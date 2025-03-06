04.03.2025, 16:46 16291
Kazakhstan Assumes Chairmanship of the Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
Images | Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan has commenced its chairmanship at the Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his address, the conference president, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, highlighted that despite the complex international situation, the number of supporters advocating for the total elimination of nuclear arsenals and the creation of a world free from nuclear threats continues to grow. He noted that this year marks 80 years since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and stressed the collective belief in the necessity of taking measures to ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again.
Within the framework of the Treaty, Kazakhstan places particular emphasis on providing support to victims of nuclear testing, both within the country and in other regions of the world. In this regard, efforts to establish an International Fund to assist affected individuals and restore the environment have been acknowledged.
The United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, welcomed Kazakhstan’s leadership of the conference, recognizing the country’s substantial contribution to the global nuclear disarmament process.
Over the course of the week, the conference will host thematic debates featuring leading international experts in nuclear disarmament, along with comprehensive discussions on future directions of work. The debates will involve not only government representatives but also members of civil society, youth organizations, and survivors of nuclear testing from numerous countries, including Kazakhstan.
At the conclusion of the forum, participants intend to adopt a political declaration and approve a series of decisions addressing the most pressing issues related to the Treaty’s implementation. The conference is attended by 75 delegations from Treaty member states and observer nations, as well as more than 150 civil society and non-governmental organizations from across the globe.
06.03.2025, 09:16
Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived to Cyprus on Official Visit
Images | Kazakh MFA
At the invitation of the Cypriot side, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived to the Republic of Cyprus with the first official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister was received by the President Nikos Christodoulides. During the meeting, the high level of bilateral cooperation achieved recently and the mood for its further strengthening were noted.
President Christodoulides, being the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, visited Kazakhstan in 2019, thus giving a serious impetus to the development of political dialogue and intensification of trade and economic ties.
Kazakhstan, along with India, was identified by the Cypriot side as a priority state in the Asian direction.
In turn, Minister Nurtleu conveyed to the leader of Cyprus warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and noted that Cyprus is a reliable partner of our country in the European Union and the Mediterranean. It was also emphasized that Cyprus has invested 4.8 billion dollars in the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005.
The interlocutors welcomed the mutual opening of embassies in the capitals of both countries, which was an important step to create new partnership opportunities in various fields.
The sides also noted the prospects for further development of cooperation in trade, transport, digitalization and tourism. In addition, they exchanged views on topical issues of global and regional security.
During the stay of the Kazakh delegation in Cyprus, Minister Nurtleu is scheduled to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos and business communities of Cyprus.
05.03.2025, 22:11
Kazakhstan and Chile Strengthen Trade and Investment Interaction
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov received the concurrent Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to the Republic of Kazakhstan Eduardo Escobar, who is in Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kuantyrov emphasized the importance of maintaining a regular political dialogue between Astana and Santiago, as well as the activation of the mechanism of political consultations.
During the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, paying special attention to strengthening trade and economic ties.
The Deputy Minister welcomed the signing of an investment agreement between Chilean company "ME Electmetal" and Kazakhstan’s "KAZ Minerals", which marked a new stage in the partnership between the two countries. The parties noted that the agreement will be an important step in the development of joint projects, ensuring the inflow of advanced technologies and strengthening the sustainable development of the economies of the two countries.
As part of the discussion of multilateral interaction, the interlocutors noted the importance of active cooperation in international organizations such as the UN, OECD and others.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Chilean relations and expressed confidence in further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue joint work on the development of bilateral relations in various areas.
05.03.2025, 21:08
Interaction between Kazakhstan and Thailand Continues to Develop
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Piyapin Niyomrerks, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister Bakayev congratulated the Thai diplomat on her appointment and expressed confidence that her work would contribute to the further development of friendly relations between the two countries.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres.
Additionally, the participants agreed to continue close collaboration in multilateral formats, particularly within the UN, CICA and other international organizations.
Ambassador Niyomrerks confirmed her commitment to further strengthen the partnership between Kazakhstan and Thailand.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain contacts and continue cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.
05.03.2025, 20:05
Kenyan Ambassador was Received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received copies of credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Kazakhstan Peter Mutuku Mathuki, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister congratulated the Kenyan diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post and wished success in further strengthening relations between the two countries.
In turn, Ambassador Mathuki thanked for the warm welcome and reiterated his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.
During the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the progressive dynamics of the political dialog between Astana and Nairobi, as well as noted the significant potential for further development of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.
In addition, the diplomats reviewed the schedule of upcoming high-level events and agreed to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization and other areas of mutual interest.
05.03.2025, 13:03
Scientific-Practical Conference on Occasion of 80th Anniversary of the UN was Held in Almaty
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty and the Permanent Mission of the UN in Kazakhstan held a scientific-practical conference on the occasion of 80th anniversary of the UN "Cooperation for peace and development: 33 years of the admission of Kazakhstan to the UN" in the UN Plaza building, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the MFA of Kazakhstan in Almaty Zhanibek Abdrashov, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, first Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Akmaral Arystanbekova and representative of the UN Department of Global Communications in Kazakhstan Vlastimil Samek spoke at the event. Consuls General of China, France and Russia also delivered speeches.
The event was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of UN agencies, representatives of the scientific community and students of the faculties of international relations.
In his statement, Abdrashov congratulated participants on the 33rd anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s accession to the UN, which this year coincides with the 80th anniversary of the UN. He emphasized the success of the Organization in fruitful cooperation with the international community in addressing complex global challenges and reflected Kazakhstan’s foreign policy initiatives implemented over the past years.
