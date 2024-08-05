Astana and Brussels Compare Notes on Current Issues of Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks in Astana with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, during which they discussed current issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and prospective directions for its further development, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Minister Nurtleu stressed the special importance of the distinguished guest’s visit in the light of current geopolitical and geo-economic realities.





The diplomats overviewed a wide range of relations between Astana and Brussels within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. They noted a regular nature and increased dynamics of political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as the significant growth of economic cooperation and volumes of European investments.





Particular attention was paid to discussing practical steps to develop cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, agriculture, extraction and use of critical raw materials, and energy.





Minister Nurtleu briefed his vis-a-vis in detail on the progress of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s comprehensive political and socio-economic reforms in the country.





In turn, HR/VP Borrell emphasized the European diplomacy’s firm determination to further expand and strengthen cooperation with Astana.





It was important to me to come here, to Astana, to reaffirm our strong commitment to strengthen our cooperation with Central Asia as a whole, and Kazakhstan in particular. Under the leadership of President Tokayev, Kazakhstan has embarked on the path of the wide range of political and economic reforms that we support," stated the EU High Representative.





The counterparts exchanged views on current issues of the international agenda, including regional security, cooperation in Central Asia, the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East.





The diplomats highlighted that the regular meetings of EU and Central Asian leaders have given a powerful impetus to further strengthening bilateral and interregional cooperation. The parties are working on preparing the upcoming





CA - EU Summit, which is intended to continue the process of deepening interregional cooperation between Central Asia and the EU.





HR/VP Borrell’s visit to Kazakhstan made it possible to identify priority areas for cooperation and to discuss concrete measures to further deepen relations between the parties.





The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trading and investment partner. The EU accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and foreign investments.





Trade turnover for 2023 amounted to 41.4 bln US dollars, exports - 31 bln dollars, imports - 10.4 billion dollars.





Trade turnover for January-May 2024 amounted to 20.2 bln dollars, which is 14.1% higher than the same period of the previous year (17.7 bln dollars). Exports increased by 18% to 15.7 bln dollars. Imports increased by 4.5% to 4.6 bln dollars.





The volume of European investment in Kazakhstan’s economy since 2005 has amounted to 180 bln dollars.