11.1trln invested in Kazakhstan’s economy in 2018

11trln179bln was invested in Kazakhstan’s economy in 2018 that is 17.5% higher compared to 2017, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry informs.

The city of Shymkent leads in the volume of investments attracted (+162.%). Then come Atyrau (+35.5%) and Kyzylorda regions (+28.3%).

The volume of investments attracted to Akmola and Pavlodar regions decreased by 0.8% and 21.4%, respectively, the Committee informs on its website.

In 2018, 3trln 597.5bln tenge was spent on purchase of machines, equipment, transport vehicles, tools and their overhaul that is 14.9% more than in 2017.

Mining and quarrying industries remain priority sectors for investing – 40.2%. 13% of investments were attracted to transport and warehousing, 12.6% - to real estate operations and 11.1% – to processing industry.

