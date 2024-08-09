05.08.2024, 19:45 25151
Kazakhstan Strengthens Global Nuclear Security: Outcomes of the Second NPT Preparatory Committee in Geneva
Images | Kazakh MFA
The second session of the Preparatory Committee for the Eleventh Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) has successfully concluded its work in Geneva under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin. The main outcomes of the session comprised of the Chairman's Working paper, which reflected the status of the review of the implementation of the NPT by its States Parties as well as the most acute issues in the field of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The conference was held in the course of two weeks (July 22 - August 2) in extremely difficult geopolitical circumstances, which was reflected in confrontational statements and diametrically opposed positions of both nuclear-armed States and non-nuclear-weapon States.
In the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan accession to the Treaty, the successful chairmanship of our country at NPT forum has increased the authority of Kazakhstan's diplomacy, strengthened Kazakhstan's foreign political reputation as a "Middle Power" and confirmed the status of a neutral and balanced broker in international politics. This success was facilitated by the serious work of the Kazakhstan team on agreeing on and adopting the final documents.
During the past year, the Chairman held numerous consultations and negotiations with regional groups and delegations of States parties to the Treaty, including members of the "nuclear five" (N5).
The outcomes of Kazakhstan's chairmanship marked a return to positive negotiating dynamics in the key negotiating venue in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, laying a constructive foundation for the third and final Preparatory Committee, which will be held in New York in April-May 2025 under the chairmanship of Ghana.
The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) entered into force in 1970 and is a fundamental international document aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting nuclear disarmament and advancing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Kazakhstan has been a full-fledged non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the NPT since 1994. In 2024, Kazakhstan for the first time chaired one of the key events within the NPT review cycle. NPT Review Conferences are held every five years to assess the implementation of the treaty and identify areas for further work to achieve its goals. The Eleventh NPT Review Conference will be held in 2026 in New York.
07.08.2024, 19:47 1766
Kazakh Foreign Ministry and World Bank Discussed Cooperation Issues
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Andrei Mikhnev, the World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan, and Zafar Hashimov, the Regional Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The meeting focused on the current projects and initiatives of the World Bank and IFC in Kazakhstan, and future cooperation priorities, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Akan Rakhmetullin underscored the crucial support of the World Bank and IFC as principal partners for Kazakhstan. Their support has enabled the successful implementation of numerous joint projects that have made a positive contribution to the country’s socio-economic development. In the current economic climate, these projects are of critical importance in supporting Kazakhstan’s new economic direction.
The parties reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing projects in both the public and private sectors. They also emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and attracting investment to achieve national goals and promote economic growth.
Andrei Mikhnev also noted that the World Bank’s involvement in Kazakhstan will expand under the upcoming Partnership Strategy for 2026-2030, which will outline key strategic priorities. Lately, the World Bank has approved financing for two projects with the goal of providing equal access to quality and affordable broadband infrastructure in remote rural areas and supporting policy reforms for sustainable and equitable growth.
Zafar Hashimov emphasized that the IFC, a leading global development institution focused on the private sector, is committed to fostering new markets and opportunities in Kazakhstan. In order to achieve this goal, the IFC is engaged in a number of strategic initiatives. Since 1993, the IFC has allocated over 2.5 billion US dollars to finance projects across a range of sectors within the Kazakh economy.
The discussions also addressed strategies and tools to combat climate change, including the reduction of methane emissions in the oil and gas sector. Furthermore, the potential of surface geothermal energy as an alternative renewable source to mitigate environmental impact was discussed.
07.08.2024, 17:44 1966
UN Strengthens Cooperation with Central Asia
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu met with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre on Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, who arrived to Kazakhstan to take part in the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the growing role of Central Asia and the challenges facing the region. They highlighted the importance of developing and strengthening preventive diplomacy tools to maintain peace and security in the region.
Murat Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan recognizes the UN's leading role in addressing security and sustainable development challenges and prioritizes cooperation with the Organization.
We are pleased to welcome you to Astana today for the annual meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan is interested in continuing the numerous constructive processes in the Central Asian region with the direct involvement of the UN", noted the Foreign Minister.
