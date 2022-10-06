Система Orphus

Kazakh-Czech relations moving up to new level

05.10.2022, 11:42 2961
Images | gov.kz
As part of the working trip to the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko participated in the international conference on Social reforms of modern Kazakhstan and the experience of Eastern European countries held on Tuesday, October 4, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Over 20 representatives of reputable analytical and think tanks from four Eastern European countries – Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – attended the conference, organized at the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy in Prague.
 
Opening the event, Roman Vassilenko emphasized the importance of economic and political reforms in Kazakhstan, in general, and focused on the key areas of social policy. The expert community was given a detailed explanation of the logic of the latest constitutional changes, including those related to holding early elections of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
In his remarks, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Marat Tazhin noted that in recent years, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been forming new contours of social policy based on the principles of social justice, which underlie the strategic social stability of the future of Kazakhstan.
 
Those attending the event weer statesmen and public figures, scholars from Eastern Europe including Adviser to the President of Poland Marek Rymsha, Deputy of the Czech Parliament Alesh Juhelka, Professor of the Czech University of Management and Finance Radim Valenchik, Professor of the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs Laszlo Vasha, Professor of the Slovak University Peter Drabik, Professor of the Center for Economic and Regional Studies of Hungary Julia Varga and other representatives of think tanks in Eastern Europe. In addition, as part of the event, a presentation of a new report by the expert and director of the Washington-based Central Asia and the Caucasus Institute of A. Barro and Svante Cornell on the topic of social reforms in Kazakhstan took place.
 
The event in Prague showed keen interest among Eastern European partners in the new social policy implemented by the leadership of Kazakhstan in recent years that received a high expert assessment.
 
The conference marks the beginning of a series of expert events that will take place during 2022-2023 in European countries with the participation of a wide range of experts, specialists, government and public figures in order to inform European partners about social reforms in Kazakhstan and the possible use of the experience of social policy of European countries in relation to Kazakhstan and vice versa.
 
 As part of his stay in Prague, Deputy Minister Vassilenko also met with Acting Minister of the Environment of the Czech Republic, Tomas Tesar. As Vassilenko noted, "there is a great potential for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in the field of combating climate change, managing water resources and developing specially protected natural areas." Following the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of environment between the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of the Environment of the Czech Republic.
 
Roman Vassilenko also visited the Aerovodochody aviation plant and held meetings with the leadership of one of the largest companies in the Czech Republic, Omnipol.
 
At the conclusion of the visit, the Deputy Minister gave an interview to the central Czech television ČTV and held a briefing for media representatives to explain the political and socio-economic reforms carried out in the country, the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan, as well as the current directions of the country’s multi-vector and balanced foreign policy.
 
For reference: Today, about 140 enterprises with the participation of Czech capital are represented on the Kazakhstan market. Among them are such well-known Czech companies as Fosfa, Puro Klima, Home Credit, Linet, Ravak, etc.
 
During the first half of 2022, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic amounted to 147.9 million US dollars (export - 59.7 million, import - 88.2 million). The volume of bilateral trade in 2021 amounted to 252.7 million US dollars (export - 87.2 million, import - 165.5 million).
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kyrgyzstan studying Kazakhstan’s practices in primary health care

05.10.2022, 15:36 2876
Images | gov.kz
As part of a visit of a delegation from Kyrgyzstan, a roundtable discussing international trends in the development of primary health care multidisciplinary teams and primary health care reform practices in Kazakhstan took place at the primary health demonstration site in Almaty region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
 
A Kyrgyz delegation made up of health ministry officials and health facilities’ heads arrived in Kazakhstan. As part of the visit, a roundtable discussing international trends in the development of primary health care multidisciplinary teams and primary health care reform experience in Kazakhstan took place.
 
The event discussed in detail the system of medical service provision under primary health care and international practices in providing primary medical and sanitary care.
 

This is the first primary health care demonstration site founded in the WHO European region for 53 members. Its aim is to demonstrate the successful experience of Kazakhstan in organizing multidisciplinary teams," said Kazakh health vice minister Vyacheslav Dudnik.

 
According to him, the country took a multidisciplinary approach as well as increased its number of health facilities and stations. Over the past two years, 604 new general practitioner stations and 93 primary health care facilities leading to reeducation in the burden on doctors have been opened.
 
