teacher of one of the private schools died during tests, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the National Testing Center.
 

Today, April 14, a teacher from a private school in Almaty, a man born in 1973, died during a test. Representatives of the city's education department expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased. They will be provided with all the necessary assistance," the message says.

 
The NTC added that this is the first death in 4 years. In the testing centers, control over the work of first aid doctors will be strengthened.
 

Since 2018, more than 230,000 people have passed the tests and, depending on the confirmed category, they receive additional payments in the amount of 30-50 percent of the salary, which increase annually. At the same time, we note that the certification itself is voluntary. Teachers apply and pass this procedure for receiving additional supplements to the existing salary. Surcharges are paid depending on the confirmed qualification category," the National Testing Center informed.

 
In case of poor health, it is possible to change the date of testing, the press service added.
 
Shymkent Airport evacuated due to bomb threat

15.12.2021, 13:25 61716
Images | otyrar.kz
In social networks, footage of the cordon of Shymkent airport is being disseminated.

As it became known, the airport received a message that the Shymkent International Airport was mined, Kazpravda.kz reports.

According to the press service of the Transport Police Department, an inspection is underway.

“This fact is registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigation of the Linear Police Department at the airport of Shymkent under Article 273 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Deliberately false reporting of an act of terrorism”. Checking in progress. Other information in the interests of the investigation in accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan is not subject to disclosure,” the press service said.

A deliberately false report of an act of terrorism faces up to 5 years in prison or a fine, the department added.

The object was checked, people can enter the building. The airport is operating normally.
 
Woman with three children jumped out of the 9th floor in Almaty

22.11.2021, 14:52 106536
Images | telegram/Qumash
In Almaty, in one of the apartment buildings of the Zhetysu micro district, a 28-year-old woman and her three young children, born in 2015, 2016 and 2019, threw themselves from a 9th-floor window, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the city's PD.
 

A woman and two children died at the scene. Another child died in an ambulance," the press service said.

 
At present, in order to investigate the cause and other circumstances of the tragedy, an investigative and operational group has been created in the Almaty PD.
 
This fact is registered in the unified register of pre-trial investigation under article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, added in the PD.
 
