Lithuania keen on interregional coop with Kazakhstan

As part of his working visit to Utena, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Lithuania Viktor Temirbayev held meetings with Vice Mayor Vitalius Shershnevas and the business community of Utena district, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The Kazakh diplomat spoke about the export and investment potential of Kazakhstan, the benefits of doing business in our country, political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the Nation.

Particular attention was paid to the program of comprehensive modernization of the political system, aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, including upcoming presidential elections.

The Lithuanian side expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the field of agriculture, textile industry and ecotourism, the Kazakh diplomat informed about new opportunities for starting a business in our country.

During a visit to "Utenos trikotazas", the largest knitwear company in Central and Eastern Europe, Viktor Temirbayev discussed promising areas of cooperation and presented teasers of investment projects in the cotton and textile industry of Kazakhstan.

In the Utena Library named after the Mikiniai Brothers, the Kazakh diplomat took part in the opening of the exhibition of children's drawings "Kazakhstan and Lithuania: Freedom and Friendship", dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Within the framework of the event, together with the chairman of the inter-parliamentary friendship group "Lithuania-Kazakhstan" Edmuntas Pupinis, honoring of the students participating in the competition was held.

The exposition presents the works of 24 students of art schools from four regions of Lithuania. Previously, the exhibition was shown alternately in Vilnius and Druskininkai.

The books of Mukhtar Auezov "The Path of Abai" and Anuar Alimzhanov "The Teacher’s Return" translated into Lithuanian and published on the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan were granted to the fund of the Utena Library.



