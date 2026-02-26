Kazakhstan and Israel are Developing Cooperation in the Field of Civil Aviation

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Emberdiyev held a meeting with the Head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel, Shmuel Zakay, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The main topic of discussion was the practical implementation of launching direct air services between Kazakhstan and Israel.





During the meeting, it was confirmed that the Kazakh airline "SCAT" Airlines will commence direct flights starting from the upcoming summer season of the current year. Additionally, it was noted that negotiations with "Air Astana" regarding the launch of direct flights are ongoing.





The parties also reviewed the parameters for the launch of the first "SCAT" flights, ground handling arrangements, aviation security requirements, and further steps to expand cooperation between the relevant authorities in this sector.





The Israeli side expressed its readiness for practical coordination with Kazakh airlines and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reaffirming its interest in ensuring prompt facilitation of the launch of flights.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their work toward the timely implementation of the agreements reached.