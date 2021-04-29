Amber 'Golden Bridge' to be erected in Astana

The monument that holds the name ‘Golden Bridge’ by Chinese architect Shun-Li will appear on the territory behind the Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment centre in Astana. The monument will be constructed at the expense of sponsors, Elorda Info reports.





First Deputy Head of the G-Global International Secretariat Murat Karymsakov told that the idea of Golden Bridge had appeared one thousand year ago. In 2017, the participants of the One Belt, One Road Forum decided to make the bridge a symbol of the Silk Road member states.





As of today, the idea of Golden Bridge is a one-thousand- year bridge. The thing is that the bridge exists. It was constructed 1000 year ago. In 2017, Beijing held the One Belt, One Road Forum. The participants of the Forum decided to make the bridge a symbol of the Silk Road member states. These days, the architect cooperates with us and the Mayor’s Office. The project will be presented to participants of the Forum of Mayors of the Cities along the Silk Road. The model will be exposed at the Forum. The construction will be erected within a year as a part of Green Water Boulevard behind the Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment centre. The best location for guests and citizens. Hope to see it in the next year this period," said Murat Karymsakov.





The monument will be amber-golden and made of up to 20 thousand amber bricks. It will symbolize all states of the Silk Road.





The architect has also presented the silk colours that symbolize these countries. They will be covered with amber. A golden bridge made of amber will be a symbol of friendship of the peoples along the Silk Road. The cost of the construction is about 3 million dollars at the outset. It will be constructed at the expense of sponsors.





We note that the Forum of Mayors of the Cities along the Silk Road in Astana will lay a capsule of the monument, and the construction will be held in an entire year.









