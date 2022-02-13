Система Orphus

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

11.02.2022, 20:40 6586
Images | primeminister.kz
During his working visit to Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and talks with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

During the meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kazakh PM highlighted that the interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is a bright example of strategic partnership and alliance based on trust and mutual understanding.

The Kazakh PM noted the high dynamics of development of bilateral cooperation.

While having the talks with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, a broad range of issues to further develop cooperation in trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport, construction, agricultural, textile, machinery engineering, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.

The visit resulted in the signing of the Road map to activate the bilateral cooperation in the sphere of agriculture in the medium term.

 
Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan presents credentials to his Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg

11.02.2022, 20:26 6701
Images | MFA RK
On Thursday, 10 February 2022, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Margulan Baimukhan, presented his diplomatic credentials to His Royal Highness the Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At the audience of the Monarch, Ambassador Baimukhan discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, as well as Kazakhstan's cooperation with the EU and within the Central Asia - EU platform. The diplomat spoke about the developments in Kazakhstan, political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, under the concept of the "Hearing state". Duke Henri expressed his support for the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and the government's commitments to address the root causes of the January events in Kazakhstan. He noted the important role of Kazakhstan in the regional dimension, and also expressed hope for active cooperation between the Kazakh and Luxembourg business communities.

Ambassador Baimukhan also met with the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, Benedikt Sobotka, to discuss the collaboration to promote cultural, trade and economic projects. The parties signed the joint action plan for 2022.

Kazakhstan and Luxembourg cherish fruitful political dialogue and economic ties. Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel visited Kazakhstan in 2015 and 2017. Over the last 9 months of 2021, the inflow of direct investments from Luxembourg into the Kazakh economy amounted to 171.5 million USD. Despite the geographical remoteness, cultural cooperation is going active. The photo exhibitions, screenings of Kazakhstani films, and the organization of concerts in Luxembourg contribute to strengthening cultural cooperation. In 2021, we held "The World through the eyes of Kazakhstani children", an exhibition of creative works by young Kazakhstanis with disabilities; the Embassy collaborated with its partners to issue in Luxembourg the postage stamp dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

The potential of cooperation opens up new opportunities for increasing trade, economic, investment, and cultural ties between our countries.

Luxembourg ranks first in the world in terms of GDP per capita (122,740 USD according to the World Bank data). The unemployment rate in Luxembourg has been considered the lowest in Europe for 40 years. Luxembourg ranks third among the countries with the most efficient business. It is one of the world's largest financial and business centers. The headquarters of the European Investment Bank is located here, and 150 other banks also operate in the country.

On June 29, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over the 30 years, the countries have made significant steps towards expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

 
Kazakh Secretary of State Yerlan Karin, German Federal Foreign Office Ambassador Matthias Luttenberg meet

11.02.2022, 20:14 6816
Kazakh Secretary of State Yerlan Karin held a meeting with Director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia of German Federal Foreign Office Ambassador Matthias Luttenberg, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Secretary of State and German Federal Foreign Office Ambassador discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of Kazakh-German cooperation.

The Kazakh Secretary of State noted that Kazahstan considers Germany as an important strategic partner of Europe and European Union and takes interest in the further development of multifaceted cooperation.

Karin also informed his interlocutor about the plans for political modernization and implementation of a new economic course of the Head of State.

In his turn, Matthias L?ttenberg thanked the Secretary of State for the opportunity to meet and noted the huge potential for expanding political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the countries.

 
Tokayev holds meeting with Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov

11.02.2022, 17:39 7001
Images | Akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The meeting focused on the ways to expand the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan in trade-economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.
 
The Kazakh Leader informed Rustam Minnikhanov about the productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin held yesterday.
 

I'm very pleased with the content, results of the meeting, We, of course, talked about Kazakhstan continuing its cooperation with Tatarstan as the Russian subject. Vladimir Putin in his speech at the press conference highlighted Tatarstan as one of the most dynamically developing subjects of the Russian Federation and welcomed my decision to pay a working visit to the Republic," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Tokayev also noted the importance of development of cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.
 
The Kazakh Leader gave high appreciation to the dynamical development of Tatarstan under the strong and authoritative leadership of Rustam Minnikhanov and wished him further sucess for the benefit of the people of the Republic.
 
In his turn, the Tatar President expressed the Kazakh Head of State appreciation for the visit to Kazan and noted the strategic importance of development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.
 
During the meeting, Tokayev was awarded the Duslyk Order for the great contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan, strengthening of friendship and mutual understanding between the people.
 
Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister continues his visit to the U.S.

11.02.2022, 16:50 7116
Images | MFA RK
As part of the second day of the visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, the meetings were held with representatives of the U.S. State Department, the Chamber of Commerce, international non-governmental organizations, human rights advocacy groups and think tanks, Kazinform reports.
 
