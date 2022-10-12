Система Orphus

Documentary by TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President awarded at EURASIA.DOC festival

10.10.2022, 11:22 1701
On October 7 the Belarus Cinema Theatre hosted a solemn awarding ceremony of the VII Festival of Documentary Films of CIS member states EURASIA.DOC.
 
January tragedy "Qantar qasyreti) film by the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President was shortlisted for the festival. It was awarded the festival diploma For the timeliness of the topic. The film features the events that occurred in Almaty in January when peaceful rallies turned into mass riots.
 
The first EURASIA.DOC festival took place in June 2016 in Smolensk and Minsk. It brought together documentarians, political analysts, and experts from Belarus, Latvia, Moldova, Russia, the U.S., Ukraine, and Germany. The history of contemporary "color" revolutions became its key topic.
 
This year 215 applications from 12 post-soviet countries were submitted to the VII festival. 32 documentaries were selected for the festival’s short program.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Yerevan supports political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan

11.10.2022, 20:20 326
Yerevan supports political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
A roundtable meeting was held in Yerevan dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-Armenia diplomatic relations. The meeting focused also on the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan dated Sep 1, 2022, the outcomes of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the upcoming CICA summit slated for October 12-13 in Astana, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
Those attending the event were the representatives of the expert and business communities, public organizations, mass media of Armenia, and Armenian Apostolic Church.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev informed the participants about the progressive development of the Kazakh-Armenian bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the program of large-scale reforms initiated by President Tokayev aimed at building the New Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to the initiatives of the Head of State to modernize the political system and reform the country's economy, as well as the implementation of the constitutional reform and the election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Chairman of Integration and Development Public Organization Aram Safaryan noted the great potential of the Kazakh-Armenian bilateral cooperation, including within the Eurasian Economic Union. According to him, the interstate cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan is developing in the spirit of partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation. The head of the Alternative research center Tatul Manaseryan emphasized that the latest Address of the Kazakh President to the Nation is becoming an effective institutional phenomenon and serves as a guideline for the development of both Kazakhstan and Armenia.
 
The representatives of the Armenian expert community noted the relevance and importance of the ongoing political and economic modernization in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the reforms in the field of human rights. Leading analysts welcomed the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan and highly appreciated the policy of the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the face of modern global challenges.
 
During the event, Head of the Department of External Relations and Protocol of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Natan Hovhannisyan was awarded the Medal of Honor of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for his great contribution to strengthening the interreligious and interfaith dialogue and harmony.
 

Council of Europe, EU welcome Kazakhstan's decision to abolish death penalty

11.10.2022, 12:43 401
On the occasion of World Day Against the Death Penalty on October 10, the Council of Europe and the European Union welcomed Kazakhstan's decision to abolish a death penalty, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.
 
This was reported by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and the High Representative of the European Union in their joint statement published on the website of the organization (https://www.coe.int/ru/web/portal/-/european-and-world-day-against-the-death-penalty-10-october).
 

We commend all those Council of Europe Member States (including all of the EU Member States) that have abolished the death penalty in all circumstances ... The steady worldwide decline in the number of states still applying the death penalty confirms the global trend towards abandoning this cruel, inhuman and ineffective punishment", - the document says.

 

The EU and the Council of Europe praise Kazakhstan for having ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims to abolish the death penalty worldwide", - underlined in the joint statement.

 
As known, on January 2, 2021, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
 
Moreover, in a referendum on June 5, 2022, the citizens of Kazakhstan voted to amend the Constitution, including approval of the article about abolishment of the death penalty.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to King of Thailand

11.10.2022, 09:44 601
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to King of Thailand
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov presented his Credential letters to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua at the "Dusit Palace" royal residence.
 
Ambassador Issetov in his speech expressed appreciation to the King of Thailand for recognizing him as the official representative of Kazakhstan in Thailand. It was noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to friendly relations with Thailand as a reliable partner in Southeast Asia, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
In turn, the King of Thailand accepting the credentials wished Ambassador Issetov success in his work for the well-being of the people of the two countries.
 
This year Kazakhstan and Thailand are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Prospects for comprehensive strengthening of Kazakhstan-Austrian relations discussed in Vienna

07.10.2022, 16:38 7366
Prospects for comprehensive strengthening of Kazakhstan-Austrian relations discussed in Vienna
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held meetings with official representatives of Austria during his working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
At the meeting with International Affairs Advisor to the Federal President of Austria Gerda Vogl, the parties discussed the outcomes of the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, as well as issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
 
The political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan were also discussed during the meeting. Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the upcoming early presidential election in Kazakhstan and the transformation of the country’s political system.
 
