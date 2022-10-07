Система Orphus

Kazakhstan, Slovakia discuss prospects of strengthening political, trade and economic coop

06.10.2022, 20:56 2561
06.10.2022, 20:56
Images | gov.kz
As part of a working visit to Slovakia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko was received by the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Rastislav Káčer, held talks with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ingrid Brocková, and also addressed a round table on political reforms in Kazakhstan, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
At the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, the state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as issues of interaction between the two countries on international platforms, were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to implement a large-scale program of political modernization and socio-economic transformation.
 
Vasilenko conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi to the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry on his recent appointment to a high post and stressed the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in recent years. Confirming the intention to increase the pace of development of relations, Káčer noted the important role of Kazakhstan in matters of regional and global politics. The interlocutors especially noted the prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation in the areas of the defense industry, engineering, the IT sector, pharmaceuticals, alternative energy and tourism.
 
In light of the approaching 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Vassilenko and Brocková noted the importance of expanding and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. They emphasized the importance of intensification of the work of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, and reached an agreement on expanding inter-parliamentary, interdepartmental and interregional ties, business, cultural and educational exchanges. They also noted prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation in the areas of the defense industry, engineering, IT, pharmaceuticals, and alternative energy.
 
During the trip, Vassilenko also addressed a round table on political reforms in Kazakhstan held with the participation of prominent representatives of the public, education and science, ministries and departments, as well as analytical institutions of Slovakia.
 
The Kazakh diplomat spoke in detail about the evolution of state reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at building a New Kazakhstan - the course of the country’s leadership towards systemic political modernization, strengthening parliamentarism and a multi-party system. Vassilenko informed the participants of the round table about the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, set out in his address to the people of Kazakhstan on September 1, 2022, and noted the importance of the presidential formula "A strong President - an influential Parliament - an accountable Government."
 
The participants of the event highly appreciated the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and noted the success of Kazakhstan on the consistent path of democratization and strengthening the human rights protection system. Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the National Council (Parliament) of the Slovak Republic Marián Kéry, who visited Kazakhstan twice last year, noted that the country is consistently following the path of bold transformations, which is a guarantee of stability and sustainable development of the region, as well as of further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with Slovakia.
 
Participants of the round table paid particular attention to the prospects for the development of transport and logistics links between Kazakhstan and the Old World, especially in the context of maximizing the potential of the so-called Middle Corridor from China to Europe. At the end of the discussion, the participants of the round table exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU.
 
On the same day, Deputy Minister Vassilenko took part in the opening ceremony of the new office of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Slovakia. The diplomat expressed confidence that the opening of the new office of the Embassy will serve to further strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Greece mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

06.10.2022, 14:51
Kazakhstan, Greece mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Images | gov.kz
Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hellenic Republic, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
On the occasion of this important date the Foreign Ministers of the two countries exchanged mutual congratulatory messages.
 
During this period, two countries have established relations of trust and mutually beneficial cooperation based on the principles of equality and respect.
 
Astana and Athens actively support each other within international organizations. In addition, the parties actively cooperate within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
 
Kazakhstan and Greece attach great importance to the development of economic relations. The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technological Cooperation and the Kazakhstan-Greece Business Council work fruitfully implementing the existing opportunities in economic sphere. In recent years the volume of trade between the countries has been growing rapidly. Thus, if bilateral trade turnover in 2021 amounted to 1.346 billion U.S. dollars, in the first seven months of this year it amounted to slightly more than 1 billion US dollars (the growth is 40% compared with the last year).
 
Close ties in the cultural and humanitarian sphere play an important role in the further development of cooperation between our countries. Ethnic Greeks who returned to their historical homeland from Kazakhstan and the Greek diaspora living in our country make a significant contribution to cooperation in this area.
 
