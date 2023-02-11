10.02.2023, 14:03 5636
CA Inter-Parliamentary Forum adopts Turkistan Declaration
Images | senate.parlam.kz
The Turkistan Declaration was adopted following the Central Asian Inter-Parliamentary Forum, Kazinform reports.
It reflects prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary relations aimed at widening economic cooperation and development of the common cultural and historical space of Central Asia with its peculiar unique identity.
The Speaker thanked Uzbekistan for their readiness to host the 2nd Forum next year in Samarkand.
Besides, the Speaker held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Central Asian countries on the sidelines of the Forum.
10.02.2023, 11:41 5626
Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
The parties discussed the current state of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and exchanged views on the further intensification of joint work
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries, Kazinform learned from the press office of the MFA.
The parties discussed the current state of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and exchanged views on the further intensification of joint work.
Currently, Jordan is one of the important partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Several meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation were held between Kazakhstan and Jordan. Political consultations are being held between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
The two countries share common views on many international issues. Mutual support is provided within the framework of international organizations.
09.02.2023, 10:48 6151
Kazakhstan-Arab countries coop discussed in Astana
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh had a meeting with the Arab ambassadors and charge d’affaires in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh had a meeting with the Arab ambassadors and charge d’affaires in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the press serfice of the Kazakh MFA.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction in a multilateral format. The parties exchanged also views on further strengthening the bilateral relations across the entire spectrum of cooperation.
The participants of the meeting emphasized trust-based and open dialogue between Kazakhstan and the Arab countries at all levels, which guarantees further expansion of cooperation in different spheres.
The parties expressed confidence that thanks to joint efforts, Kazakhstan’s partnership with the Arab world will reach a brand new level in the years coming.
Mr. Tumysh thanked the Arab ambassadors for their unwavering support and constant readiness to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields. He confirmed his readiness to provide all required support to the work of Arab embassies to strengthen relations between our countries.
The diplomats discussed also the current state of affairs in the Middle East and noted the need to maintain political stability in this important region.
09.02.2023, 09:57 6276
Lithuania’s Honorary Consulate to open in N Kazakhstan
This summer the Honorary Consulate of Lithuania will open in North Kazakhstan region to expand the economic, business, and cultural ties
Images | gov.kz
This summer the Honorary Consulate of Lithuania will open in North Kazakhstan region to expand the economic, business, and cultural ties, governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov said.
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan Gintautas Vasiulis visited the region to debate the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between North Kazakhstan and Lithuania.
Last year the sales between North Kazakhstan and Lithuania grew by 1.7-fold to reach 2.2 million dollars. It is expected to increase sales up to 10 million dollars. The Governor invited Lithuania businesses to invest in North Kazakhstan since the region is ready to create the necessary conditions.
The governor added the parties plan to boost cooperation in agriculture, the manufacturing industry, and alternative energy sources.
As earlier reported, Saparov met with Head of the Republic of Sakha Aysen Nikolayev. The parties agreed to establish cooperation in trade, agriculture, entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, science, culture, and sport.
Source: kazinform
07.02.2023, 21:20 16781
Kazakhstani rescuers join recovery efforts in Türkiye
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstani rescuers join the race to save trapped survivors in the center of Gaziantep, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Kazakhstani rescue team began recovery efforts to try to save those trapped under rubbles in İbrahimli district of Gaziantep city.
It was reported that the Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye. The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes.
The Kazakh Health Ministry which is in close contact with the Turkish ministry of health stands ready to provide medical assistance and pharmaceuticals to those affected by major earthquakes in Türkiye. Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.
At least 3,419 people have been killed and 20,538 have been injured as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.
Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of the earthquakes.
07.02.2023, 15:24 17061
Kazakhstan to evacutate its nationals from quake-hit Türkiye
Images | twitter/@dw_turkce
Kazakh embassy is taking measures to evacuate its nationals from quake hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Kazakh embassy is taking measures to evacuate its nationals from Türkiye which suffered from a series of major earthquakes Monday.
Kazakhstanis currently staying in Türkiye need to pass all procedures and be ready to leave at the airport in Gaziantep.
The Kazakh nationals willing to leave need to contact:
+90 538 880 7041 - Consul Temirlan Sailauly;
+903124919100 -superintendant on duty.
At least 3,381 people have been killed as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.
Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.
Notably, there are no Kazakhstani nationals among earthquake victims in Türkiye.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of earthquakes.
