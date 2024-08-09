Kazakhstan Strengthens Global Nuclear Security: Outcomes of the Second NPT Preparatory Committee in Geneva

Images | Kazakh MFA

The second session of the Preparatory Committee for the Eleventh Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) has successfully concluded its work in Geneva under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin. The main outcomes of the session comprised of the Chairman's Working paper, which reflected the status of the review of the implementation of the NPT by its States Parties as well as the most acute issues in the field of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The conference was held in the course of two weeks (July 22 - August 2) in extremely difficult geopolitical circumstances, which was reflected in confrontational statements and diametrically opposed positions of both nuclear-armed States and non-nuclear-weapon States.





In the year of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan accession to the Treaty, the successful chairmanship of our country at NPT forum has increased the authority of Kazakhstan's diplomacy, strengthened Kazakhstan's foreign political reputation as a "Middle Power" and confirmed the status of a neutral and balanced broker in international politics. This success was facilitated by the serious work of the Kazakhstan team on agreeing on and adopting the final documents.





During the past year, the Chairman held numerous consultations and negotiations with regional groups and delegations of States parties to the Treaty, including members of the "nuclear five" (N5).





The outcomes of Kazakhstan's chairmanship marked a return to positive negotiating dynamics in the key negotiating venue in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, laying a constructive foundation for the third and final Preparatory Committee, which will be held in New York in April-May 2025 under the chairmanship of Ghana.





The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) entered into force in 1970 and is a fundamental international document aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting nuclear disarmament and advancing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Kazakhstan has been a full-fledged non-nuclear-weapon State Party to the NPT since 1994. In 2024, Kazakhstan for the first time chaired one of the key events within the NPT review cycle. NPT Review Conferences are held every five years to assess the implementation of the treaty and identify areas for further work to achieve its goals. The Eleventh NPT Review Conference will be held in 2026 in New York.