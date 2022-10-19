This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman
Lithuania keen on interregional coop with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan-Belgium political consultations confirm commitment to strengthening cooperation
Italian coach conducts master class for singers of Astana Opera International Opera Academy
The Academy proposed to focus on the Baroque repertoire. We will analyze arias and recitatives from operas, oratorios and cantatas. Due to my natural character and vocal history, I was lucky enough to work with the most diverse repertoire, both as a singer and a teacher. I have just finished conducting a master class in France and also returned from the Verdi Festival in Parma, so I am very happy to meet the young singers in Astana. It is important to lay a good technical basis for the repertoire, the correct diction of the operatic language and musical style," Anna Vandi notes.
The emphasis in training will be on the correct selection of repertoire for future opera singers. We will pay special attention to technique, voice cultivating, and high-quality sound of all types of voices," Professor Zheltyrguzov says.
Ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Netherlands plant 'Trees of Friendship' in Astana
We decided to celebrate this anniversary in a special way – by holding an environmental tree planting campaign. We highly appreciate our friendship with the Netherlands and hope that over the years this friendship will become even stronger and more fruitful," said Ambassador Zhumagaliyev.
We planted trees in honor of the 30th anniversary of our friendship. On November 2, a sculpture of a tulip will open in the same garden. This will be a gift from us and a symbol of eternal friendship between our countries," he said.
Luxembourg FM backs socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan
Yerevan supports political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan
Council of Europe, EU welcome Kazakhstan's decision to abolish death penalty
We commend all those Council of Europe Member States (including all of the EU Member States) that have abolished the death penalty in all circumstances ... The steady worldwide decline in the number of states still applying the death penalty confirms the global trend towards abandoning this cruel, inhuman and ineffective punishment", - the document says.
The EU and the Council of Europe praise Kazakhstan for having ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims to abolish the death penalty worldwide", - underlined in the joint statement.
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to King of Thailand
