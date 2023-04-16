14.04.2023, 07:57 7731
Cuban experts ready to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Cuba hosted the first meeting of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan. The Club of Friends consists of prominent representatives of the Cuban public, first diplomatic representative of Cuba in Kazakhstan Blas Nabel Perez Camejo, director of the Historiography Office in the old part of Havana, where the UNESCO World Heritage Sites are located, Perla Rosales, former Ambassador to Yugoslavia and other countries Juan Sanchez Monroe, professor of the University of Havana Oscar Villar Barroso and others.
The meeting participants were informed about the main results of the parliamentary election held on March 19 in Kazakhstan and socially important state reforms carried out in the country.
The participants discussed also the results of the elections to the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) held in Cuba on March 26 and the possibility of establishing relations between the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan and the Friendship Group with Kazakhstan in the Cuban Parliament.
The members of the Club expressed a common opinion about their readiness to contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations, including the cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
13.04.2023, 16:47 7846
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
An exhibition of old maps reflecting the Kazakh nationhood was opened in the European Parliament in Brussels, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The featured historical documents were created by Dutch, French, English and German cartographers. About 1,500 such maps have been collected by Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, a Kazakh scholar and Director of the Institute of Modern Political Studies at the Gumilyev Eurasia National University in Astana, and published in his book "Uninterrupted Nationhood of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh State on European and American Maps of the XVI-XIX Centuries," which had been published earlier in Brussels. The place of its publication was chosen because of the special role of Belgian cartographers of that era in the dissemination in Europe of geographical information about Central Asia and other regions of the world.
It is very important to get the knowledge and to learn from each other, to see from s historical perspective how Europeans perceived Central Asia and Kazakhstan in different historical periods. Every country is full of history and culture, learning about them helps us build a better policy for the citizens of today. I congratulate Kazakhstan and the EU on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and I wish their successful continuation," Karsten Lucke, Member of the European Parliament, said at the opening ceremony.
The Head of the Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU, Margulan Baimukhan expressed his conviction that the exhibition would generate vivid interest among members, staff and visitors of the European Parliament, expanding their knowledge about the history of diplomatic, trade and cultural relations between the peoples of Europe and Central Asia.
This study reveals the important historical foundations of the solid partnership that independent Kazakhstan and the EU enjoy today," the Ambassador stressed.
The book’s author himself participated in the ceremony. As Professor Sydyknazarov points out, "in publications of the leading cartographic houses of the Netherlands, Belgium, England, France, Italy, Germany, Austria and the United States, the Kazakh state is regularly present on the political maps and in other atlases in the 16th to the 19th centuries, which, in our view, reflects the continuous nature of the Kazakh nationhood in that particular period."
The opening of this exhibition in the European Parliament gives its visitors a good opportunity to acquaint themselves with cartographic artifacts related to the Kazakh nationhood as recorded by European scholars, diplomats, and travelers of that epoch, and collected in national libraries, museums and archives in various countries in Europe, America, and the Middle East," he emphasized.
The first visitors to the exhibition, including members and staff of the European and Belgian parliaments, representatives of major European institutions, diplomatic corps, research centers, non-governmental organizations, and media, noted that its opening was an important event that facilitates the further circulation of valuable historical documents and testimonies reflecting the early links between the peoples of Europe and the Kazakhs.
The event is being held under the patronage of MEP Andris Ameriks, Deputy Chair of the Delegation to the EU-Kazakhstan, EU-Kyrgyzstan, EU-Uzbekistan, EU-Tajikistan Parliamentary Cooperation Committees and for relations with Turkmenistan and Mongolia (DCAS) and Deputy Chair of the Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN).
13.04.2023, 11:38 7901
Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold political consultations in Astana
The 3rd round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore was held in Astana. Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh, and the Singaporean delegation was led by Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ng Teck Hean, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.
Deputy Foreign Minister Tumysh congratulated the Singaporean side on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore and expressed the intention to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.
During the talks, the parties discussed the issues of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, education, and capacity building. Reciprocal visits at senior and high levels scheduled for 2023-2024, including the forthcoming visit of the President of Singapore to Kazakhstan for the first time in history will give impetus to the bilateral cooperation.
Cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations was also discussed. In addition, the sides exchanged views on the situation at the global arena, given the impact of its tensions, volatility, and turbulence on all the countries of the world. The parties discussed also the current issues of the global and regional agendas.
