Direct flight btw Kazakhstan and Mongolia launched

16.03.2022, 20:41 21246
Mongolia's Hunnu Air held an official inauguration of a new international flight en route Almaty-Ulaanbaatar, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine.
 
The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia in Kazakhstan Dorzh Bayarkhuu, Hunnu Air CEO Munkhjargal Purevjal, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev, as well as the officials of the Mayor's Office of Almaty, Mongolian Directorate of Civil Aviation and Department of Civil Aviation.
 
The Ulaanbaatar-Almaty-Ulaanbaatar flights are to run on Wednsedays on the E-190 aircraft. The flight is expected to facilitate the development of trade and economic cooperation and business partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia.
 
Kazakhstan and Korea strengthen cooperation in higher education

17.03.2022, 17:48 21346
Images | MFA
Images | MFA
Ambassador Bakyt Dyusenbayev met with the President of the National Institute for International Education (NIIED) Kim Yong-gon in South Korea, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of cooperation and interaction in the field of education between the two countries. Thus, in 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the ministries of education of the two countries on cooperation in the field of higher education. According to this document, every year 20 students from Kazakhstan and 20 students from South Korea have the opportunity to study on a scholarship program at the best universities in the two countries.
 
In addition, during the meeting, Ambassador Bakyt Dyusenbayev expressed interest in training technical personnel in the universities of South Korea and opening branches of leading South Korean universities in Kazakhstan.
 
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of education.
 
Tokayev congratulates Serdar Berdimuhamedow on election as Turkmen President

15.03.2022, 19:42 32241
Images | Akorda
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with Turkmen President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedow and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedow on the victory in the presidential election and wished him great success in the responsible public job for the benefit and well-being of Turkmenistan.

In keeping with the centuries-old friendship, neighborliness, and mutual support between the people of the two countries, the interlocutors expressed firm commitment to further strengthening of Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence in the continuation of the strategic course of the Turken leadership in building a strong and prosperous state.

Tokayev invited the new Turkmen President to pay a State visit to Kazakhstan.

During the talk, the Head of State also congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on successful holding the elections and the high level of electoral participation.

The Kazakh leader noted the great contribution of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in strengthening the ties of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the rich political and life experience of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow will be further in demand in Turkmenistan and beyond.

 
Kazakhstan and Slovakia debate cooperation prospects

14.03.2022, 13:44 37091
Images | MFA
Images | MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko paid a working visit to Bratislava on March 9-11 to discuss prospects of further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia, as well as current issues on the international agenda, Kazinform reports.
 
During the visit, he had talks with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korcok, Deputy Chairman of the National Council (Parliament) Juraj Blanar and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council Marian Kery, Advisor Foreign Policy to the President Jana Kobzova, Ambassador-at-Large and former EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian, Chairman of the Council of Slovak Exporters Lukas Parizek, as well as numerous representatives of the Slovak business community, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.
 
Vassilenko informed his interlocutors in detail about the current situation in Kazakhstan, the course of the investigation of the tragic January events, comprehensive state measures to protect human rights, interaction with national and international human rights NGOs, ongoing and planned large-scale political and socio-economic reforms in accordance with the course of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a New Kazakhstan. The Slovak partners warmly welcomed the reform agenda announced by the Kazakh head of state.
 
The interlocutors paid special attention to the discussion of the situation in Ukraine and the efforts of the international community to stop hostilities and provide humanitarian assistance to this country. Vassilenko presented the position of our country on the need for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, readiness to contribute to the diplomatic resolution of the situation through mediation services.
 
Vassilenko also confirmed the invariability of Kazakhstan's course of a balanced multi-vector foreign policy. The parties discussed the schedule of bilateral events planned for the current year.
 
During meetings with the leadership of the National Council of Slovakia, the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy in modern politics was noted and plans were outlined for developing cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.
 
Discussing the prospects for trade, economic and investment cooperation, the parties noted with satisfaction that despite the pandemic, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and Slovakia in 2021 amounted to 84 million US dollars, which is 21% higher than in 2020 ($69.5 million). Investments in the economy of Kazakhstan, despite relatively small volumes, also show a stable upward trend and currently amount to 23.4 million US dollars.
 
The Deputy Foreign Minister also took part in the 9th meeting of the Kazakh-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. It was accompanied by a business forum with the participation of representatives of the business circles of both countries and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Committee for Investments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the metallurgical and trading company "Heneken", which is interested in entering the market of Kazakhstan.
 
