Kazakhstan, Greece mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Kazakhstan, Slovakia discuss prospects of strengthening political, trade and economic coop
EU project shares Estonian experience with housing experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
In line with the EU commitments under the European Green Deal and the EU Strategy on Central Asia, within the PROMHOUSE project we are developing an international network of housing partners to exchange experiences in the important area of human habitation, with a focus on the current challenge of energy modernisation of housing stock."
Kyrgyzstan studying Kazakhstan’s practices in primary health care
This is the first primary health care demonstration site founded in the WHO European region for 53 members. Its aim is to demonstrate the successful experience of Kazakhstan in organizing multidisciplinary teams," said Kazakh health vice minister Vyacheslav Dudnik.
Kazakh-Czech relations moving up to new level
Young entrepreneurs from Central Asia study Latvian experience in green business development
Akhmet Baitursynov’s 150th anniv to be marked in Paris
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to debate coop issues
The sides are expected to debate pressing issues of further strengthening of cooperation between the countries in the spirit of strategic partnership, progress of realization of agreements achieved at high level. Special attention will be paid to the schedule of forthcoming events," an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.
Direct flights set to be opened btw Kazakhstan and Seychelles
