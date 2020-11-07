Kazakhstan reacted to the murder of a 16-year-old compatriot in Poland

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Warsaw is closely monitoring the investigation into the tragic death of a Kazakh student in Poland, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

According to Polish law enforcement agencies, the local police detained the suspect and his comrade. Both are citizens of this country. The first is charged with murder, his friend is accused of obstructing the investigation and refusing to provide assistance. The suspect is a hunter. He mistakenly fired a shot to the area, where the Kazakh students were. At present, investigative measures are underway," the message says.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Kazakh side has asked the Polish authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and punish all those responsible.

Currently, the diplomats are also drawing up documents and taking measures to send the body of the deceased home. The relatives and friends of the deceased student ask to respect their feelings and the right to privacy, not to make fuss over this tragedy," the press service added.

Recall that a 16-year-old Kazakhstani was killed in Poland as a result of a firearm injury.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.