Bilateral and multilateral cooperation and current regional and international issues were discussed at the Austrian Foreign Ministry with Secretary General Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal.
 
Representatives of Kazakhstan and Austria agreed to maintain close contact and active interaction on issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda.
 
Vassilenko also met with representatives of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to discuss its role in international politics and prospects for further cooperation of Kazakhstan with the Organization’s institutions.
 
Vassilenko gave an interview to a correspondent of one of the leading Austrian newspapers "Die Presse". The discussion also touched upon pertinent issues of Kazakhstan's cooperation with foreign partners, global and regional security, and further political modernization of the country.
 

Kazakhstan, Slovakia discuss prospects of strengthening political, trade and economic coop

06.10.2022, 20:56 10241
Kazakhstan, Slovakia discuss prospects of strengthening political, trade and economic coop
Images | gov.kz
As part of a working visit to Slovakia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko was received by the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Rastislav Káčer, held talks with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ingrid Brocková, and also addressed a round table on political reforms in Kazakhstan, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
At the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, the state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as issues of interaction between the two countries on international platforms, were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to implement a large-scale program of political modernization and socio-economic transformation.
 
Vasilenko conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi to the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry on his recent appointment to a high post and stressed the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in recent years. Confirming the intention to increase the pace of development of relations, Káčer noted the important role of Kazakhstan in matters of regional and global politics. The interlocutors especially noted the prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation in the areas of the defense industry, engineering, the IT sector, pharmaceuticals, alternative energy and tourism.
 
In light of the approaching 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Vassilenko and Brocková noted the importance of expanding and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. They emphasized the importance of intensification of the work of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, and reached an agreement on expanding inter-parliamentary, interdepartmental and interregional ties, business, cultural and educational exchanges. They also noted prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation in the areas of the defense industry, engineering, IT, pharmaceuticals, and alternative energy.
 
During the trip, Vassilenko also addressed a round table on political reforms in Kazakhstan held with the participation of prominent representatives of the public, education and science, ministries and departments, as well as analytical institutions of Slovakia.
 
The Kazakh diplomat spoke in detail about the evolution of state reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at building a New Kazakhstan - the course of the country’s leadership towards systemic political modernization, strengthening parliamentarism and a multi-party system. Vassilenko informed the participants of the round table about the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, set out in his address to the people of Kazakhstan on September 1, 2022, and noted the importance of the presidential formula "A strong President - an influential Parliament - an accountable Government."
 
The participants of the event highly appreciated the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and noted the success of Kazakhstan on the consistent path of democratization and strengthening the human rights protection system. Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the National Council (Parliament) of the Slovak Republic Marián Kéry, who visited Kazakhstan twice last year, noted that the country is consistently following the path of bold transformations, which is a guarantee of stability and sustainable development of the region, as well as of further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with Slovakia.
 
Participants of the round table paid particular attention to the prospects for the development of transport and logistics links between Kazakhstan and the Old World, especially in the context of maximizing the potential of the so-called Middle Corridor from China to Europe. At the end of the discussion, the participants of the round table exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU.
 
On the same day, Deputy Minister Vassilenko took part in the opening ceremony of the new office of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Slovakia. The diplomat expressed confidence that the opening of the new office of the Embassy will serve to further strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan, Greece mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

06.10.2022, 14:51 10351
Kazakhstan, Greece mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Images | gov.kz
Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hellenic Republic, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
On the occasion of this important date the Foreign Ministers of the two countries exchanged mutual congratulatory messages.
 
During this period, two countries have established relations of trust and mutually beneficial cooperation based on the principles of equality and respect.
 
Astana and Athens actively support each other within international organizations. In addition, the parties actively cooperate within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
 
Kazakhstan and Greece attach great importance to the development of economic relations. The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technological Cooperation and the Kazakhstan-Greece Business Council work fruitfully implementing the existing opportunities in economic sphere. In recent years the volume of trade between the countries has been growing rapidly. Thus, if bilateral trade turnover in 2021 amounted to 1.346 billion U.S. dollars, in the first seven months of this year it amounted to slightly more than 1 billion US dollars (the growth is 40% compared with the last year).
 