During the meetings, the Kazakh diplomat paid special attention to political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan. The American partners, in their turn, highly appreciated the commitment of the Kazakh side to continue democratic reforms, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United States reads.
 
The NGO representatives welcomed the state's willingness for open and constructive dialogue with civil society, which contributes to ensuring transparency in the investigation of the January events and effective implementation of reforms.
 
As Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Rakhmetullin held talks with the President of the LYNC Wade Cusack, the President of the Civilizations Exchange & Cooperation Foundation Imam Mohamad Arafat, and the CEO of the National Coalition in Support of Eurasian Jewry Mark Levin. He discussed the Kazakh model of interethnic and interfaith harmony and presented invitations to the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for September, 2022.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Mikhail Mishustin

11.02.2022, 11:38 6456
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
During the meeting, issues of practical implementation of the agreements reached by the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia following today's negotiations were considered.
 

There is a lot of work to be done to promote strategic partnership and truly allied relations between our countries. To do this, we need to direct all efforts to achieve concrete results on the issues that are already on the agenda. I just had very intensive negotiations with Vladimir Vladimirovich. We talked literally on all issues related to the development of our cooperation, the international and regional situation," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 
The head of state noted the importance of well-coordinated work with the new Government of Kazakhstan.
 

I would like to stimulate contacts between your representatives and the new Government of Kazakhstan, which is determined to maintain the most businesslike, active and close working contacts with the Russian Government," the President stressed.

 
According to him, Kazakhstan and Russia have serious joint projects of a strategic nature with the participation of Kamaz, Sibur and other leading companies. These projects are aimed at expanding industrial cooperation, creating new jobs, strengthening the industrial and technological potential of the two countries. In addition, the Kazakh side intends to closely cooperate within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.
 
In turn, Mikhail Mishustin said that the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Moscow is of particular importance for the development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
 

I would like to assure you that the Government of the Russian Federation will do everything necessary, take measures to implement the agreements reached at the highest level," Mikhail Mishustin said.

 
At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that economic cooperation would meet the strategic goals of cooperation between our states.
 
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan pays visit to the United States

10.02.2022, 13:09 11476
Images | MFA
On February 8, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin starts his working visit to the United States. Kazinform reports.
 
During meetings with officials from the White House, the U.S. Congress, State Department and USAID, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda were substantively discussed, including the prospects for deepening the enhanced strategic partnership, trade, economic and investment cooperation, collaboration in global security, as well as strengthening regional cooperation within the C5+1 dialogue, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United States reads.
 
The U.S. partners expressed support for the course of political and economic reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also welcomed the measures taken by the Kazakh authorities to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation of the tragic January events.
 
At the talks with the U.S. Congressmen, the parties agreed to further develop inter-parliamentary cooperation and intensify contacts through exchange of visits.
 
During the meeting with the NGOs representatives the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the commitment of Kazakhstan's Government to the rule of law in investigating the situation.
 
Matters of further cooperation within the framework of the signed Open Skies Agreement were discussed during the meeting with the leadership of the Boeing Company.
 
Kazakh Deputy FM receives copies of credentials from new Ambassador of Hungary

10.02.2022, 08:39 11721
Images | MFA
Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, received today copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary Otto Ivan Rona and wished him success in his work, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, the interlocutors discussed the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.
 
The diplomats also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of the entire spectrum of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary, with particular emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian interaction between the two historically kindred peoples. They placed special emphasis on cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
 
Despite the pandemic, in 2021 the volume of trade between the two countries increased by 23.2% and amounted to 138.7 million US dollars (in 2020 it was 112.5 million US dollars), and the volume of direct investment from Hungary to our economy over the past 16 years reached 264.3 million US dollars. Since September 2021, direct flights between Nur-Sultan and Budapest have resumed.
 
The parties agreed on close cooperation in order to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations. The Hungarian diplomat thanked for the warm welcome and noted he feels at home in Kazakhstan and is ready to make every effort to develop Kazakh-Hungarian relations further.
 
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss water issues

09.02.2022, 20:40 13151
Images | inform.kz
Today, Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev held a meeting with Ministry of Water Management of Uzbekistan Shavkat Khamrayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During the meeting, the joint measures to improve the water management situation in the middle and lower reaches of the Syr Darya River were discussed.
 
Following the discussions, the agreements on the adoption of joints measures to increase the inflow into the Shardarinsk dam and stable supply of water through the interstate channel Dosstyk were reached.
 
In addition, the issues of the signing of the Agreement between the Kazakh and Uzbek Governments on the joint management and usage of transboundary water facilities were under discussion. The sides confirmed their intention to speed up the procedures to agree on the draft Agreement.
 
Also, the creation of the bilateral commission to cooperate in the field of water relations at the level of Prime Ministers of the two countries was considered.
 
The consultations were held on the issues of the creation of a water and energy consortium in Central Asia and participation in the construction of a hydroelectric power station.
 