The level achieved during 30 years of cooperation confirms the mutual intention to strengthen the bilateral cooperation.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


EU project shares Estonian experience with housing experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

06.10.2022, 10:36
EU project shares Estonian experience with housing experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Images | eeas.europa.eu
20 experts from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan took part in an study tour to Tallinn from 27 September to 01 October to exchange experience in the field of housing management.
 
The participants of the study tour were introduced to energy modernisation policies for residential buildings and financial support programmes for homeowners' associations, presented by representatives of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of the Republic of Estonia, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency EAS and KredEx. They also studied an innovative example of modernisation of industrially built housing ‒ the comprehensive energy refurbishment of a Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) student dormitory, built in 1986 according to Soviet building standards, into a near-zero energy building (using prefabricated insulation elements ‒ according to the Energiesprong principle). TalTech also shared its experience with housing manager training and educational programmes, the Press and information team of the EU Delegation to KAZAKHSTAN reads.
 
During the tour the International Lobbying Seminar on the interests of professional communities, associations of housing managers and service companies took place. Representatives of associations from 7 countries ‒ Belarus, Estonia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Ukraine and Uzbekistan ‒ actively participated in the discussion on how to represent the interests of professional building managers effectively, how modern challenges to the profession should be addressed ‒ training in energy efficiency in buildings, digitalisation of the housing sector.
 
Knut Höller, Executive Member of the Board, IWO, Berlin, Germany:
 

In line with the EU commitments under the European Green Deal and the EU Strategy on Central Asia, within the PROMHOUSE project we are developing an international network of housing partners to exchange experiences in the important area of human habitation, with a focus on the current challenge of energy modernisation of housing stock."

 
The study tour was organised within the framework of the European Union (EU) funded project "Promoting professional housing management in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan" (PROMHOUSE) to learn about the experience of housing management ‒ training, professional development, certification of housing management and service professionals as well as energy modernisation of the housing stock and the role of housing managers in this process.
 
PROMHOUSE is funded by the European Union, total budget: € 962,898, EU contribution: € 866,609. The project is implemented by Housing Initiative for Eastern Europe (IWO), Germany - Coordinator; Association of the organizations of professionally managing and serving housing funds, Uzbekistan; Association "Shanyrak" of management entities, services and energy service in housing sector, Kazakhstan. Project duration: 01/2020–06/2023.
 
The project is aimed at introducing vocational education and training of housing managers at colleges and sectoral organisations in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In developing professional standards and curricula for colleges, EU standards on real estate management are being studied and implemented, and innovative topics are introduced into the curriculum: energy efficiency, energy modernisation of buildings, digitalisation in housing. The project activities aim to develop organisational, institutional and professional capacities of business intermediary organisations (BIOs) to empower them to strengthen private companies engaged in the sector of housing management.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kyrgyzstan studying Kazakhstan's practices in primary health care

05.10.2022, 15:36
Kyrgyzstan studying Kazakhstan’s practices in primary health care
Images | gov.kz
As part of a visit of a delegation from Kyrgyzstan, a roundtable discussing international trends in the development of primary health care multidisciplinary teams and primary health care reform practices in Kazakhstan took place at the primary health demonstration site in Almaty region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
 
A Kyrgyz delegation made up of health ministry officials and health facilities’ heads arrived in Kazakhstan. As part of the visit, a roundtable discussing international trends in the development of primary health care multidisciplinary teams and primary health care reform experience in Kazakhstan took place.
 
The event discussed in detail the system of medical service provision under primary health care and international practices in providing primary medical and sanitary care.
 

This is the first primary health care demonstration site founded in the WHO European region for 53 members. Its aim is to demonstrate the successful experience of Kazakhstan in organizing multidisciplinary teams," said Kazakh health vice minister Vyacheslav Dudnik.

 
According to him, the country took a multidisciplinary approach as well as increased its number of health facilities and stations. Over the past two years, 604 new general practitioner stations and 93 primary health care facilities leading to reeducation in the burden on doctors have been opened.
 
