Kazakhstan and Serbia Aim to Actively Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, paid a working visit to Belgrade. His visit included discussions with Serbian government and parliamentary officials, as well as participation in a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia (IGC), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić, the high dynamics of political dialogue between two countries and the significant potential for enhancing trade and economic cooperation were highlighted.
Noting the exemplary nature of the relations between the countries and the regular, trust-based and substantive dialogue between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Aleksandar Vućić, President of Serbia, the parties expressed confidence that future meetings and exchanges of high-level visits will further enhance comprehensive cooperation. The parties emphasized the significance of the successful completion of the 3rd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Serbia IGC, which was held on the same day.
They underlined that the meeting of the government delegations will contribute to further expanding trade, economic, cultural-humanitarian ties between the two countries. Additionally, issues of cooperation and mutual support within the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations were discussed.
During a meeting with Marina Raguš, Deputy Speaker of the Serbian Parliament and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Kazakh diplomat outlined the main objectives set forth in the President Tokayev’s annual address to the nation of Kazakhstan on September 2. He highlighted that the address delineated key areas for the country’s development, focusing on creating favorable conditions for economic growth and implementing specific initiatives as part of the course towards building a Fair Kazakhstan.
Marina Raguš noted that Serbia is attentively following the progress of friendly Kazakhstan and highly values the direction of the ongoing reforms.
The Serbian legislator emphasized that parliamentary dialogue is considered as a form of people’s diplomacy and cooperation in this direction has become a valuable tradition in the relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of interaction and outlined plans to develop interparliamentary relations, along with advancing business, cultural, and educational exchanges.
As part of his visit, Roman Vassilenko participated in the 3rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, chaired by Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and Ivica Dačić, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia.
The agenda of the IGC included discussing practical issues of cooperation in military-technical and defense relations, agriculture, health care, tourism, culture, sports, science and education.
Reference: According to the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, the bilateral trade volume in 2023 amounted to 91.2 million US dollars (+23.3%). The volume of bilateral trade in 2023 was 91.2 million US dollars (+23.3%), including exports - 11.4 million dollars (+38.7%), imports - 79.8 million dollars (+21.3%). In January-June 2024 trade turnover totaled 44.1 million US dollars (-7.6%), including exports of Kazakhstan - 8 million dollars, imports from Serbia - 36 million dollars. Since 2008, the inflow of FDI from Serbia has totaled 17.4 million US dollars. In 2023, the volume of FDI from Serbia to Kazakhstan amounted to 2 million US dollars.
As of June 1, 2024, there are 11 joint-venture companies and 49 companies with Serbian participation registered in Kazakhstan.
