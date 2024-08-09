This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Finland Expressed Confidence in the Continuation of Partnership between the Two Countries
Kazakh Foreign Ministry and World Bank Discussed Cooperation Issues
UN Strengthens Cooperation with Central Asia
We are pleased to welcome you to Astana today for the annual meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan is interested in continuing the numerous constructive processes in the Central Asian region with the direct involvement of the UN", noted the Foreign Minister.
I congratulate Kazakhstan on its successful chairmanship in important regional organizations, as well as on the successful hosting of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries, which is significant for the region. For my part, as Head of the UNRCCA, I am ready to make a positive contribution to strengthening multifaceted regional cooperation," emphasized Mr. Imnadze.
"Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" Contest Highlights Growing Interest in Kazakhstan
- From the Americas: A series of articles by Brazilian journalist Milton Atanazio, published in Foco na Politica, was recognised as the best.
- From Europe: The video report about Kazakhstan on the Italian TV channel Rai by Daniela Bricca was deemed the most outstanding.
- From the CIS and Eurasia: Elena Kosolapova’s report "Middle Corridor: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan revive the Great Silk Road" on CBC TV Azerbaijan received special attention.
- From the Asia-Pacific region: The work of Japanese journalist Katsuhiro Asagiri in the "International Press Syndicate Japan" was recognised.
- From the Middle East and Africa: The jury especially noted the article by Egyptian journalist Fatma Megahed on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
- Kazakh Tourism Nomination: Spanish journalist Yolanda Garcia won with a series of works in "La Voz de Galicia".
- CICA Nomination: Alexander Gasyuk’s work published in "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" attracted attention.
- New National Sports Nomination: Ermek Aktanov won with a series of issues on the national radio "Birinchi Radio".
Practical Measures to Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan have been Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Oman
Kazakhstan Strengthens Global Nuclear Security: Outcomes of the Second NPT Preparatory Committee in Geneva
Astana and Brussels Compare Notes on Current Issues of Cooperation
It was important to me to come here, to Astana, to reaffirm our strong commitment to strengthen our cooperation with Central Asia as a whole, and Kazakhstan in particular. Under the leadership of President Tokayev, Kazakhstan has embarked on the path of the wide range of political and economic reforms that we support," stated the EU High Representative.
Kazakhstan Participated in 46th Session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee
It is an honor for Kazakhstan to participate in the work of this reputable and influential body of UNESCO. In the upcoming four sessions of the Committee, Kazakh experts are ready to contribute meaningfully to our common efforts to preserve the natural and cultural heritage recognized as important and valuable for the entire humanity," said the head of the delegation, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov.
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Potential Presented in Delhi