In addition, there has been greater access of population to pharmaceutical provision at the out-patient level. In total, free pharmaceuticals are provided at 616 medical facilities. To increase access to health care of residents of remote villages two medical trains Zhardem and Salmatty Kazakhstan and 149 mobile medical buses have been commissioned.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh-Czech relations moving up to new level

05.10.2022, 11:42
Kazakh-Czech relations moving up to new level
Images | gov.kz
As part of the working trip to the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko participated in the international conference on Social reforms of modern Kazakhstan and the experience of Eastern European countries held on Tuesday, October 4, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Over 20 representatives of reputable analytical and think tanks from four Eastern European countries – Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – attended the conference, organized at the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy in Prague.
 
Opening the event, Roman Vassilenko emphasized the importance of economic and political reforms in Kazakhstan, in general, and focused on the key areas of social policy. The expert community was given a detailed explanation of the logic of the latest constitutional changes, including those related to holding early elections of the President of Kazakhstan.
 
In his remarks, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Marat Tazhin noted that in recent years, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been forming new contours of social policy based on the principles of social justice, which underlie the strategic social stability of the future of Kazakhstan.
 
Those attending the event weer statesmen and public figures, scholars from Eastern Europe including Adviser to the President of Poland Marek Rymsha, Deputy of the Czech Parliament Alesh Juhelka, Professor of the Czech University of Management and Finance Radim Valenchik, Professor of the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs Laszlo Vasha, Professor of the Slovak University Peter Drabik, Professor of the Center for Economic and Regional Studies of Hungary Julia Varga and other representatives of think tanks in Eastern Europe. In addition, as part of the event, a presentation of a new report by the expert and director of the Washington-based Central Asia and the Caucasus Institute of A. Barro and Svante Cornell on the topic of social reforms in Kazakhstan took place.
 
The event in Prague showed keen interest among Eastern European partners in the new social policy implemented by the leadership of Kazakhstan in recent years that received a high expert assessment.
 
The conference marks the beginning of a series of expert events that will take place during 2022-2023 in European countries with the participation of a wide range of experts, specialists, government and public figures in order to inform European partners about social reforms in Kazakhstan and the possible use of the experience of social policy of European countries in relation to Kazakhstan and vice versa.
 
 As part of his stay in Prague, Deputy Minister Vassilenko also met with Acting Minister of the Environment of the Czech Republic, Tomas Tesar. As Vassilenko noted, "there is a great potential for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in the field of combating climate change, managing water resources and developing specially protected natural areas." Following the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of environment between the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of the Environment of the Czech Republic.
 
Roman Vassilenko also visited the Aerovodochody aviation plant and held meetings with the leadership of one of the largest companies in the Czech Republic, Omnipol.
 
At the conclusion of the visit, the Deputy Minister gave an interview to the central Czech television ČTV and held a briefing for media representatives to explain the political and socio-economic reforms carried out in the country, the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan, as well as the current directions of the country’s multi-vector and balanced foreign policy.
 
For reference: Today, about 140 enterprises with the participation of Czech capital are represented on the Kazakhstan market. Among them are such well-known Czech companies as Fosfa, Puro Klima, Home Credit, Linet, Ravak, etc.
 
During the first half of 2022, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic amounted to 147.9 million US dollars (export - 59.7 million, import - 88.2 million). The volume of bilateral trade in 2021 amounted to 252.7 million US dollars (export - 87.2 million, import - 165.5 million).
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Young entrepreneurs from Central Asia study Latvian experience in green business development

05.10.2022, 10:56
Young entrepreneurs from Central Asia study Latvian experience in green business development
Images | eeas.europa.eu
The European Union (EU) has been supporting the School established at the Kazakh-German University (DKU) through the EU-funded project "European Union – Central Asia Water, Environment and Climate Change Cooperation (WECOOP)" since 2020.
 
The European experts have conducted training for the participants of the School in circular economy, sustainable consumption and production, renewable energy, waste management, water saving, as well as in development of essential business skills. 138 young entrepreneurs from all countries of Central Asia took part in the training during the last three years.
 
