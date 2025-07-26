Kazakhstan and the European Union are Committed to Further Developing Strategic Partnership

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-European cooperation, discussed regional collaboration in strategically important areas, as well as agreed on the schedule of upcoming visits and joint events.





Particular attention was given to discussing preparations for the bilateral and regional events scheduled for this year.





Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of high-level agreements reached during the Central Asia-EU Summit held in Samarkand in April of this year.





For her part, Ambassador Simkić provided information on the EU’s bilateral and regional initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth, enhancing transport connectivity, and promoting the development of green energy.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a regular dialogue on issues of bilateral cooperation.





The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. In 2024, the trade turnover amounted to 48.7 billion US dollars, which is 16.9% higher compared to the same period last year (exports from Kazakhstan - 38.1 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 10.6 billion dollars). Since 2005, European investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded 200 billion dollars. More than 3,000 companies with European participation are operating in Kazakhstan.