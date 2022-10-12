This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to King of Thailand
relevant news
Yerevan supports political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Council of Europe, EU welcome Kazakhstan's decision to abolish death penalty
We commend all those Council of Europe Member States (including all of the EU Member States) that have abolished the death penalty in all circumstances ... The steady worldwide decline in the number of states still applying the death penalty confirms the global trend towards abandoning this cruel, inhuman and ineffective punishment", - the document says.
The EU and the Council of Europe praise Kazakhstan for having ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims to abolish the death penalty worldwide", - underlined in the joint statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Documentary by TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President awarded at EURASIA.DOC festival
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for comprehensive strengthening of Kazakhstan-Austrian relations discussed in Vienna
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Slovakia discuss prospects of strengthening political, trade and economic coop
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Greece mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
EU project shares Estonian experience with housing experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
In line with the EU commitments under the European Green Deal and the EU Strategy on Central Asia, within the PROMHOUSE project we are developing an international network of housing partners to exchange experiences in the important area of human habitation, with a focus on the current challenge of energy modernisation of housing stock."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan studying Kazakhstan’s practices in primary health care
This is the first primary health care demonstration site founded in the WHO European region for 53 members. Its aim is to demonstrate the successful experience of Kazakhstan in organizing multidisciplinary teams," said Kazakh health vice minister Vyacheslav Dudnik.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
11.10.2022, 09:25CIS FMs to convene in Kazakh capital 11.10.2022, 10:311986Kazakh FM to visit Istanbul and Dushanbe 11.10.2022, 13:221081Kazakhstan to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine 11.10.2022, 16:44986Kazakh Senate Speaker, UK Ambassador meet 11.10.2022, 19:47906Tokayev welcomes Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani 07.10.2022, 20:3032571Female candidate enters run for President of Kazakhstan 07.10.2022, 19:1926701Tokayev attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State 07.10.2022, 18:3624541Here are four candidates in Kazakhstan’s presidential race 07.10.2022, 18:2424486Bakhyt Sultanov appointed EEC Minister in charge of Competition and Antitrust Regulation 07.10.2022, 17:4424471Kazakh Senate Vice Speaker attends G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit 28.09.2022, 16:1346161Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists 28.09.2022, 15:5744456AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan 16.09.2022, 18:1944286Tokayev holds meeting with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif 28.09.2022, 14:5042311Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley 28.09.2022, 14:0742126Kazakh President discusses potential scientific cooperation with Samsung Electronics