The WECOOP Project organized this study tour with the aim to share the experience of Latvia on the path towards circular economy and to present successful examples of sustainable practices introduced and implemented by small and medium businesses. Latvia along with other EU countries aims to achieve the targets set in the framework of the European Green Deal. The country strives to transform the economy through increased use of renewable energy and balanced management of natural resources, the official website of the Press and information team of the EU Delegation to KAZAKHSTAN reads.
 
Addressing the participants, Mr Valts Vilnitis, WECOOP Team Leader, stated: "More and more young people across the world call for urgent environmental and climate action. To support young people in gaining business experience and developing skills necessary for a green and digital transition is our main purpose in organizing this study tour for the finalists of the Green Business School. We developed the programme in such a way as to meet the interests and needs of each participant. I hope this experience will inspire and motivate you to further develop your business projects and thus contribute to the sustainable future of your respective countries".
 
It is noteworthy that the study tour is held during the European Year of Youth. The EU recognizes the importance of youth participation and initiatives in building greener, more inclusive and digital future and will continue sharing its expertise and financial resources to promote social and environmental entrepreneurships, especially among women and the youth.
 
During the study tour, the participants visited Riga Technical University Design Factory, Cesis Municipality, as well as the companies Estonian, Latvian & Lithuanian Environment (ELLE), Balticovo, Getlini EKO, Salaspils Siltums, VEFRESH. They gained new knowledge and insights in eco-innovation, smarter product design, waste prevention and sustainable use and reuse of resources.
 
Background: The EU-funded project "European Union – Central Asia Water, Environment and Climate Change Cooperation" (WECOOP) (third phase from October 2019 to April 2023) aims to enhance environment, climate change and water policies at national levels in Central Asia through approximation to EU standards and to promote investments in relevant sectors with the aim of contributing to measurable reductions in man-made pollution, including CO2 emission. The project activities include support to the EU–CA Platform for Environment and Water Cooperation and its Working Group on Environment and Climate Change, as well as implementation of the EU Green Deal’s international dimension in Central Asia to advance climate action.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Akhmet Baitursynov's 150th anniv to be marked in Paris

03.10.2022, 19:26
Paris is to hold celebrations on the occasion of Kazakh writer and linguist Akhmet Baitursynov’s 150th anniversary as well as 100 years since the birth of singer Roza Baglanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov, a roundtable on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of prominent figure Akhmet Baitursynov will be held on October 4 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Kazakh science and higher education minister Talgat Yeshenkulov, UNSECO deputy director general, as well as scholars from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Turkiye are to be present.
 
He went on to note that a solemn concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova with the participation of the Sazgen sazy ensemble, well-known singers will be held the same day.
 
Last year, the two anniversaries were listed as UNESCO memorable dates for 2022-23.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to debate coop issues

03.10.2022, 18:32
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to debate coop issues
Images | gov.kz
The regular Kazakhstan -Turkmenistan consultations between the foreign ministries will be held on October 4 via a videoconferencing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations, Kazinform reports.
 

The sides are expected to debate pressing issues of further strengthening of cooperation between the countries in the spirit of strategic partnership, progress of realization of agreements achieved at high level. Special attention will be paid to the schedule of forthcoming events," an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.

 
He highlighted that Turkmenistan is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan both in Central Asia and the Caspian region.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Direct flights set to be opened btw Kazakhstan and Seychelles

30.09.2022, 19:10
Direct flights set to be opened btw Kazakhstan and Seychelles
Images | Depositphotos
A Kazakh delegation held talks with the aviation authorities of the Republic of Seychelles within the 41st session of the ICAO Assembly held in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.
 
A memorandum was signed following a meeting between Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee Chairman Talgat Lastayev and Seychelles Transport Minister Antony Derjacques.
 
The Air Seychelles airline eyes opening direct flights en route Victoria-Almaty in January next year.
 
The sides noted the importance of direct air communication to further promote tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