12.04.2023, 18:15 10956
11.04.2023, 21:44 13101
Kazakh First Deputy FM Umarov, UNODC Regional Representative to CA Ashita Mittal meet
First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative in Central Asia Ashita Mittal during her official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Umarov welcomed active cooperation with UNODC in such areas as the reform of law enforcement agencies and penitentiary systems, the rehabilitation and reintegration of those returned from conflict zones, countering cybercrime.
According to Regional Representative Mittal, "Kazakhstan is a bank of practical knowledge and experience in the region", which is important to disseminate and use in neighboring countries.
During the meeting the parties discussed the current state and priorities of cooperation, as well as plans for new projects and joint activities under the UNODC Program for Central Asia 2022-2025.
Mittal highly estimated the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the role of Kazakhstan in the region, as well as expressed the desire of UNODC to promote them.
The parties stressed the importance of the functioning of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC), the membership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for 2020-2023, the hosting of the UN International Conference on Combating Human Trafficking in Kazakhstan this year, as well as the implementation of the Global Resource for Anti-Corruption Education and Youth Empowerment (GRACE) initiative in Kyrgyzstan.
During the meeting the parties expressed their readiness to continue cooperation on the issues of drug trafficking, organized crime, corruption, combating terrorism, etc.
As part of the visit, the UNODC delegation headed by the Regional Representative also held meetings with the relevant state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
11.04.2023, 18:02 13211
Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers are holding consultations in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The meeting is taking place as part of the official visit of Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs to the neighboring country.
According to Murat Nurtleu, Russia has been strategic and major economic partner of Kazakhstan. Both countries enjoy longstanding close and strong relations based on friendship and good-neighborliness
Thanks to the intensive interaction and friendly relations of our presidents, we have built an intensive, trustful and constructive bilateral political dialogue, close trade and economic ties, as well as strong regulatory-legal framework," Murat Nurtleu says.
During the consultation, it was announced that President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin planned to pay a visit to Kazakhstan in autumn to participate in the Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Kostanay.
Sergey Lavrov congratulated Murat Nurtleu on his appointment as Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs. He expressed confidence that the two sides would continue enhancing strategic partnership.
The meeting is held in tete-a-tete and extended formats. The sides plan to sign the 2023-2024 Action Plan on Cooperation between the Kazakh, Russian Ministries of Foreign Affairs.
10.04.2023, 18:14 15586
Swiss ambassador completes mission in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of Switzerland David Grichting on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko presented Ambassador Grichting with a letter of appreciation from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the effective work of the Swiss diplomat in strengthening bilateral political, trade and economic ties during his stay in Kazakhstan.
During the meeting he noted successful broadening of the legal framework of the Kazakh-Swiss cooperation. In particular, over the past two years, three intergovernmental agreements have been signed and entered into force (on visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports, on paid employment of family members of employees of diplomatic missions, and on the mutual recognition of the official stamps on precious metal products).
In December 2022, a major long-term contract was signed with the Swiss "Stadler Rail" company to manufacture passenger cars in Kazakhstan.
At the end of the meeting, Deputy Minister Vassilenko wished Ambassador Grichting success in his future endeavors, noting that he will always be a welcome guest in Kazakhstan.
In turn, Grichting thanked the Kazakh side for the hospitality and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation between the two countries.
The Swiss Ambassador noted the high dynamics of socio-political and economic life and reforms in Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that these reforms will open up new opportunities for cooperation with the international community.
05.04.2023, 14:55 31396
Kazakhstan, Algeria develop multilateral cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh held a meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in Kazakhstan Kamal Fenish, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The sides discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Algerian cooperation development in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres and also noted the importance of further strengthening bilateral contacts in all the spheres of cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a high level of contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries to strengthen partnership.
04.04.2023, 14:20 32541
Lithuanian FM calls for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Urazaev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda of Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
Ambassador spoke about the results of the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan and other changes in the political life of our country that have taken place since the visit of Landsbergis to Astana in December last year.
Lithuanian minister, who is also a member of the Seimas and Chairman of the ruling party "Union of the Fatherland - Lithuanian Christian Democrats", positively assessed the changes in the electoral system of our country, emphasizing the balanced and constructive position of Kazakhstan on topical international issues. He also spoke about the implementation by the Lithuanian side of the agreements that were reached in Astana during his meetings with the President of Kazakhstan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The parties considered some issues of current cooperation, including the interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union, requiring additional steps to resolve them, in particular, related to the problems of road freight, visa requirements, trade and investment rules.
During the meeting, Minister Landsbergis conveyed personal congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, in which he confirmed his intention to actively interact with the Kazakh side, first of all, in the areas touched upon in the conversation.