Speaking at these events, Vassilenko noted the important role of the commission in maintaining permanent working contacts between the interested state bodies of the two countries. Engineering and construction, defense industry, energy, water management, metallurgy, information technology, agriculture, medicine and tourism were named promising sectors for mutually beneficial cooperation.
 
During the meeting with the chairman of the Council of Slovak Exporters Lukas Parizek, plans for the development of cooperation in the field of trade and investment were discussed. The council is a partner of QazTrade national company.
 
During the visit, Vassilenko gave an interview to the television program CD Club of the Slovak news agency TASR, the podcast program ExportAir and the analytical portal Financne Noviny, and also held a detailed meeting with the leadership and experts of the authoritative analytical platform in the region of Central and Eastern Europe, Globsec.
 
As part of the visit, a reception was held with the participation of high representatives of the Slovak government bodies, private companies, academia and analytical structures working with Kazakhstan, as well as former President of Slovakia Ivan Gasparovic. The participants of the event, expressing gratitude to the Kazakh side for cooperation over many years, expressed confidence in its further progressive development.
 
During the event, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Banska Bystrica Region, Chairman of the Slovak Hunting Union and lecturer at the Technical University in Zvolen Tibor Lebocky, in the presence of State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the SR Ingrid Brockova, was presented with a certificate that allows him to carry out his activities for the benefit of the development of bilateral cooperation and friendship between the two states and peoples.
 
The program of the visit of the Kazakh delegation made it possible to maintain a confidential and constructive dialogue and "to compare notes" on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda.
 
1st meeting of Water Council takes place at Government

11.03.2022, 15:20 53131
Images | primeminister.kz
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held the first meeting of the Water Council discussing the issues of electricity exchanges between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and water provision of the southern regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.
 
In order to improve the water resources management in Kazakhstan, the Water Council under the chairmanship of the Kazakh PM was set up. Its aim is to elaborate recommendations and proposals on issues of national priority in the water management policy.
 
The Kazakh and Kyrgyz sides concluded the agreements based on mutually beneficial terms on electricity exchange and water provision.
 

It is of priority to provide the southern regions of Kazakhstan with water resources. Social tranquility and well-being of citizens are the main tasks of the Government. Te issue is under special control," said Smailov.

 
The Kazakh energy minister was charged with ensuring electricity shortages do not occur and taking tough measures against grey mining.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India

10.03.2022, 19:20 53296
Images | MFA
Images | MFA
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev met with the Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
At the beginning of the meeting, the parties exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. The parties discussed the whole range of topical issues of Kazakh-Indian bilateral relations, exchanged views on the prospects for further development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
 
As a result of the meeting, the interlocutors came to a common understanding of the need for the speedy implementation of the agreements reached during the first Central Asia-India Summit, held on January 27, 2022 in virtual format.
 
President ratifies agreement btw Kazakh and US Governments to improve tax discipline

10.03.2022, 17:39 53401
Images | Akorda
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and the United States of America to improve international tax discipline, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
The text of the Law shall be published in the press.
 
Elbasy arrives in Turkey to attend Diplomatic Forum

10.03.2022, 07:41 53506
Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, Kazinform learnt from the Twitter post of the advisor-press secretary of the 1st President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy, Aidos Ukibay.
 
At the invitation of the President of Turkey the Elbasy arrived in Turkey to attend the #ADF2022 Diplomatic Forum. The Diplomatic Forum is the discussions platform to exchange views on pressing global and regional issues, the post reads.
 
Kazakhstan ratifies the UN Convention on settlement of international commercial disputes

09.03.2022, 12:25 37246
The Majilis at the plenary session approved the ratification of the United Nations Convention on international settlement agreements reached as a result of mediation, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
As noted in the conclusion to the bill, on August 7, 2019, the Republic of Kazakhstan signed the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements reached as a result of mediation in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated August 2, 2019.
 
The convention entered into force on September 12, 2020. The Convention has been signed by 55 countries such as China, USA, Korea, India and others. 7 countries (Singapore, Ecuador, Fiji, Honduras, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey) ratified the Convention and one country approved (Belarus). 
 

The ratification of the Convention will strengthen the legal framework for the settlement of international disputes arising in the context of international commercial relations through mediation, as well as strengthen the position of the state in the field of international trade law and will be welcomed by the business community and foreign investors," the conclusion to the document says.

 
