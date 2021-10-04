Kazakhstan and Russia are developing cross-border cooperation program until 2023

An official opening ceremony of the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan at the Dubai EXPO 2020 World Expo took place today, October 1, QazExpoCongress National Company JSC.
Dubai EXPO 2020 is an exhibition of culture, technology and architecture under the banner "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future".
Kazakh Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov, President of the International Bureau of Exhibitions Choi Jai-chul, general commissars of the member states and executives of the EXPO 2020 Organizing Committee took part in the ceremony.
Kazakhstan Pavilion is a journey through the past, present and future of the country. It also reveals the theme of the exhibition.
It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan Pavilion was one of the most visited pavilions on the opening day.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the joint projects with Russia in the industrial cooperation field while addressing the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum taking place in virtual format.
At the Forum, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the most favorable conditions for investors carrying out offshore projects are in place in the country. He said that the Government in close cooperation with the investment community has come up with the new investment mechanism – an improved model contract, which, according to him, provides legal protection and stability of investments as well as provides for an updated package of preferences.
Welcoming Russian partners to implement new projects, Tokayev noted that since 2019 the joint action program in the field of industrial cooperation has been carrying out successfully. He pointed to the three projects that have so far been completed, they are the plant for Kirovets tractor production, Hyundai car production plant, and the project for manufacturing Gaz vehicles’ components.
This April the construction of a plant making 3.5 million tyres a year was launched with the participation of Tatar President Rustam Minikhanov. The project is very important as it decreases dependency on imports from other countries," said the Kazakh Head of State.
Notably, the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin of Russia in virtual format has begun in Kokshetau city.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih, the presidential press service said in a press release on Monday.
During the meeting, the two discussed issues of developing trade and economic relations and attracting investment.
Welcoming Khalid Al-Falih, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that his visit is a follow up of his substative telephone conversations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Head of State expressed his appreciation to Saudi Arabia for the permanent support over 30 years of Kazakhstan’s Independence.
We believe that there are a lot of opportunities to push forward our cooperation, to make it meaningful and practically important. That is why during the telephone call with the Crown Prince we discussed some future projects. The basis of our cooperation would become more solid. In this regard, we welcome your visit and believe that with your support and the involvement of my staff, we will be able to reach a real progress in our relationship," President Tokayev said.
In turn, Khalid Al-Falih expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom.
They reaffirmed to me an unwavering support and commitment to the prosperity and well-being of Kazakhstan, commended your reforms and the leadership you are exerting in Central Asia, as well as the journey you started 30 years ago. A very progressive policies have been carried out by the leadership of Kazakhstan, laid down by the First President and is now being continued under your wise leadership," the Saudi Minister noted.