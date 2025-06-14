13.06.2025, 10:13 13661
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Arrives in the United States for Official Visit
A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, has arrived in Washington, D.C. for an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
As part of the visit, Foreign Minister Nurtleu held a substantive meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The parties engaged in a detailed discussion of key bilateral issues, including political and economic cooperation, energy, trade, and logistics, and exchanged views on regional and global security challenges.
The foreign ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to further advancing the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States, grounded in mutual respect and pragmatic dialogue. Special attention was given to expanding trade and investment, attracting advanced American technologies, and strengthening business ties.
Kazakhstan is committed to achieving tangible results with the United States to promote a mutually beneficial partnership," Nurtleu stated. He also underscored Kazakhstan’s strategic role in ensuring the stability of global supply chains for energy and critical minerals.
Secretary Rubio noted that the meeting would provide impetus for advancing bilateral relations and deepening mutual engagement. "The United States looks forward to enhancing cooperation with Kazakhstan to unlock economic opportunities of shared interest," he said.
The both parties highlighted the importance of continued collaboration within the "C5+1" platform, which serves as an effective mechanism for maintaining dialogue between the United States and Central Asia.
They also underscored the importance of coordinating efforts in international and regional security, commended ongoing cooperation in curbing illegal migration, and agreed to continue working in this area.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness as a Middle Power to contribute constructively to the maintenance of international stability.
In conclusion, both parties agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation through existing frameworks and by launching new mechanisms for engagement.
13.06.2025
Expansion of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation between Kazakhstan and U.S. Discussed in Washington, D.C.
As part of his official visit to the United States, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a meeting with U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Jameson Risch, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, placing particular emphasis on strengthening economic ties and advancing political dialogue in line with the key priorities of the U.S. Administration.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the strategic importance of Kazakh-American relations and emphasized the value of expanding interparliamentary engagement.
Senator Risch commended Kazakhstan’s balanced and constructive foreign policy and underscored the importance of the U.S. Congress supporting favorable legislative conditions for expanding business relations, including through the establishment of permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) with Kazakhstan.
Both parties welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue working together to support initiatives aimed at deepening trade and economic engagement.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Nurtleu invited Senator Risch to visit Kazakhstan for practical discussions on advancing bilateral cooperation.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister also met with Congressman Robert Aderholt, Co-Chair of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Caucus, and Congresswoman Carol Miller, Member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade. During the discussions, he received clear assurances of strong congressional intent to support the repeal of the Jackson-Vanik amendment as it applies to Kazakhstan.
13.06.2025
Prospects for the Kazakh-U.S. Trade and Investment Cooperation Discussed in Washington, D.C.
As part of his official visit to the United States, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held talks with the U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a broad range of issues related to bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and investment. Both sides noted the steady development of economic ties between the countries, particularly in the areas of energy, rare earth metals, transportation, and high technology.
Special attention was given to current U.S. trade policy and joint efforts to address tariff and non-tariff barriers.
Continuing the economic agenda, the interlocutors discussed prospects for expanding transport and logistics corridors, diversifying export routes, developing related infrastructure, and improving mutual access to agricultural markets.
The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to creating a favorable investment climate, highlighting major joint projects already underway with leading U.S. companies.
In turn, the United States expressed its readiness to expand cooperation in the field of critical minerals, including the development of a full-fledged ecosystem encompassing processing and advanced manufacturing.
At the conclusion of the talks, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in maintaining regular dialogue to further advance bilateral trade and economic relations.
12.06.2025
Kazakhstan and Belarus Strengthen Cooperation in Foreign Policy Planning
As part of implementation of the Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Belarus consultations on foreign policy planning issues were held at department directors’ level, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh side was represented by Alim Kirabayev, Director of the Department of Foreign Policy Analysis and Strategic Planning of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and the Belarusian side was represented by Vyacheslav Kachanov, Head of the Main Information and Analytical Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.
During consultations, parties exchanged experience in foreign policy planning field, "compared notes" on current issues on the international and regional agenda, and confirmed the strategic nature of relations between the countries.
10.06.2025
Visit of EU Council’s COEST Delegation: Strengthening Strategic Dialogue with Kazakhstan
On June 8-10, a delegation of the Council of the European Union’s Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST) paid a visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The visit, which included the cities of Aktau and Astana, marked an important milestone in the development of the Kazakhstan - EU dialogue, reaffirming both sides commitment to deepening their mutually beneficial strategic partnership. It took place within the framework of the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states.
In Astana, a meeting was held with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and representatives of various government agencies directly involved in bilateral and regional projects with the EU in all areas of Kazakhstan - EU and Central Asia - EU cooperation.
The discussions focused on priority areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, sustainable development initiatives, the promotion of rule of law and human rights, water and climate diplomacy, and the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
In his opening remarks, Vassilenko noted: "The European Union is not only Kazakhstan’s largest trading and investment partner. We also work closely together in achieving common goals in sustainable development, green transformation, and the rule of law."
The Deputy Minister also highlighted the role of COEST as a coordinating body for the EU’s foreign policy approaches towards the region: "The COEST Working Party plays a key role in shaping the EU’s understanding and approach to Central Asia, and we value its efforts in fostering a constructive and purposeful dialogue with the countries of the region."
The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Energy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Water Resources and Irrigation, Industry and Construction, Transport, Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, as well as the National Human Rights Centre.