07.02.2023, 11:10 20461
Kazakhstan launches new Astana International Forum to address key global challenges
Images | gov.kz
As the international community moves towards an era of increased polarization and geopolitical division, Kazakhstan launches a new international conference, the Astana International Forum, to join efforts on tackling key global challenges, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Forum will be held under the aegis of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on 8-9 June 2023, in Astana. It will serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, business, and academia, to engage in a dialogue to seek ways to address climate, food scarcity and energy security challenges.
Commenting on the launch of the Astana International Forum, President Tokayev noted:
Today, across the globe we face historic challenges, the likes of which we have not encountered for decades or longer. These challenges are putting unprecedented pressure on the international community, creating new dividing lines and challenging the principles of globalization and multilateralism.
The Astana International Forum was created to respond to these challenges, prioritizing cooperation as a core tenet of a functioning international system.
Kazakhstan has a long history of advancing constructive international relations, serving as a bridge between East and West - and while this policy has been firmly tested in 2022, it has proven resilient. We have shown the value of cooperation.
Through the Astana International Forum, we hope to build new bridges and strengthen ties, as we come together to overcome the collective challenges we face, charting a new way forward - diplomatically, economically and politically."
The Astana International Forum grew out of the success of the Astana Economic Forum. It was conceptualized to address four key global issues: foreign policy, security & sustainability, energy & climate, and economy & finance. These pillars are at the heart of the Forum’s mission of "Tackling Challenges through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Prosperity and Progress."
The programme of the Forum will include keynote speeches, panel sessions, armchair discussions, and other side events.
Registration for the event is now open and interested parties can sign up here: https://astanainternationalforum.org.
06.02.2023, 16:30 22871
So far no information about Kazakhstanis among those killed, injured in Türkiye quake - MFA
Images | aa.com.tr
There is no information on Kazakhstanis among those killed or injured in the devastating earthquake that rocked Türkiye earlier this morning, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to our embassy in Türkiye, as of 15:00 pm Astana time the nationals of Kazakhstan have not requested help after the powerful earthquake in the southeast of Türkiye. Our consul keeps in constant touch with the emergency authorities of Türkiye," Smadiyarov said at the weekly press briefing at the ministry.
There are no nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the lists of those killed or injured. Rescue operation is ongoing due to mass destructions caused by the earthquake," he added.
At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 people were injured as 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Pazarcik district of southeastern Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye.
Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of mass loss of life as a result of the deadly earthquake.
03.02.2023, 09:57 37371
Kazakh FM pays official visit to Bahrain
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The Bahraini side attached special importance to the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Minister was received by the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to whom he conveyed warm greetings and wishes on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Tileuberdi introduced the interlocutor to the new stage of political and economic modernization of Kazakhstan. In turn, the King highly appreciated the pace of modern development of Kazakhstan and expressed support for the reforms of the President Tokayev carried out for the benefit of the Kazakh people.
Taking into account the dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Bahraini political cooperation, the parties noted the importance of continuing the dialogue at the highest level. In order to expand trade and economic ties, we agreed to make joint efforts to resolve transport and logistics issues. The parties also exchanged views on the international situation in the world and on regional and global security issues.
During the talks with the Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the parties discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields. The Kazakh side stressed that Bahrain is an important partner of our country in the Middle East. "Thanks to mutual political support, now we have friendly relations based on mutual trust and active cooperation," Minister Tileuberdi said.
The parties positively assessed the high level of cooperation between the two countries, while emphasizing that the existing potential in the trade and economic sphere is not being fully used. In this regard, an agreement was reached on the development of a Roadmap for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, which will reflect specific areas of further cooperation.
During the meeting with Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the entire range of issues of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres was discussed. The Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to interregional cooperation within the framework of the dialogue platform "Central Asia - Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf".
The Bahraini side welcomed the first official visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister to Bahrain in the history of bilateral relations and expressed hope that it would give an additional impetus to further development of cooperation in all spheres.
The program of the visit ended with negotiations at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry. With the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Samir al Nass and representatives of the Bahraini business circles, ways to intensify trade, economic and investment ties, as well as cooperation between the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and the International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) of Bahrain were discussed. An agreement was reached on the establishment of a Business Council of the two countries to stimulate direct contacts between businessmen and identify promising areas of cooperation.
Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue cooperation aimed at expanding mutual trade and increasing investment volumes, as well as developing cooperation in various sectors of the economy.
