This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Greece: New Horizons of Cooperation
relevant news
UN Observes International Day of Peacekeepers
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Denmark Intend to Broaden Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Meetings with Leading Hungarian Companies
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in Dual Education and Water Management
It is precisely this effect that we aim for in our joint work with international partners," stressed Roman Vassilenko.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
PepsiCo to Triple Production Capacity with Increased Investment in Kazakhstan Plant
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Opportunities Presented in Seoul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Historic International Aitys Brings Together Kazakh and Kyrgyz Akyns for the First Time at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
29.05.2025, 11:53In the name of peace, we renounced inherited nuclear arsenal - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 29.05.2025, 12:0239491We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty - President Tokayev to AIF 2025 participants 28.05.2025, 19:0839236First reconstruction of Kirov Reservoir in 58 years underway in W Kazakhstan 28.05.2025, 22:0534971Kazakhstan implements major copper exploration project with Ivanhoe Mines Ltd 28.05.2025, 20:1034781Kazakhstan keen on developing comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia - President Tokayev 05.05.2025, 17:46204391Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President183531Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56182516Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 05.05.2025, 20:37174746Eta Aquarid meteor shower to light up Kazakhstan's skies on May 6 02.05.2025, 12:59173551Kazakhstan and Russia talk unimpeded saiga migration issues