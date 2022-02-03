Система Orphus

Kazakh Ambassador and NATO Secretary-General's Special Representative discuss cooperation issues

01.02.2022, 20:44 3876
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with Javier Colomina, the Special Representative of the NATO Secretary-General for the Caucasus and Central Asia.
 
The Special Representative expressed condolences for the victims of the riots in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh diplomat informed Colomina in detail of the causes and consequences of recent events in Kazakhstan, as well as about the measures taken by the state to ensure the safety of the population and restore normal life in the country. It was noted that the Kazakh authorities are conducting a thorough and full-fledged investigation, the results of which will be presented to the world community, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.
 
Ambassador Baimukhan noted that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set specific tasks for the newly formed Government to ensure high-quality living conditions for Kazakhstanis and further successful development of the country.
 
In addition, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the concept of "One Partner - One Plan" and topical issues of global and regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.
 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with President of Iran

02.02.2022, 20:23 831
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with President of Iran
Images | Akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Heads of State discussed current state of bilateral ties and prospects of bilateral cooperation during the telephone conversation initiated by the Iranian side.
 
The presidents noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago the two nations had achieved remarkable success in various fields of cooperation. At the same time the leaders of Kazakhstan and Iran believe it is necessary to step up efforts in further strengthening of trade and economic contacts and other spheres of cooperation.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to thank Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian people for empathizing with the Kazakh nation in connection with the Almaty tragedy.
 
The Head of State said the situation in the country had stabilized and the measures to implement the new strategy of socioeconomic reforms had been adopted. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the people of Kazakhstan look to the future with confidence.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with Japanese Ambassador

02.02.2022, 17:46 916
Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Jun Yamada, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.
 
At the meeting Speaker Ashimbayev briefed Ambassador Yamada on the key priorities in Kazakhstan's development at the new stage of Independence recently outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He stressed that the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament will continue to carry out its lawmaking activity and ensuring the President's modernization agenda.
 
Speaker Ashimbayev went on to add that presently the country assumes steps to create conditions for development of SMEs, eradicate social inequality and reduce disproportions in the development of regions. In addition, Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized that recent upgrade of the system of public administration includes strengthening of the principles of meritocracy, openness and fight against corruption.
 
The sides also touched upon deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. Speaker Ashimbayev expressed hope for more dynamic contacts with Japanese colleagues and within 'Kazakhstan-Japan' Parliamentary Friendship League. He believes that Kazakhstani and Japanese parliamentarians can work jointly on many issues, including the ones of economy, trade, investment, green technologies' attraction to Kazakhstan, ecology and more.
 
For his part, Ambassador Yamada said Japanese MPs are keen to step up cooperation with their colleagues from Kazakhstan. He added that the Japanese side highly appreciates Kazakh President's stance on preserving and improving investment climate in Kazakhstan. He reiterated that Japanese investors intend to continue to invest into Kazakhstan's economy development.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh PM, Chinese Ambassador meet

31.01.2022, 22:01 6501
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, the PM's press service reports.
 
The sides debated pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, agro-industrial complex, green economy development, digitalization, regional use of transborder rivers, etc.
 
The Ambassador noted that cooperation with Kazakhstan is one of the priorities of China's foreign policy. China remains a reliable partner and is ready to render Kazakhstan necessary support and assistance. China is one of the largest foreign trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan. For the past 11 months the commodity turnover grew by 13.6% to reach over USD 17 bln.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev to pay a working visit to Beijing

31.01.2022, 16:20 6421
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Beijing. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

February 4-5, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will make a working visit to Beijing to participate in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games," he informed.

 
In addition, the program of the visit includes talks between the President of Kazakhstan and the leader of China, Uali added.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President attended Central Asia-India Summit

27.01.2022, 20:13 13891
Kazakh President attended Central Asia-India Summit
Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the 1st Central Asia-India Summit. The event, initiated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, was held via a videoconferencing.

"The commodity turnover between Central Asia and India in 2020 reached USD 3 bln. Thereat the Kazakhstan's share in sales accounts for 80%," the President said.