In turn, Kaha Imnadze positively noted Kazakhstan's current chairmanship within several regional organizations and expressed gratitude for the country's commitment to the principles of multilateralism.
I congratulate Kazakhstan on its successful chairmanship in important regional organizations, as well as on the successful hosting of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries, which is significant for the region. For my part, as Head of the UNRCCA, I am ready to make a positive contribution to strengthening multifaceted regional cooperation," emphasized Mr. Imnadze.
In conclusion, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain close contacts at all levels and wished each other fruitful work.
The UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia is a special political mission of the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, established at the initiative of the governments of the five Central Asian states in 2007. It is The headquartered in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
The Centre's main task is to assist Central Asian states in identifying and addressing existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region. Additionally, the Centre promotes partnership relations between the Central Asian states in cooperation with regional and international organizations.
07.08.2024, 12:07 2121
"Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" Contest Highlights Growing Interest in Kazakhstan
Over 80 media representatives and bloggers from approximately 30 countries have applied to participate in the 9th annual contest "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media." This contest is traditionally organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in collaboration with Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club. It serves as a platform to acknowledge the contributions of foreign journalists who provide creative, reliable, and objective information about Kazakhstan to a global audience, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Launched in 2014, the contest has annually recognised outstanding text and video materials across various categories. Participants include representatives from foreign publications and media outlets worldwide, submitting works in formats ranging from print and online articles, popular internet platforms, blogs, and podcasts to traditional TV programmes. The topics covered in these submissions span history, culture, education, tourism, national cuisine, international relations, and Kazakhstan’s investment potential.
This year’s contest partners include the Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC, the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazakhstan’s National Sports Association, and the "Jibek Joly" national TV channel. The diverse sponsorship underscores the event’s significance. Notably, in 2023, winners were recognised in seven categories, while this year introduces a new category from the Association of National Sports.
The jury for this year’s contest included Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Bibigul Zheksenbai, Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, Kairat Sadvakassov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism, Ambassador Doulat Kuanyshev, Expert in the CICA Military-Political Dimension, and Islambek Salzhanov, President of the Association of National Sports.
To deepen cultural interaction and enhance their understanding of the country, the winners will be invited to visit Kazakhstan, including trips to Astana, Almaty, and the Mangistau region. During their visit, they will be introduced to the rich cultural and historical heritage of Kazakhstan. Additionally, winners will experience the spirit of the steppe nomadic civilization and witness the World Nomad Games.
As previously, the winners of the contest will participate in exclusive interviews with representatives from the public sector, Kazakhstani experts and journalists, and figures from this year, eight foreign authors from different regions of the world were recognised in various nominations:
- From the Americas: A series of articles by Brazilian journalist Milton Atanazio, published in Foco na Politica, was recognised as the best.
- From Europe: The video report about Kazakhstan on the Italian TV channel Rai by Daniela Bricca was deemed the most outstanding.
- From the CIS and Eurasia: Elena Kosolapova’s report "Middle Corridor: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan revive the Great Silk Road" on CBC TV Azerbaijan received special attention.
- From the Asia-Pacific region: The work of Japanese journalist Katsuhiro Asagiri in the "International Press Syndicate Japan" was recognised.
- From the Middle East and Africa: The jury especially noted the article by Egyptian journalist Fatma Megahed on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
- Kazakh Tourism Nomination: Spanish journalist Yolanda Garcia won with a series of works in "La Voz de Galicia".
- CICA Nomination: Alexander Gasyuk’s work published in "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" attracted attention.
- New National Sports Nomination: Ermek Aktanov won with a series of issues on the national radio "Birinchi Radio".
The annual contest "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" actively promotes foreign public interest in Kazakhstan’s development trends. It helps popularise the country’s rich natural and cultural heritage while highlighting the region’s potential and attractiveness for foreign investors and tourists worldwide.
