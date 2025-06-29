27.06.2025, 11:03 23761
Kazakhstan and Mongolia Aim to Strengthen Transport and Logistics Cooperation
As part of his official visit to Mongolia, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with the country’s Minister of Roads and Transport, Borkhuu Delgersaikhan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties confirmed the high level of mutual understanding and emphasized the importance of deepening Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.
The close geographical interconnectedness of Kazakhstan and Mongolia was noted, creating objective prerequisites for expanding the partnership. Current areas of cooperation were discussed, including rail and road transport, civil aviation, and the development of road infrastructure.
Special attention was given to the project of constructing the "Kazakhstan-Russia-Mongolia" highway, the implementation of which will reduce the route length between the two countries by more than 800 kilometers and help achieve the goal of increasing mutual trade turnover to 500 million US dollars.
The meeting also discussed the increase of export-import transportation through the supply of Kazakh grain and oilseed crops, as well as transport engineering products, including locomotives and passenger cars.
The Kazakh side noted that the implementation of joint projects would provide Mongolia access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and other major Eurasian logistics corridors passing through Kazakhstan.
The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics in freight transportation by road and rail.
In the field of civil aviation, readiness was expressed to expand the geography of direct flights between Astana-Ulgii-Ulaanbaatar, which will contribute to the development of business and humanitarian ties.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual commitment to developing international transport corridors and holding a trilateral meeting of the transport ministers of Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Russia in China in July this year.
27.06.2025, 20:07 23221
Kazakhstan and Mongolia Strengthen Strategic Partnership
During his official visit to Mongolia, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu was received by the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Minister Nurtleu conveyed sincere greetings and warm wishes on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President of Mongolia emphasized that Astana is an important strategic partner for Ulaanbaatar and expressed interest in further strengthening political dialogue.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister underlined that Mongolia is a reliable and close neighbor with whom Kazakhstan shares common historical roots, as well as spiritual and cultural affinity.
The parties agreed to exchange visits at the highest and high levels, including government and interparliamentary contacts.
They discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as joint work within international organizations.
On the same day, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan held a separate meeting with the Prime Minister of Mongolia, Gombojavyn Zandanshatar.
The sides confirmed their commitment to strengthening Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation and discussed concrete ways of further development in areas such as transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, space, and others.
Kazakhstan and Mongolia aim to increase bilateral trade turnover to 500 million US dollars through expanding exports of Kazakh grain and other agricultural products.
They also touched upon the prospects for cooperation in the mining industry and mechanical engineering. Kazakhstan expressed interest in conducting joint geological exploration and supplying high-tech products.
In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, Minister Nurtleu expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further expand joint projects.
At the conclusion of the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their readiness for active and mutually beneficial dialogue across all areas of mutual interest.
27.06.2025, 19:05 23736
Indian MSN Group to Build a Pharmaceutical Plant in Almaty Region
As a follow-up to the agreements reached during the visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to India, a meeting was held at "Kazakh Invest" NC JSC with the leadership of one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies - MSN Group, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the negotiations, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov discussed prospects for cooperation with Executive Director of MSN Group, Manda Nihil Teja Reddy. The meeting marked an important step toward implementing the agreements on localizing pharmaceutical production in Kazakhstan.
The company’s leadership presented plans for a joint investment project to build a full-cycle pharmaceutical plant in the Almaty Region. The project will be implemented by the Kazakhstan-registered company "MSN Pharmalab" in partnership with "KFK Medservice Plus" LLP, and involves investments of around 60 million US dollars.
Chairman Ospankulov noted that implementing such projects in the pharmaceutical sector aligns with the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s goals to increase the share of domestic products: "Kazakhstan is interested in attracting strategic investors ready to localize the full production cycle, introduce technologies, and develop export-oriented pharmaceutical clusters. The MSN project is a prime example of how joint efforts can create a new industrial base with high export and social potential."
The parties discussed cooperation within the framework of existing government support mechanisms, including the conclusion of an investment agreement, measures to stimulate localization, and the potential for long-term supply within state programs.
Chairman of the Management Board of KFK Medservice Plus LLP, Zhanat Umarov, emphasized the project’s importance for the pharmaceutical sector: "The establishment of a pharmaceutical plant with the participation of a Kazakh company is a contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical market, its independence, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the enhancement of local professional expertise."