In addition, there has been greater access of population to pharmaceutical provision at the out-patient level. In total, free pharmaceuticals are provided at 616 medical facilities. To increase access to health care of residents of remote villages two medical trains Zhardem and Salmatty Kazakhstan and 149 mobile medical buses have been commissioned.
 

Young entrepreneurs from Central Asia study Latvian experience in green business development

05.10.2022, 10:56 3041
Images | eeas.europa.eu
The European Union (EU) has been supporting the School established at the Kazakh-German University (DKU) through the EU-funded project "European Union – Central Asia Water, Environment and Climate Change Cooperation (WECOOP)" since 2020.
 
The European experts have conducted training for the participants of the School in circular economy, sustainable consumption and production, renewable energy, waste management, water saving, as well as in development of essential business skills. 138 young entrepreneurs from all countries of Central Asia took part in the training during the last three years.
 
The WECOOP Project organized this study tour with the aim to share the experience of Latvia on the path towards circular economy and to present successful examples of sustainable practices introduced and implemented by small and medium businesses. Latvia along with other EU countries aims to achieve the targets set in the framework of the European Green Deal. The country strives to transform the economy through increased use of renewable energy and balanced management of natural resources, the official website of the Press and information team of the EU Delegation to KAZAKHSTAN reads.
 
Addressing the participants, Mr Valts Vilnitis, WECOOP Team Leader, stated: "More and more young people across the world call for urgent environmental and climate action. To support young people in gaining business experience and developing skills necessary for a green and digital transition is our main purpose in organizing this study tour for the finalists of the Green Business School. We developed the programme in such a way as to meet the interests and needs of each participant. I hope this experience will inspire and motivate you to further develop your business projects and thus contribute to the sustainable future of your respective countries".
 
It is noteworthy that the study tour is held during the European Year of Youth. The EU recognizes the importance of youth participation and initiatives in building greener, more inclusive and digital future and will continue sharing its expertise and financial resources to promote social and environmental entrepreneurships, especially among women and the youth.
 
During the study tour, the participants visited Riga Technical University Design Factory, Cesis Municipality, as well as the companies Estonian, Latvian & Lithuanian Environment (ELLE), Balticovo, Getlini EKO, Salaspils Siltums, VEFRESH. They gained new knowledge and insights in eco-innovation, smarter product design, waste prevention and sustainable use and reuse of resources.
 
Background: The EU-funded project "European Union – Central Asia Water, Environment and Climate Change Cooperation" (WECOOP) (third phase from October 2019 to April 2023) aims to enhance environment, climate change and water policies at national levels in Central Asia through approximation to EU standards and to promote investments in relevant sectors with the aim of contributing to measurable reductions in man-made pollution, including CO2 emission. The project activities include support to the EU–CA Platform for Environment and Water Cooperation and its Working Group on Environment and Climate Change, as well as implementation of the EU Green Deal’s international dimension in Central Asia to advance climate action.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Akhmet Baitursynov’s 150th anniv to be marked in Paris

03.10.2022, 19:26 9946
Paris is to hold celebrations on the occasion of Kazakh writer and linguist Akhmet Baitursynov’s 150th anniversary as well as 100 years since the birth of singer Roza Baglanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov, a roundtable on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of prominent figure Akhmet Baitursynov will be held on October 4 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Kazakh science and higher education minister Talgat Yeshenkulov, UNSECO deputy director general, as well as scholars from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Turkiye are to be present.
 
He went on to note that a solemn concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova with the participation of the Sazgen sazy ensemble, well-known singers will be held the same day.
 
Last year, the two anniversaries were listed as UNESCO memorable dates for 2022-23.
 

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to debate coop issues

03.10.2022, 18:32 10051
Images | gov.kz
The regular Kazakhstan -Turkmenistan consultations between the foreign ministries will be held on October 4 via a videoconferencing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations, Kazinform reports.
 

The sides are expected to debate pressing issues of further strengthening of cooperation between the countries in the spirit of strategic partnership, progress of realization of agreements achieved at high level. Special attention will be paid to the schedule of forthcoming events," an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.

