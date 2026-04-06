Kazakhstan and Albania Explore Prospects for Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan Iskander Aisariyev held a meeting with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Ferit Hoxha in Tirana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, parties confirmed the high level of bilateral relations and noted steady development of cooperation both in bilateral format and on international platforms.





Diplomats discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, emphasizing the need to intensify business contacts and establish institutional mechanisms of interaction. They also expressed mutual interest in implementing joint projects and increasing bilateral trade.





Particular attention was given to the development of transport and transit cooperation. Ambassador Aisariyev highlighted the significant potential for cooperation within the Middle Corridor and invited the Albanian side to engage more actively in relevant initiatives. The sides also discussed opportunities to develop international transport routes and build sustainable logistics chains between Central Asia and Balkan region.





In addition, the parties reviewed issues related to the development of the legal framework, cooperation in education, and exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming bilateral engagements at various levels.





Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen Kazakh-Albanian partnership and to implement practical initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation across all key areas.