Earlier, in Aktau, members of the delegation met with the Akim of the Mangystau Region, Nurdaulet Kilybay, and visited leading academic institutions such as the Yessenov Caspian University of Technology and Engineering and the Kazakh-German Institute for Sustainable Engineering. They paid special attention to the region’s logistics potential, as the delegation familiarized itself with the operations of the Aktau International Commercial Sea Port.
Overall, the COEST Working Party’s visit to Kazakhstan demonstrated the high level of dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU and reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening the partnership based on the principles of mutual respect, dialogue, and sustainable development.
For reference: The COEST Working Party is a specialized body of the Council of the European Union responsible for developing EU policy positions on Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Its mandate includes preparing decisions and recommendations on the EU’s external relations with the region, including political dialogue, human rights, sustainable development, energy, trade, and security.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trading and investment partner. Bilateral trade in 2024 reached 48.7 billion US dollars, up by 16.9% compared to the same period the previous year (Kazakh exports - 38.1 billion, imports - 10.6 billion). Since 2005, European investment in Kazakhstan’s economy has exceeded 200 billion dollars. More than 3,000 companies with European participation are currently operating in Kazakhstan.
10.06.2025
Developing Bilateral Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran in the Agricultural Sector Discussed in Astana
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Agricultural Jahad of the Islamic Republic of Iran Gholamreza Nouri-Ghezeljeh, who is in Astana as co-chair of the Kazakhstan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation, including trade, investment, agriculture, and transport and logistics.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister said that he considers today’s meeting as a continuation of the meaningful dialogue initiated during his recent visit to Tehran and noted the significant potential of bilateral partnership, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand economic and infrastructural ties with Iran.
In turn, the Iranian minister informed the Kazakh side about the priority areas of bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and expressed interest in increasing supplies of Kazakhstan’s grain to Iran.
Particular attention was paid to topical issues of implementing joint logistics projects, increasing trade turnover between the countries, especially in agricultural products, as well as cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.
09.06.2025
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and North Macedonia Discussed Prospects for Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues touching upon political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian aspects of interaction. Particular attention was paid to increasing cooperation in such promising areas as investments, transportation, mobility of citizens, etc.
North Macedonia is one of Kazakhstan’s important partners in the Balkan region. We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of multifaceted relations with your country. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states for 30 years, a positive dynamics of interaction in priority areas has been maintained," Minister Nurtleu emphasized.
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to North Macedonia for the participation of a representative delegation in the Astana International Forum, headed by President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. This step serves as clear evidence of the strengthening bilateral dialogue and mutual interest in the development of multilateral cooperation.
The ministers reaffirmed mutual willingness to deepen the legal framework and intensify visits at all levels, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda. The prospects of introducing a bilateral visa-free regime for holders of national passports were discussed.
The negotiations resulted in the signing of the Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries for 2025-2027, that lays the foundation for a structured and forward-looking approach of multidimensional partnership and gives a new impetus to the interaction between the foreign ministries.
09.06.2025
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Hosts Senators from Spain
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met today with the delegation of the Senate of Spain headed by Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee José Ignacio Landaluce, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the prospects for strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, current issues of political, trade and economic cooperation, as well as interaction within international organizations.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of high- and top-level visits, which contribute to the development of a strategic partnership between Astana and Madrid.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the broad potential for cooperation with Spain, one of Kazakhstan’s important partners in the European Union. In his opinion, the visit of Spanish deputies opens a new chapter in the development of inter-parliamentary ties.
In turn, Chairman Landaluce confirmed the strategic nature of Kazakh-Spanish relations and expressed his readiness to continue to assist in promoting cooperation with Kazakhstan.
For reference: the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Spain for January-April 2025 amounted to 731.3 million US dollars (exports - 584.7 million, imports - 146.5 million), increasing by 26% compared to the same period in 2024. There are 60 companies registered in Kazakhstan with Spanish capital. Since 2005, 333.5 million dollars of direct foreign investment from Spain have been attracted to the economy of Kazakhstan.
09.06.2025
Opportunities for Kazakh-Indian Investment Projects Discussed in Delhi
As part of the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to India, Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of major Indian companies to discuss the prospects for implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During negotiations with Tapas Mondal, International Director of Reliance Industries Limited, the parties discussed the company’s potential involvement in strategic initiatives in Kazakhstan. They considered the possibility of establishing an investment fund to support joint projects and explored opportunities for Reliance’s participation in the development of Alatau City - the largest special economic zone in Central Asia. The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to provide the most favorable conditions and government support measures.
With Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre representative, Prashant Mehta, the parties discussed a project to build a multi-profile hospital in Kazakhstan. The Indian side expressed interest in establishing a modern medical center with 100 beds and a total investment of up to 30 million US dollars, which would significantly enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure. They also discussed state support mechanisms, including land allocation, tax incentives, and investor visas.
During a meeting with the leadership of Ashok Leyland, India’s second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, the parties discussed the potential localization of bus and truck production in Kazakhstan. Particular interest was shown in a project to establish an assembly plant with future export potential to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS. The Indian side confirmed its readiness for deeper cooperation in the mechanical engineering sector.
Commenting on the outcomes of the meetings, Ospankulov stated that "India is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in South Asia. We are keen to take the next step in our relationship - from trade to joint industrialization. The projects discussed today cover critically important sectors such as healthcare, transport, energy, and new urban developments. The Investment Committee stands ready to provide full support to investors - from design to launch and scaling."
The Kazakh side expressed gratitude for the interest shown and confirmed its willingness to continue constructive dialogue aimed at the practical implementation of the discussed initiatives.