 
He highlighted that Turkmenistan is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan both in Central Asia and the Caspian region.
 

Direct flights set to be opened btw Kazakhstan and Seychelles

30.09.2022, 19:10 19306
Images | Depositphotos
A Kazakh delegation held talks with the aviation authorities of the Republic of Seychelles within the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly held in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.
 
A memorandum was signed following a meeting between Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Chairman Talgat Lastayev and Seychelles Transport Minister Antony Derjacques.
 
The Air Seychelles airline eyes opening direct flights en route Victoria-Almaty in January next year.
 
The sides noted the importance of direct air communication to further promote tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries. 
 
Kazakh MFA opens accreditation of foreign journalists

30.09.2022, 15:36 19396
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs about the opening of accreditation of foreign journalists to cover the following events:
 
October 13, 2022 – VI Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA);
 
October 14, 2022 – Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);
 
October 14, 2022 – The Central Asia – Russia Summit.
 
Representatives of foreign media must submit an application for accreditation at the following link before 07:00 p.m. Astana time on October 5, 2022: https://accr.sgork.kz:64778/user_login/?next=/application/:
 
1) To obtain a login and password, it is necessary to send a list of representatives of foreign media according to the attached form to the email address [email protected];
 
2) After receiving the login and password, access to the above-mentioned application portal of the Accreditation Center will be provided. Instructions for filling in the data for accreditation are posted in the upper left corner of the portal.
 
If you have any additional questions, please contact the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan:
 
- Abylay Amandykov, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (701) 7776447 (WhatsApp, Telegram);
 
- Shyngyskhan Tagai, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (707) 7053837 (WhatsApp, Telegram);
 
- Tamiris Nurmagambetova, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (747) 2989029 (WhatsApp, Telegram).
 
It should be noted that admission to the above-mentioned events will be permitted only with a PCR test with a validity period of 72 hours from the date of receipt of the result.
 
The programs of the above-mentioned events will be announced additionally.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Leading Agricultural University of Hungary interested in opening branch in Kazakhstan

30.09.2022, 13:36 19971
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (Godollo), Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza.
 
The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on cooperation in the fields of the agro-industrial complex, as well as agricultural education and science within the framework of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.
 
The Kazakh diplomat dwelled separately on the implementation of the National Project for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of Kazakhstan, designed for 2021-2025, and outlined that agricultural science should take into account the needs of the agro-industrial complex in combination with the doctrine of the country's food security, be innovative and focus on the development of complex scientific and technical products that meet market needs.
 
Referring to the tasks set by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on accelerating modernization in all fields of the economy of Kazakhstan, which he announced in his State of the Nation Address, Ambassador Abdrashov invited the Hungarian agricultural university to open its branch in Kazakhstan. He stressed that high-quality higher education in Hungary will be in demand in our country and will give an additional impetus to the further strengthening of economic ties between our countries.
 
According to the rector, the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, which unites four universities and eleven research institutes, is one of the largest multidisciplinary higher education institutions focused on agriculture in Central and Eastern Europe.
 
Prof. Dr. Gyuricza outlined that the opening of a branch in Kazakhstan will allow scientists of the two countries to conduct joint scientific research on all topical issues of the agro-industrial complex, transfer new technologies, train and improve the skills of Kazakhstani specialists.
 
It should be noted that the Government of Hungary annually allocates 250 grants for Kazakhstanis. As part of the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship, 29 students from Kazakhstan are currently studying at the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences. In 2022, as part of the academic mobility of the Bolashak Center for International Programs, 6 scholars arrived in Hungary to conduct research in various sectors of agriculture.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia increase flights more than 3-fold

30.09.2022, 10:19 19501
Images | gov.kz
On the sidelines of the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal the Kazakh delegation held talks with civil aviation authorities of Saudi Arabia, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s official website reads.
 
The session takes place between September 27 and October 7, 2022.
 
The Kazakh delegation is led by the civil aviation committee Talgat Lastayev.
 
During the talks the sides debated direct air service between the two nations highlighting its importance for further development of direct trade and economic, investment, cultural cooperation.
 
Following the talks, the parties signed a protocol to increase the number of regular passenger flights between the countries more than threefold from 4 to 14 flights a week. The sides also agreed to further develop air service between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
