Kazakhstan Reaffirmed its Commitment to Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
relevant news
Ambassador of Norway Presented Copies of Credentials
Kazakhstan and the University of Liège Expand Cooperation in Science, Innovation and Space Technologies
Prospects for Interparliamentary Cooperation Discussed in Kenya
Kazakhstan and United Kingdom Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Strategic Partnership
This year our countries mark the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over this period, Astana and London have built an active political dialogue, expanded trade and investment cooperation, and strengthened people-to-people ties. The United Kingdom remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe, and we are committed to further deepening our strategic partnership," noted Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Kazakhstan Advocates Strengthening Multilateralism and Developing Effective Cooperation to Forge Joint Responses to Global Challenges
Kazakhstan and the UAE Intensify Educational Dialogue
Kazakhstan and Israel are Developing Cooperation in the Field of Civil Aviation
Interfaith Dialogue Development Discussed in Latvia