At the end of the meeting, representatives of MSN Group expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and the interest shown by the Kazakh side, confirming their readiness to expedite the development of project documentation and move into the practical implementation stage in the coming months.
MSN Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies outside India. The Group operates 25 manufacturing facilities and holds a portfolio of over 500 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), more than 350 finished dosage formulations, and over 900 patents. The company exports its products to more than 100 countries worldwide.
26.06.2025, 22:02 34941
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Pays Official Visit to Mongolia
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, arrived in Mongolia on an official visit at the invitation of the Mongolian side, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the visit, he met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Batmunkh Battsetseg. The two sides noted the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia, emphasizing the steady development of high-level political dialogue and active intergovernmental and interparliamentary cooperation.
Today, Kazakh-Mongolian relations are exemplary and friendly. There are no unresolved issues between us. This is a valuable asset we should use to strengthen mutual trust and sustainable development," Minister Nurtleu emphasized.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted that his visit to Ulaanbaatar is aimed at a substantive discussion on the practical implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Mongolia in October 2024.
In turn, Minister Battsetseg noted that "Kazakhstan and Mongolia are brotherly nations, united by their nomadic heritage, similar historical and cultural roots, and mutual respect. Kazakhstan was the first country in Central Asia with which Mongolia established a strategic partnership."
In discussing trade and economic cooperation, the sides outlined steps to achieve the goal set by the two Presidents to increase bilateral trade turnover to 500 million US dollars.
Kazakhstan has expressed interest in purchasing 500,000 goats from Mongolia as a pilot project. This will serve as a joint initiative for export-oriented agro-industrial cooperation in the field of deep processing of meat and other livestock products.
In this context, Minister Nurtleu proposed to intensify business contacts and invited Mongolian companies to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation.
The ministers exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to further cooperation within the UN, CICA, and SCO frameworks.
Gratitude was also expressed to the Mongolian side for supporting and co-sponsoring the UN Security Council resolution on establishing the UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
During the visit, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan met with members of the State Great Khural and prominent Kazakh figures in Mongolia. On behalf of President Tokayev, 5,000 literary books by renowned Kazakh authors, poets, and scholars were handed over to the local Kazakh community, symbolizing the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties and support for Kazakhs abroad.
The importance of preserving the native language and cultural identity of Kazakhs living in Mongolia was especially emphasized. The project was implemented jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Culture and Information, and the Otandastar Foundation.
26.06.2025, 19:59 35191
On 26 June the United Nations Celebrates World Drug Day
The widespread use of drugs remains one of the most serious problems faced by all countries of the world. Drugs destroy people’s lives, serve as a source of profit for organized crime and terrorist organizations, and fuel instability in many regions of the world. According to the UN, more than 300 million people are addicted to drugs this year. The growing production of synthetic narcotic drugs is particularly dangerous, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakhstan supports the leading role of the UN in combating this global problem. Our country has joined all three UN conventions in the field of combating drugs. This year, for the fifth time, Kazakhstan was elected a member of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for 2026-2029 and is making a significant contribution to the implementation of the global anti-drug strategy.
Kazakh representatives actively participate in anti-drug operations under the auspices of the CIS, the CSTO and the SCO, interact with law enforcement agencies in Europe, Asia and the United States. The Central Asian Coordination Center for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking, located in Almaty, exchanges information and conducts joint operations to curb drug trafficking in Central Asia and beyond.
A Comprehensive Plan to Combat Drug Addiction and Drug Trafficking for 2023-2025 is being implemented at the national level. Its priorities are not only the suppression of criminal activity, but also preventive work with young people, providing psychological and medical assistance, and involving all segments of society in the fight against drug addiction.
26.06.2025, 16:57 35396
Seminar on Improving the Country’s Investment Climate was Organized in Astana
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized an "Open Doors Day" seminar at the site of the "Kazakh Invest" national company. The event was attended by deputy akims and deputy prosecutors of regions, representatives of government bodies and development institutions, as well as more than 1,000 business representatives who joined the discussion online, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The purpose of the meeting was to address current issues related to improving the investment climate, increasing the efficiency of support for major investment projects, showcasing the capabilities of the National Digital Investment Platform (NDIP), and working through systemic issues faced by investors.