During the conference, the participants noted the role of the UN in ensuring international peace and security, promoting human rights and sustainable development.
04.03.2025, 22:50
Initiative of the President of Kazakhstan to Establish a UN Center in Almaty was Unanimously Supported by UN Member States
Images | Kazakh MFA
The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan. The document was initiated by Kazakhstan on behalf of the Central Asian states. 152 UN member states supported the resolution as co-sponsors, which underlines the high significance of the initiative and broad international consensus, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The establishment of the UN SDG Centre is an important step in implementing the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, first presented at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. At that time, the Head of State proposed to locate the Centre on the basis of the new building of International Organizations in Almaty, where 18 UN agencies are already operating.
President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan, as the largest economy in the region, is interested in strengthening cooperation between states and the sustainable development of Central Asia, playing a key role in promoting regional integration.
The growing role of middle powers in global governance underscores the importance of Kazakhstan’s efforts to ensure sustainable development and stability. Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its role as an important bridge between the world’s leading centers of power and acts as a catalyst for international cooperation.
Particular attention is paid to the economic development of Afghanistan. The stability and prosperity of the people of this country are directly linked to the security and well-being of Central Asia. Kazakhstan consistently supports the Afghan people, facilitating the processes of restoring the country, expanding trade and economic ties and integrating into regional cooperation.
The Centre will be a key platform for coordinating international and regional efforts, sharing best practices, providing technical assistance and implementing joint projects. It will work closely with governments, international organizations, the private sector and civil society to achieve concrete and measurable results.
In addition, the Centre will make a significant contribution to the revitalization processes of the UN system, helping to increase the effectiveness of the organization’s activities at the regional level. Its work will be aimed at strengthening coordination between UN agencies, adapting global initiatives to regional needs and promoting inclusive multilateral cooperation, which meets current UN reforms aimed at increasing its efficiency and effectiveness.
The adoption of this resolution underscores global support for a regional approach to sustainable development and demonstrates the readiness of the international community to facilitate the progress of Central Asia and Afghanistan on the path to stability, prosperity and integration into global development processes.
04.03.2025, 17:48
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Meets with Ambassador of Oman
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman Muhammad Al-Bahrani, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Omani cooperation. The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the results of the recent first official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Badr Al-Busaidi to Kazakhstan and agreed to make every effort to implement the Road Map signed during the above visit.
They also exchanged views on important issues, including the strengthening of trade and logistics ties through the expansion of existing land and sea routes.
In addition, readiness was expressed to start negotiations with stakeholders to establish working groups to jointly develop logistics opportunities. Oman’s initiative to establish a direct investment fund for Kazakhstan and neighboring countries was also supported.
03.03.2025, 14:25
Issues of Torture Prevention were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
A meeting of the subgroup of the Consultative and Advisory Body "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension" was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Alua Nadirkulova, Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The agenda addressed key issues on improving measures to prevent and protect against torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.
The meeting opened with a report by Vladimir Malakhov, Deputy Head of the Pre-Trial Investigation Service of the General Prosecutor’s Office. In his speech, he informed about the important reforms being carried out in the country in the field of criminal proceedings in order to bring criminal legislation in line with Kazakhstan’s international obligations. Particular attention was paid to the need for full rehabilitation and compensation for victims of torture. Thus, the issue of introducing amendments to increase the amount of compensation for harm and improve its mechanism is currently under consideration.
On the second issue of the meeting, Zhanar Bigaliyeva, Head of Unit of the National Center for Human Rights, presented a report on the role of the National Preventive Mechanism (hereinafter - NPM) in the prevention of torture. To date, the work of the office is focused on improving the functionality of the information system of the Commissioner for Human Rights and completing its integration with the terminals for filing complaints from convicted persons, completing the transition to a digital format for the work of NPM participants in compiling reports, as well as increasing funding for the NPM.
During consideration of the third question, Gulnara Sarsenbaeva, Director of the Department of Organization of Medical Care of the Ministry of Health, reported on the work being done to provide medical care for persons held in penal institutions. She shared her plans for the current year to amend regulations to introduce 24-hour beds, change the list of tests during medical examinations, revise equipment, staffing levels and the list of screening examinations, as well as the introduction of medical and social services and digitalization.
During the discussion of the fourth item on the agenda, Bakytzhan Sadybekov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Criminally-Executive System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (hereinafter - CCES), noted that in order to prevent torture, all institutions are under continuous video surveillance, with over 39,000 cameras, which are also available online for the prosecutor’s office. In addition, he pointed out that, with the adoption of the Social Code, inmates with a first-group disability in the penitentiary institutions could be cared for by persons from among the inmates of the same institutions and receive social benefits in the form of care allowances.
On the fifth issue of the meeting, Yulia Ovechkina, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee for the Protection of Children’s Rights of the Ministry of Education, said that citizens serving sentences in penitentiary institutions have the right to secondary education and are offered to get a working specialty free of charge. As of today, 2,522 students are studying in colleges under the CCES.
In general, the issues on the agenda were discussed in a constructive and open format. Representatives of state bodies and NGOs had an opportunity for direct exchange of opinions and recommendations.
The Consultative and Advisory Body "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension" was established in 2013 on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The platform is an effective tool for facilitating dialogue between the Government and the civil sector. Various topical issues of human rights protection are discussed on the platform with the participation of international organizations (UNDP, UN OHCHR, OSCE, etc.) as observers.