06.08.2024, 18:33 22701
Practical Measures to Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan have been Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Oman
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Aidarbek Tumatov met with Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs of Oman Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to further strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and Oman, exchanged views on building up trade, economic and investment partnerships, implementing transport and logistics projects, as well as enhancement the contractual framework.
Interlocutors noted the necessity to hold the first meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which will give a new impetus to the development of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their firm commitment to further enhancing the dialogue between Astana and Muscat, as well as mutual cooperation within the framework of leading international organizations.
05.08.2024, 18:42 25331
Kazakhstan and Finland Expressed Confidence in the Continuation of Partnership between the Two Countries
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Lauri Tierala, Head of Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Finland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakhstani diplomat informed the interlocutor about the political and social reforms carried out in the country by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and international initiatives of Kazakhstan.
During the conversation, a wide range of issues were discussed within the framework of the close cooperation and political dialogue established between the two countries. The issues of Finland’s upcoming OSCE chairmanship, as well as cooperation with the Central Asian region, were discussed separately.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further development of trusting relations between Kazakhstan and Finland.
01.08.2024, 20:12 44691
Astana and Brussels Compare Notes on Current Issues of Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks in Astana with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, during which they discussed current issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and prospective directions for its further development, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Minister Nurtleu stressed the special importance of the distinguished guest’s visit in the light of current geopolitical and geo-economic realities.
The diplomats overviewed a wide range of relations between Astana and Brussels within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. They noted a regular nature and increased dynamics of political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as the significant growth of economic cooperation and volumes of European investments.
Particular attention was paid to discussing practical steps to develop cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, agriculture, extraction and use of critical raw materials, and energy.
Minister Nurtleu briefed his vis-a-vis in detail on the progress of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s comprehensive political and socio-economic reforms in the country.
In turn, HR/VP Borrell emphasized the European diplomacy’s firm determination to further expand and strengthen cooperation with Astana.
It was important to me to come here, to Astana, to reaffirm our strong commitment to strengthen our cooperation with Central Asia as a whole, and Kazakhstan in particular. Under the leadership of President Tokayev, Kazakhstan has embarked on the path of the wide range of political and economic reforms that we support," stated the EU High Representative.
The counterparts exchanged views on current issues of the international agenda, including regional security, cooperation in Central Asia, the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
The diplomats highlighted that the regular meetings of EU and Central Asian leaders have given a powerful impetus to further strengthening bilateral and interregional cooperation. The parties are working on preparing the upcoming
CA - EU Summit, which is intended to continue the process of deepening interregional cooperation between Central Asia and the EU.
HR/VP Borrell’s visit to Kazakhstan made it possible to identify priority areas for cooperation and to discuss concrete measures to further deepen relations between the parties.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trading and investment partner. The EU accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and foreign investments.
Trade turnover for 2023 amounted to 41.4 bln US dollars, exports - 31 bln dollars, imports - 10.4 billion dollars.
Trade turnover for January-May 2024 amounted to 20.2 bln dollars, which is 14.1% higher than the same period of the previous year (17.7 bln dollars). Exports increased by 18% to 15.7 bln dollars. Imports increased by 4.5% to 4.6 bln dollars.
The volume of European investment in Kazakhstan’s economy since 2005 has amounted to 180 bln dollars.
01.08.2024, 09:34 43901
Kazakhstan Participated in 46th Session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Kazakhstan, among the 21 elected members of the World Heritage Committee, took an active part in the work of its 46th session, where decisions were made on the current status of the natural and cultural heritage properties recognized by UNESCO, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh delegation included Zhanar Shaimenova, Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO and ICESCO, diplomats of the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, as well as scientific experts competent on cultural and natural heritage.
The session was inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Director-General of UNESCO Audre Azoulay, who both emphasized that the protection of outstanding natural sites and cultural monuments is a shared responsibility of the 196 States Parties to the World Heritage Convention and of the international community as a whole, and expressed their appreciation to the members of the Committee for their work on coordinating globally national and multilateral efforts to this end.
It is an honor for Kazakhstan to participate in the work of this reputable and influential body of UNESCO. In the upcoming four sessions of the Committee, Kazakh experts are ready to contribute meaningfully to our common efforts to preserve the natural and cultural heritage recognized as important and valuable for the entire humanity," said the head of the delegation, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov.