The seminar was opened by Gabidulla Ospanqulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan. "Creating a modern digital infrastructure for investor support is key to the accelerated implementation of projects. The NDIP will reduce bureaucratic procedures, increase transparency, and simplify interaction between business and government agencies. This is an important step towards a more predictable and investor-friendly environment," he noted.
The General Prosecutor’s Office was represented by Madi Aikhimbekov, Deputy Head of the Service for the Protection of Public Interests. He provided detailed information about the prosecutor office’s work to protect investor rights, highlighting that more than 1,000 issues have been resolved with the involvement of supervisory authorities in recent years. Special attention was given to the mechanism for approving inspection activities regarding investors listed in the official register.
Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of NC "Kazakh Invest" JSC, emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation: "Joint efforts by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazakh Invest, and the General Prosecutor’s Office are enabling the creation of a stable and safe legal environment for doing business. The digitalization of processes and enhanced institutional support send a clear signal to investors about the government’s readiness for constructive cooperation."
During the event, the functionality of the NDIP was demonstrated, an analysis of case studies from the Unified Registry was presented, and regulatory updates adopted based on real-life project support cases were discussed.
In the Q&A session, investors raised a number of practical questions, which were addressed by government representatives. Several systemic issues affecting project implementation were taken under review by the General Prosecutor’s Office.
Business representatives highlighted the practical value of the event, stressing the importance of direct dialogue with government agencies and the ability to quickly receive clarifications on key project implementation questions. According to them, such formats not only identify existing barriers but also help jointly develop solutions to improve the business environment and build trust between investors and the state.
26.06.2025, 13:55 35646
International Cooperation in the Field of the Rights of Refugees and Stateless Persons was Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Dumitru Lipcanu, Acting Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the status and prospects of cooperation on reducing statelessness, providing protection and humanitarian assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons and stateless persons.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of improving national legislation in the field of refugee protection, as well as Kazakhstan’s actions to provide assistance and humanitarian aid to refugees.
The interlocutors confirmed the intention to continue cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNHCR in order to improve the rights and humanitarian protection of refugees.
25.06.2025, 20:11 42301
British Ambassador Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in Connection with Upcoming Completion of Diplomatic Mission
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Kazakhstan Kathy Leach on the occasion of the upcoming completion of her diplomatic mission, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko expressed appreciation for Ambassador Leach’s productive engagement and contribution to advancing the bilateral cooperation over the four years of her work in Astana and presented her with a Letter of Appreciation from President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the "Barys" lapel pin.
He listed the promotion of an active political dialogue, the holding of the meetings of the Kazakh-UK Strategic Dialogue and the Intergovernmental Commission, the broadening economic and education ties, including the opening of branches of British universities and schools in Kazakhstan as some of the key milestones over that period.
Furthermore, the signing of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UK in 2024 ensured the expansion of the legal framework of the relationship.
In turn, Ambassador Leach conveyed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the comprehensive support and hospitality and expressed her confidence in the continued successful development of cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.
Following the meeting, Deputy Minister Vassilenko wished his colleague continued success in her professional endeavors.
25.06.2025, 14:30 38606
German Company to Build Dry Mix Plant in Zhambyl Region
Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov signed an investment contract with Alexander Blumhardt, Authorized Representative for CIS Countries at Knauf’s Managing Partners, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The project involves building a modern plant using local raw materials, with a total investment of 30.5 million US dollars and a design capacity of 225,000 tons per year. The facility will create 100 permanent jobs. It is expected that 80% of the output will be supplied to Kazakhstan’s domestic market, while 20% will be exported to EAEU countries and Central Asia.
Knauf already holds a license to extract gypsum at the Ulken-Burultau deposit, which contains proven reserves of 84 million tons, ensuring long-term raw material supply. Construction will begin in phases, starting with a mineral processing line, after all required examinations are completed.
Chairman Ospankulov emphasized the importance of the new plant for strengthening the region’s industrial potential:
Projects of this scale, especially those involving global leaders like Knauf, are the result of our systematic efforts to create an attractive and stable investment environment. We believe this new production facility will not only supply the local market with high-quality materials but also enhance Kazakhstan’s export potential," he said.
In turn, Representative Blumhardt expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side and confidence in the project’s successful implementation.
Kazakhstan is a priority market for our regional business development. The country offers a strong raw material base, a growing market, and a welcoming investment climate. We are pleased to continue expanding our presence and contribute to the growth of the construction sector," noted the Knauf representative.