Close ties in the cultural and humanitarian sphere play an important role in the further development of cooperation between our countries. Ethnic Greeks who returned to their historical homeland from Kazakhstan and the Greek diaspora living in our country make a significant contribution to cooperation in this area.
 
The level achieved during 30 years of cooperation confirms the mutual intention to strengthen the bilateral cooperation.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

EU project shares Estonian experience with housing experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

06.10.2022, 10:36 10431
EU project shares Estonian experience with housing experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Images | eeas.europa.eu
20 experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan took part in an study tour to Tallinn from 27 September to 01 October to exchange experience in the field of housing management.
 
The participants of the study tour were introduced to energy modernisation policies for residential buildings and financial support programmes for homeowners' associations, presented by representatives of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of the Republic of Estonia, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency EAS and KredEx. They also studied an innovative example of modernisation of industrially built housing ‒ the comprehensive energy refurbishment of a Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) student dormitory, built in 1986 according to Soviet building standards, into a near-zero energy building (using prefabricated insulation elements ‒ according to the Energiesprong principle). TalTech also shared its experience with housing manager training and educational programmes, the Press and information team of the EU Delegation to KAZAKHSTAN reads.
 
During the tour the International Lobbying Seminar on the interests of professional communities, associations of housing managers and service companies took place. Representatives of associations from 7 countries ‒ Belarus, Estonia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Ukraine and Uzbekistan ‒ actively participated in the discussion on how to represent the interests of professional building managers effectively, how modern challenges to the profession should be addressed ‒ training in energy efficiency in buildings, digitalisation of the housing sector.
 
Knut Höller, Executive Member of the Board, IWO, Berlin, Germany:
 

In line with the EU commitments under the European Green Deal and the EU Strategy on Central Asia, within the PROMHOUSE project we are developing an international network of housing partners to exchange experiences in the important area of human habitation, with a focus on the current challenge of energy modernisation of housing stock."

 
The study tour was organised within the framework of the European Union (EU) funded project "Promoting professional housing management in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan" (PROMHOUSE) to learn about the experience of housing management ‒ training, professional development, certification of housing management and service professionals as well as energy modernisation of the housing stock and the role of housing managers in this process.
 
PROMHOUSE is funded by the European Union, total budget: € 962,898, EU contribution: € 866,609. The project is implemented by Housing Initiative for Eastern Europe (IWO), Germany - Coordinator; Association of the organizations of professionally managing and serving housing funds, Uzbekistan; Association "Shanyrak" of management entities, services and energy service in housing sector, Kazakhstan. Project duration: 01/2020–06/2023.
 
The project is aimed at introducing vocational education and training of housing managers at colleges and sectoral organisations in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In developing professional standards and curricula for colleges, EU standards on real estate management are being studied and implemented, and innovative topics are introduced into the curriculum: energy efficiency, energy modernisation of buildings, digitalisation in housing. The project activities aim to develop organisational, institutional and professional capacities of business intermediary organisations (BIOs) to empower them to strengthen private companies engaged in the sector of housing management.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kyrgyzstan studying Kazakhstan’s practices in primary health care

05.10.2022, 15:36 13486
Kyrgyzstan studying Kazakhstan's practices in primary health care
Images | gov.kz
As part of a visit of a delegation from Kyrgyzstan, a roundtable discussing international trends in the development of primary health care multidisciplinary teams and primary health care reform practices in Kazakhstan took place at the primary health demonstration site in Almaty region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
 
A Kyrgyz delegation made up of health ministry officials and health facilities’ heads arrived in Kazakhstan. As part of the visit, a roundtable discussing international trends in the development of primary health care multidisciplinary teams and primary health care reform experience in Kazakhstan took place.
 
The event discussed in detail the system of medical service provision under primary health care and international practices in providing primary medical and sanitary care.
 

This is the first primary health care demonstration site founded in the WHO European region for 53 members. Its aim is to demonstrate the successful experience of Kazakhstan in organizing multidisciplinary teams," said Kazakh health vice minister Vyacheslav Dudnik.

 
According to him, the country took a multidisciplinary approach as well as increased its number of health facilities and stations. Over the past two years, 604 new general practitioner stations and 93 primary health care facilities leading to reeducation in the burden on doctors have been opened.
 
In addition, there has been greater access of population to pharmaceutical provision at the out-patient level. In total, free pharmaceuticals are provided at 616 medical facilities. To increase access to health care of residents of remote villages two medical trains Zhardem and Salmatty Kazakhstan and 149 mobile medical buses have been commissioned.
 

