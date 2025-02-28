Kazakh Foreign Ministry Hosted Talks on Ensuring Security in the SCO Area

Tell a friend

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the newly appointed Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Ularbek Sharsheyev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The sides exchanged views on the development of the situation in the sphere of ensuring security and stability in the region, and noted the importance of implementing the results of the Astana SCO Summit held on July 4, 2024.





Rakhmetullin highly appreciated the activities of RATS in coordinating joint efforts of the SCO member states in countering terrorism, extremism and separatism. He noted the advanced level of practical partnership of Kazakhstan with the Executive Committee and expressed his support for joint work, including in the issues of SCO development.





The interlocutors also discussed further prospects for the development of RATS activities aimed at strengthening regional security.





At the end of the meeting, Rakhmetullin congratulated Sharsheyev on his appointment and wished him successful work in this position.





For reference: The SCO RATS Executive Committee is a permanent SCO body functioning to facilitate, coordinate and cooperate between the competent authorities of the Organization’s member states in combating terrorism, separatism and extremism.