During the session, 27 new nominations for inscription on the World Heritage List were examined: 5 in the natural heritage category, 2 in the mixed, 19 in the cultural category, and 1 on an emergency basis. Following the deliberations, the Committee inscribed 24 sites on the World Heritage List, while the Palestinian site of Saint Hilarion Monastery / Tell Umm Amer in Gaza was inscribed both on the World Heritage List and on the List of World Heritage in Danger. Reports on the state of conservation of 124 existing World Heritage properties were also examined.
The Kazakh delegation took the floor on 12 agenda items and co-authored 10 decisions of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee.
Some 3,000 delegates from 165 States Parties to the 1972 Intergovernmental Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage participated in the large-scale event, held in India for the first time.
On the sidelines of the session, the World Heritage Site Managers Forum was held (July 18-25), which was attended by Bauyrzhan Baisalbaev, Director of the Research and Design Branch of Kazrestavratsiya State Enterprise under the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In addition, as part of the development of the new UNESCO Chair Conservation of Historical and Cultural Heritage, operating at the KazGASA university in Almaty, a student of its Department of Architecture Medet Bertay attended the session too.
The current composition of the World Heritage Committee includes 21 states: Argentina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, India, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, the Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Mexico, Qatar, Rwanda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Turkiye, Ukraine, Viet Nam, and Zambia. Kazakhstan has previously been a member of this prestigious body of UNESCO from 2013 to 2017.
To date, the World Heritage List includes 6 Kazakh natural and cultural heritage sites: Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, Petroglyphs of the Archaeological Landscape of Tanbaly, Saryarka - Steppe and Lakes of Northern Kazakhstan, Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang’an - Tianshan Corridor, Western Tien-Shan, and Cold Winter Deserts of Turan. Experts currently work on preparation of new nominations to the World Heritage List, including heritage sites of Mangystau and the Routs Network of the Fergana-Syrdarya Corridor of the Silk Roads.
Kazakhstan has been a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 22 May 1992. The country is a party to 16 international conventions of UNESCO. Kazakhstan has 6 sites on the World Heritage List, 13 elements on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, 15 properties in the UNESCO Network of Biosphere Reserves, 3 inscriptions in the Memory of the World Register of Documentary Heritage, and 25 dates on the List of anniversaries of outstanding events and personalities with which UNESCO is associated. Under the coordination of Kazakhstan’s National Commission for UNESCO and ICESCO, nine national committees for specialized fields function, as well as six UNESCO chairs and one network of UNESCO/UNITWIN chairs, 31 associated schools of UNESCO and 190 UNESCO clubs.
31.07.2024, 19:32 43511
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Potential Presented in Delhi
Images | Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan Embassy attended the 3rd "Outbound Tourism Summit" organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). This platform primarily promotes multilateral tourism and cultural cooperation with other countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the Embassy of Kazakhstan made a presentation to the participants and guests of the Summit about the upcoming V World Nomad Games in Astana on 8-13 September 2024 and familiarized the attendees with the unique sports that will be presented at these Games.
Moreover, video materials on the tourism potential of Kazakhstan were demonstrated and the main elements of the work done by the government in this sector were highlighted. In addition, it was announced that as a result of the measures taken, the tourism industry not only fully recovered from the pandemic last year, but also reached a historic high in the main tourism indicators. Thus, the flow of tourists from India to Kazakhstan tripled in 2023 compared to 2022 and reached 78 thousand people.
As part of the Summit, Indian business was also invited to participate in the realization of investment tourism projects in Kazakhstan.
At the end of the Summit, the Embassy provided all participants with information and reference materials for familiarization.
The event, apart from Kazakhstani representatives, was attended by officials from various diplomatic missions accredited in India such as Kenya, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Malaysia, Singapore and others.
In addition, representatives of Indian executive bodies, media, small and medium-sized businesses, in particular the first heads of major tour operators, were also invited to the Summit.
