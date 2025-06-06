05.06.2025, 16:47 4506
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Pays Official Visit to India
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, arrived in the Republic of India on an official visit at the invitation of the Indian side, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the visit, he met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subramanyam Jaishankar. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Indian strategic partnership. Particular attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic ties and creating favorable conditions for the business communities of both countries.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that last year the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to about 1 billion US dollars, and the total volume of investments from India to Kazakhstan over the past 20 years exceeded 450 million US dollars.
In this regard, Minister Nurtleu proposed intensifying business contacts to expand economic cooperation and further increase the volume of mutual trade. He also invited leading Indian companies to implement joint investment projects in industry, energy, transport, and logistics.
The importance of the participation of business circles from both countries in developing business ties was highlighted. Currently, more than 600 Indian companies operate in Kazakhstan in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, mining, and food production.
India is a reliable political, trade, and economic partner of Kazakhstan in South Asia, and our ties are developing steadily in a constructive direction," Minister Nurtleu emphasized.
The heads of the foreign ministries also "compared the notes" on topical issues of the regional and global agenda, confirming their readiness for further cooperation within the frameworks of the UN, CICA, and SCO.
The Kazakh side stressed the importance of further promoting the "Central Asia + India" Dialogue as an important platform for discussing key issues of regional cooperation.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to the Indian side for supporting and co-sponsoring the UN Security Council resolution on the establishment of the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Following the meeting, the Plan of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and India for 2025-2027 was signed, outlining promising areas for further collaboration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.06.2025, 14:45 4751
Kazakhstan Presents Investment and Foreign Economic Development Prospects to S&P Global Ratings Mission
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with the mission of the international rating agency S&P Global Ratings, which visited the country to conduct its annual analysis of the socio-economic situation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the dialogue, Kazakhstan’s key foreign economic policy priorities were presented, aimed at strengthening cooperation with both neighboring and distant countries, as well as expanding access for Kazakh goods and investments to international markets. Particular attention was paid to systemic measures to maintain macroeconomic stability, improve the investment climate, and stimulate the inflow of foreign direct investment into non-resource sectors of the economy.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov also informed the delegation about recent investment-related activities, including the Astana International Forum, which has become an important platform for showcasing the country’s economic potential. For the first time in the Forum’s history, a dedicated session with the participation of African countries was held to discuss trade and economic cooperation in areas such as agriculture, digitalization, logistics, and other promising sectors.
Special emphasis was placed on strengthening intra-regional cooperation, including the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, participation in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), and the establishment of sustainable links between the countries of Central Asia. Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of coordinated regional efforts to enhance the competitiveness and resilience of national economies.
The Kazakh side underlined that openness, predictability, and active partnerships with international financial institutions form the foundation of the country’s economic course. Alongside the implementation of its domestic institutional agenda, Kazakhstan consistently promotes the principles of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, sustainable development, and regional economic integration.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in maintaining open dialogue and exchanging information on key areas of investment and economic policy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.06.2025, 12:42 5016
Political Consultations between Kazakhstan and Greece Held in Astana
Tell a friend
The second round of consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hellenic Republic was held today in the Kazakh capital. The Kazakh delegation was led by Daniyar Seidaliyev, Director of the European Department of Foreign Ministry, the Greek delegation was headed by Dimitrios Michalopoulos, Director of the A5 Department of the Foreign Ministry, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Astana and Athens, confirming their mutual interest in further strengthening political dialogue.
Special attention was paid to inter-parliamentary cooperation and the enhancement of the bilateral legal framework. The positive role of the diasporas in expanding humanitarian ties between the two countries was highlighted.
A wide exchange of views took place on issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation, including in the promising areas such as energy, transport, logistics, ICT, finance, agriculture, and climate change.
The sides also exchanged views on the current international and regional agenda, including cooperation within the framework of the European Union, the United Nations, and the OSCE.
Following the consultations, the parties agreed to continue joint efforts aimed at deepening the constructive partnership between Kazakhstan and Greece.
Additionally, during the visit to the MFA, the Greek delegation was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, who warmly welcomed the Greek partners and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to an active dialogue across the full spectrum of bilateral issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.06.2025, 19:54 20751
Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Burkina Faso Discussed in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Burkinabè Abroad of Burkina Faso, Karamoke Traoré, who arrived to Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This is the first visit of the foreign minister of Burkina Faso to Kazakhstan in the history of bilateral relations, opening new horizons for the development of partnership.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues covering political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian aspects of cooperation. Special attention was given to enhancing collaboration in such promising areas as logistics, mining, digitalization and defense industry.
The African direction occupies an important place in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. Astana seeks to strengthen mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with the countries of the continent", Minister Nurtleu emphasized.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to Burkina Faso for supporting the initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
The ministers confirmed mutual interest in deepening the legal framework and intensifying visits at various levels, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
The talks resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, which was an important step in institutionalizing the inter-ministerial dialogue.
The visit of the foreign minister of Burkina Faso takes place against the background of progressive activation of Kazakh-African relations. In recent years, leaders of Togo, Republic of Congo, Guinea-Bissau and Rwanda, as well as foreign ministers of Sierra Leone, Benin and Rwanda have paid official visits to Astana.
Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its diplomatic presence on the African continent and promoting joint economic projects on the basis of equality and mutual respect.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.06.2025, 15:58 20466
Kazakhstan Presented Itself as a Middle Power on the International Stage in Washington
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, spoke at the panel session "Kazakhstan: An Emerging Middle Power in Central Asia" held as part of the Future Resilience Forum, hosted by the American think tank "Special Competitive Studies Project". The session was moderated by Fiona Hill, former Special Adviser to the UK Home Secretary, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his remarks, the Ambassador presented the vision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing that Kazakhstan sees itself as a proactive Middle Power, ready to contribute to strengthening international resilience and stability. This approach was clearly articulated earlier at the Astana International Forum, where Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to serve as a platform for global dialogue.
Ambassador Ashikbayev placed particular emphasis on Kazakhstan’s role as a Eurasian transit hub, highlighting the development of the Middle Corridor - a key emerging component of global supply chains that offers a reliable alternative to traditional routes.
He also underscored the importance of Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the United States, noting that the U.S. remains a critical economic and investment partner for the country.
In closing, the Ambassador stressed that Kazakhstan is demonstrating not only a readiness to deepen its strategic and economic partnerships but also a willingness to shoulder part of the responsibility for shaping a more stable, integrated, and just world order, positioning itself as a platform for dialogue, reform, and consensus.
The session also featured leading international experts, representatives of U.S. government agencies, think tanks, and the business community, all of whom recognized Kazakhstan’s growing role as a responsible and reliable partner in Central Asia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.06.2025, 15:06 28161
Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with Azizi Group Management
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Chairman of the Emirati company Azizi Group, Mirwais Azizi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed prospects for the joint implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan, particularly in the fields of construction and real estate.
During the conversation, Minister Nurtleu also outlined Kazakhstan’s efforts to create favorable conditions for foreign investors and to develop tourism, suggesting the possibility of building hotels and tourist facilities in various regions of the country.
In addition, the prospects for cooperation in Afghanistan were discussed, including the use of Azizi Group banks (AZIZI Bank and Islamic Bank of Afghanistan) to expand trade and logistics.
Azizi Group is one of Dubai’s leading developers, operating in the fields of real estate, industry, hospitality, investment, asset management, philanthropy, and finance (in Afghanistan).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.05.2025, 10:48 54626
UN Observes International Day of Peacekeepers
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
On this day in 1948, the United Nations launched its first peacekeeping operation in the Middle East, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Over the past 77 years, the UN has conducted 71 missions involving more than 2 million peacekeepers from 150 countries. Currently, over 80,000 personnel from 121 nations serve in 12 ongoing UN peacekeeping operations.
Kazakhstan’s engagement in UN peacekeeping began in 2014, when the first Kazakh serviceman was deployed as a military observer to the UN Mission in Western Sahara.
Today, 158 Kazakh peacekeepers serve in six UN missions. A landmark achievement was the deployment in March 2024 of the first national contingent - comprising 139 troops - to the UN mission in the Golan Heights.
Kazakhstan’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations reflects its commitment to supporting global efforts in maintaining peace and security, while also contributing to the enhancement of the country’s international standing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.05.2025, 18:33 54316
Kazakhstan and Greece: New Horizons of Cooperation
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Greece, Thanos Dokos. The visit of the Greek representative to the capital of Kazakhstan takes place within the framework of his participation in the Astana International Forum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation. Special attention was given to deepening political dialogue and enhancing trade and economic relations.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the importance of further strengthening the Kazakh-Greek partnership, noting the friendly nature of relations between the two countries. He expressed confidence in the significant potential for expanding cooperation, particularly in the context of Kazakhstan’s engagement with the European Union, in which Greece plays an important role.
On his part, Advisor Dokos reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to developing a multifaceted dialogue with Kazakhstan. He highlighted Athens’ interest in intensifying economic ties, improving transport connectivity, and expanding investment cooperation.
The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues. In this context, they identified promising opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships within the framework of cooperation with the Central Asian countries.
At the conclusion, both parties expressed their mutual commitment to further strengthening cooperation and agreed to maintain regular contacts, including through the foreign ministries of the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.05.2025, 14:30 96491
Kazakhstan and Denmark Intend to Broaden Cooperation
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to the Republic of Kazakhstan (with residence in Moscow) Jesper Vahr, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including the development of political dialogue, trade, economic and investment partnership, as well as promoting close people-to-people ties.
The Kazakh Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, energy, green technologies, transport and logistics.
Vassilenko invited Danish companies to actively participate in investment projects in Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue active dialogue.
For reference: In 2024, the trade between Kazakhstan and Denmark reached 161 million US dollars (exports - 34.9 million, imports - 126.1 million). The gross inflow of investment from Denmark to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to over 300 million dollars. There are 30 enterprises with the participation of Danish capital registered in Kazakhstan, including such companies as Carlsberg Group, Maersk Oil, Novo Nordisk and others.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.06.2025, 18:03Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense 05.06.2025, 17:586326Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 05.06.2025, 20:34602123 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today 05.06.2025, 19:435516Kazakhstan among world's Top-10 countries with largest coal reserves 05.06.2025, 13:565151Kazakhstan’s National Bank holds base rate at 16.5% 30.05.2025, 20:14902662026 to become Year of Cultural Rapprochement of Central Asia and Italy 30.05.2025, 21:2989901Central Asia + Italy Summit: Joint Declaration adopted 30.05.2025, 16:3489656Kazakhstan, Italy sign number of documents 30.05.2025, 14:3785636Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025 02.06.2025, 12:2054436Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 70 years since establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome 09.05.2025, 10:57174901Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory 23.05.2025, 17:49170116Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers 23.05.2025, 16:54Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee157291Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee 16.05.2025, 16:12153066Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition 09.05.2025, 11:59151231President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day