However, the current figures do not conform to the aggregate economic potential of the countries. He said that dialogue platforms such as the Central Asia-India Summit are useful for progressive growth of the countries, and for development of efficient responses to new threats and risks. He expressed confidence that the unique format of fruitful exchange of views will bring cooperation between the states to a brand new level.

"The role of Asia in the global economy has significantly grown," Tokayev said addressing the Summit.

"Over the past years we have developed constructive, political dialogue. We constantly expand multidimensional, economic and humanitarian ties. Our large Asian region has enormous resources and huge intellectual potential. There are important transport corridors and fast-growing markets in the region. The role of Asia has significantly increased in the world economy. It becomes a new global center of attraction of investments and capital. All this opens huge prospects for favorable opportunities of mutually beneficial cooperation between the states. First of all, it concerns the trade," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

At today's Central Asia-India Summit Kazakh President suggested building an interregional transport and logistics consortium.

"Central Asia has a huge transport and logistics potential in the sphere of global economic cooperation. 11 international transit corridors are running through Kazakhstan. Out of which five railway lines and six highways provide fast goods traffic en route East-West and North-South. Given the common customs territory in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan has access to the market of Russia and some Eastern European countries," the Head of State said.

He also noted that the south-western route through Kazakhstan's Aktau and Kuryk ports with a capacity of 26 mln tons of a year is equally of high potential. The ports give a wide access to the Caspian Sea littoral states, Turkey and further to the West. For the past 10 years Kazakhstan invested some USD 30 bln in the national transport infrastructure development.

The Head of State highlighted that the development of a reliable, efficient and safe transport infrastructure should become the key element in the architecture of interconnected relationships between Central Asia and India. To this end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to consider an opportunity to create the interregional transport and logistics consortium.

At Summit Kazakh President also invited Indian companies to Kazakhstan to collaborate in the sphere of digitalization.

"Economic digitalization remains the key global trend. E-government works effectively in Kazakhstan, digitalization projects are being realized in all the backbone economic sectors, as well as smart cities, medicine and education development projects. Digital solutions are also applied in the country's banking and financial system," the President said.

The Head of State added that development of AI, Big data, e-commerce, internet of things, and cybersecurity are strongly sought-for today.

Besides, he stressed that projects on the development of a laboratories in the sphere of telecommunications, e-industry in Kazakhstan are of great interest.

The President invited the Indian companies to enter the country's market. In his Address to the Nation Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the task to train no less than 100,000 highly skilled IT specialists by 2025. He suggested opening an engineering office and an IT school for Central Asia at the ground of the Astana Hub international technological park jointly with Bagmane technological park and other Indian IT giants.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced at today's Central Asia-India Summit that the share of Central Asian nations in the external sales of India accounts for less than 1%.

"Our joint efforts should be aimed at fulfilling great opportunities to increase mutual trade. The share of Central Asian nations in the external turnover of India stands at no less than 1%. That's why the India's initiative to create a trade and economic platform involving trade and industry ministers are timely. We support that initiative," the Head of State said.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan has developed the list of 80 goods worth USD 610 mln that could be sent to India in the near future. He confirmed readiness to consider the opportunity to expand India's exports to Kazakhstan. The President suggested developing a plan to increase trade flow with respect to competitive edges of each country.

Source: Kazinform

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi holds phone talk with Pakistani Foreign Minister

27.01.2022, 08:20 14006
A phone talk between Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi took place at the initiative of the Pakistani side, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The interlocutors exchanged the views on the cooperation in political, trade and economic and humanitarian spheres as well as discussed the prospects for interaction within international platforms.
 
Kazakh Minister Tleuberdi noted Kazakhstan's full support for Pakistan's upcoming presidency of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and confirmed his participation in it.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev to take part in the first-ever Central Asia-India summit

26.01.2022, 12:49 16926
On January 27, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the first-ever Central Asia-India summit. This was announced by the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The event, initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held online.

The leaders will discuss the prospects for strengthening and expanding cooperation in various fields between the countries of Central Asia and India.

It is expected that as a result of the event, the Declaration of the first summit "Central Asia - India" will be adopted.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan appoints Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam

26.01.2022, 10:00 16946
The Head of State decreed to appoint Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam concurrently, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read